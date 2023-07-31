Get fit and well this summer

Summer is truly a time to feel your best. Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your wellness journey, this season offers abundant opportunities to get active and feel your best. So let’s take a look at some of the best fitness, health and well-being based businesses that Aberdeen has to offer.

Energie Fitness

Energie Fitness Inverurie is a state of the art gym facility that is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. You have no excuse not to get fit this summer with its classic membership starting from £29.99 per month. Visit the website to join this welcoming club and feel your best this summer.

Citymoves Dance Agency

Citymoves Dance Agency fosters an inclusive, accessible and supportive dance community. Its studio programme offers dance and fitness classes from eight years old to mature participants. Studio classes range from ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, dance fitness and Latin American.

Alongside its studio programme, Citymoves operates multiple performance groups each term, including a male only group, youth dance for varying abilities, inclusive dance.

It also delivers health and wellbeing projects such as dance for Parkinson’s and its studio spaces are open to hire for workshops, rehearsal space or birthday parties.

To find out more about the classes on offer, visit the website today and get dancing!

Love Yoga

Love Yoga is Aberdeen’s first dedicated yoga studio.

It is situated in the heart of Aberdeen, on Union Terrace opposite the Central Library. It is a bright and airy space that provides an oasis of calm in an increasingly crazy world.

Love Yoga runs classes in a variety of styles and strengths. You can choose from Mysore-style morning sessions, lunchtime yoga classes and a variety of evening classes — from beginner’s classes to strong Vinyasa Yoga to deeply relaxing Yin Yoga.

To find a suitable class, you can view the timetable via the classes page. There’s no need to book – drop-ins welcome – check out the website to choose your class.

Sharon Gill Dance Academy

Sharon Gill Dance Academy opened only just over a year ago. However, the school has been running for 33 years. Previously training out of community halls, the Sharon Gill School of Dance and Aberdeen Cheer & Dance Company was founded in 1990. But in March 2022, it opened its forever home, having converted a former pub into a dance studio!

Classes are available for all ages and abilities, ranging from the youngest pupils at 18 months to the oldest at age 72!!

From tap, ballet, modern, jazz, pom, hip-hop, acrobatic dance and cheerleading, to musical theatre as well as adult dance and fitness classes. There is something for everyone!

Find a class that’s perfect for you and dance the night away.

Samaritans

Every day, Samaritans volunteers respond to around 10,000 calls for help. They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for anyone who may be struggling to cope, or who needs someone to listen confidentially without judgement or pressure.

The Samaritans’ telephone number is 116-123 and is free to call. You don’t need to be at a point of crisis, they are there to connect with you.

One small connection between people can prevent crisis and save lives.

Samaritans has been present in Aberdeen since 1960, and is entirely operated by a group of around 70 unpaid volunteers. The Aberdeen branch receives calls from across the UK as all branches are connected together.

Besides calling, there are other ways to seek support. The local Aberdeen branch has re-opened for in person meetings and opening hours can be found via its website. Alternatively, you can also email jo@samaritans.org if you are looking for a safe way to work through what’s on your mind.

Samaritans Aberdeen also offers a self-help app that you can access directly from its website, should you benefit from using a tool that may help you work through things in your own time.

You are not alone nor a burden to others. Call Samaritans on 116-123 anytime if you need to talk.