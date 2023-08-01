‘I struggle to breathe as my windpipe is floppy’: Elgin schoolgirl born with rare condition to host ice hockey match to thank Archie Foundation for giving her a ‘home away from home’

An Elgin girl born with a rare condition that can make it hard for her to breathe is preparing to thank those who have helped her – by organising a charity ice hockey match.

Lucy Stewart is regularly in and out of hospital and has undergone countless surgeries.

She has spent so much time at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital that her family now see the accommodation offered by The Archie Foundation as their “home away from home”.

Now she is combining her love of ice hockey with her desire to give back – by organising a match between the RAF Lossiemouth Jets and Aberdeen Predators at the city’s Linx Ice Arena.

Money from the August 28 match will go to Archie, and big-hearted Lucy has also set aside tickets for youngsters who are in and out of hospital as much as she is.

Lucy was born with a rare condition called Tracheo-oesophageal Fistula and Oesophageal Atresia.

Her food pipe wasn’t connected to the stomach, and her windpipe was instead connected to the food pipe, which put her health at risk from the day she was born.

At just one day old, Lucy underwent a major operation to correct the connections but even with them fixed, she still has ongoing health issues.

She struggles to breathe and is susceptible to pneumonia and chest infections.

‘I struggle to breathe as my windpipe is floppy’

She said: “Even after lots of operations, things still don’t work as they should. Sometimes I struggle to breathe as my windpipe is floppy and as my food pipe is so narrow, food often gets stuck. I spend a lot of time in the hospital and have done since I was a baby.”

Her mum Claire Stewart told The P&J that Lucy has been “determined” to host an ice hockey match for ages, after being inspired by her father and brother, who play the sport.

Mrs Stewart said: “It started off as just a small event, they were just going to do a usual friendly game with a raffle at it, advertise it and people might come.

“Soon it blew up and is now being held at the Lynx Arena, she’s had shirts designed for it, and people have sponsored the event, so it went from a small thing to a full-on event.

“She’s super excited about it, she said ‘this is really good, I told you we should do this’, so she is very happy with herself that her idea that she nagged her dad to organise for ages, is now happening.”

Mrs Stewart is amazed at the strong will her daughter shows as she has her hand in all the decision-making for the event despite her illness.

‘A sense of normality’

Lucy has been busy handing out flyers to businesses as well as putting together a tombola to keep people entertained before the match begins.

Mrs Stewart says Lucy also chose the trophy and medals for the winners.

Lucy received treatment at seven different hospitals before coming to RACH, with the family amazed at the generosity of the staff and the Archie Foundation who offered them accommodation during their stay.

Mrs Stewart said it had become their “home from home” as Lucy was in and out of hospital a lot last year, sometimes staying for up to four weeks at a time.

She said the accommodation the charity provides gives Lucy and the family a “sense of normality”.

“The Archie Foundation made these times so much easier for me and my family by providing accommodation so mum and dad can stay close to me when I’m in the hospital and the charity often cheer me up by decorating the ward,” Lucy said.

“This is why I’m fundraising for them. I want to thank the Archie Foundation and help them to help other poorly children and their families.”

The match will take place at the Aberdeen Lynx Arena on August 28, with Lucy doing the honours of dropping the first puck.