Award winning Aberdeen salon offers unique opportunity to self-employed stylists

A closer look at the chair rental opportunity for Aberdeen hairdressers.

By The Press and Journal, in partnership with Heritage Salons
Client chairs at Heritage Salons Heritage Quay branch.
Self employed chair rental includes two chairs.

With a string of awards to its name, including Beauty Salon of the Year at last year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards, the newly renamed Heritage Salons in Aberdeen has acquired an impressive reputation and dedicated following over the years.

Heritage Salons is now looking to expand the team and is offering self-employed chair rental for hair stylists at its Heritage Quay branch, giving stylists not only a fabulous work environment, but an exceptional range of other benefits too.

Benefits of hair stylist chair rental at Heritage Salons

Katie Wade, company manager at Heritage Salons, talked us through what makes self-employed chair rental at Heritage Quay a unique proposition in the city: “We offer lots of benefits that aren’t readily available elsewhere in Aberdeen, like free staff parking for instance. It’s such a nightmare to park in the city so we give our renters a parking space.

“All back bar products like shampoo and conditioner are included in the rental, towels and laundry too, and we have a Climazone hair processor available for use as well.”

Another great benefit at Heritage Salons is that chair rental includes two client chairs, allowing stylists to work between two clients at the same time. Plus, with access to the salon seven days a week, you can plan your working hours and availability to suit you and your clients.

Heritage Studios Heritage Quay branch in Aberdeen.
The chair rental has been designed to meet all the needs of self-employed stylists.

Full time chair rental stylists can also take advantage of an online booking system and customer database.

Katie explained: “When someone new joins us we email our database to let clients know and include a bio, images and an online booking link. We also have a huge social media following so when our stylists tag us in their work, they gain exposure to our followers too.”

What it’s like to work at Heritage Salons

Director of Heritage Salons, Sammy MacDonald, who has over 20 years industry experience and over 30 awards to her name, understands what professionals in the beauty industry want and need. She has designed chair rental at the salon to reflect that.

Sammy told us: “We want the stylists that come in to do well and make money. Our goal is to maximise their working environment and make their lives as easy as possible.

“We want them to stay with us and they do. Once they’re here they don’t leave!”

Louise Smith, a current self employed hair stylist at the Heritage Quay salon, agrees wholeheartedly. She says: “Having worked in another salon for eight years I felt like I needed a change. I saw pictures of the Heritage Quay salon on Instagram and it looked lovely. When I went to see it, I instantly thought ‘I really want to work here’.

“However, it wasn’t just how the salon looked that won me over, the location next to Union Square and the staff parking sealed the deal.”

Renting since the start of 2022, Louise told us: “I’m always really busy, in fact, my books are full. It’s perfect for someone wanting to build their clients up.”

Stylist chair rental opportunities in Aberdeen

At present there are two full time opportunities or various flexible part-time options available at the Heritage Quay salon.

Any self-employed stylist wanting to join the team at Heritage Salons must have relevant qualifications, at least a small existing client base and their own insurance in place. Renters will receive an initial two months half-price chair rental and two rent-free weeks a year for holidays.

Contact Katie at Heritage Salons on hello@heritagesalons.com to find out more about hair stylist chair rental opportunities.

Heritage Salons offer a full range of hair and beauty services in three locations across Aberdeen. Book an appointment and let them get you looking your very best.

Heritage Salons logo
Heritage Salons, formerly The Studio Salon, has recently rebranded with a fresh new look.

