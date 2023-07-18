Aberdeen Royal Infirmary faces scrubs shortage after laundry room asbestos incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary faces scrubs shortage after laundry room asbestos incident

Surgical uniforms have been brought in from Dundee while staff have been told to only change bed linen "when needed".

By Andy Morton and Louise Glen
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's laundry room was hit by an asbestos incident last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's laundry room was hit by an asbestos incident last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Surgical scrubs and clean towels are in short supply at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after an asbestos incident in the laundry room.

Staff have been told to don scrubs only in “appropriate” areas such as operating theatres and use paper wipes to mop up spills instead of towels.

Meanwhile, bed linen is only being changed “when needed” as laundry staff fight to keep their pivotal service running.

In a sign of how acute the issue has become, ARI has been sent scrubs from Dundee to cover any shortfalls. External laundries and other NHS boards have been roped in to wash uniforms and linen.

Despite the issues, NHS Grampian said operations at the hospital were not affected.

“There’s no shortage putting any surgery at risk,” a spokesman said.

However, the laundry room problems are set to rumble on, according to NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox.

Speaking to staff yesterday, Prof Hiscox said it will be at least another two weeks before the ARI laundry returns to full capacity.

“I know there’s been a number of hurdles and I’m sure there will be a few more hurdles before we get back to normal,” she said.

What has caused the laundry room issues?

The problems started last week when a beam in the laundry room moved during the installation of a hydraulic press.

This led to an “isolated asbestos incident”, NHS Grampian said.

Some staff and contractors were in the unit at the time.

“I’ve been advised it’s going to be a couple of weeks before we get things back to normal so my continued thanks for your commitment,” Prof Hiscox said in a YouTube message to laundry staff.

Speaking to the P&J last week, a laundry room worker said 150 cages of washing were backed up in the wake of the asbestos incident.

“There is a major incident, because there is now not enough clean laundry to put out – and that will have a knock-on effect on the wards,” the worker said.

The issue started when workers tried to install a new hydraulic press. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian contested the laundry worker’s viewpoint.

“The room has been isolated and no laundry products have been affected,” the spokesperson said.

How big is the laundry room at ARI?

The laundry room on the Foresterhill campus at ARI is one of the biggest laundries in the north-east of Scotland.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the facility last year, the P&J was told staff launder about 49,000 pieces of bed linen and 37,000 towels each week.

