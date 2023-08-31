Legionella traces detected at Peterhead hospital – seven months on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legionella traces detected at Peterhead hospital – seven months on

David Duguid MP to meet with health bosses.

By Louise Glen
Peterhead Community Hospital is continuing to try and bring a legionella bacteria under control after outbreak.
Peterhead Community Hospital was closed after legionella was discovered. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Legionella bacteria is still being found in Peterhead hospital seven months after it was first detected.

Traces are still being detected in the water system at Peterhead Community Hospital.

In a report, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) confirmed it is still experiencing “abnormal results” in spite of upgrades to the pipes.

It was first detected seven months ago and the facility remains partially closed.

Tests will be carried out for another six weeks.

MP David Duguid now plans to meet with health bosses, and will be given a tour of the “significant investment” taking place at the health facility.

David Duguid MP has called on urgent action for Peterhead Community Hospital.
David Duguid MP: Image: Keith Findlay /DC Thomson.

While the minor injuries unit has reopened, the 17-bed Summers ward remains closed, forcing patients to travel 20 miles for overnight care in Fraserburgh.

Mr Duguid is also concerned for pregnant women still having to make an hour-long journey to Aberdeen or Inverurie if they go into labour as the maternity unit is also closed for work to the water system.

Following the update, he said: “I appreciate the significant work which is being done to resolve this problematic issue which is causing concern among the Peterhead community who are worried about health provision in the town.

“Seven months on from when the Legionella bacteria was first discovered, I am concerned about the length of time of the closure and the negative impact it is having on patients, particularly the elderly and pregnant women who are being forced to travel elsewhere to be seen.”

‘Deeply alarming’

He added: “From the update given to me, it’s clear bacteria is still being found in some of the supplies which is deeply alarming.

“Peterhead Community Hospital is a vital asset to the town and I hope my visit to the site will give both I and patients some clarity on when we can expect the Summers Ward and Maternity Unit to reopen again.”

Legionella was detected at Peterhead Community Hospital.
Blood sample positive with legionella

What’s been done so far?

The update from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership read: “Remedial works to the pipework at Peterhead Community Hospital have been completed as far as possible and we have now commissioned a series of water tests to be carried out across the hospital site.

“Due to the nature of the testing regime which requires multiple re-tests for accuracy, it may take up to six weeks for them to be completed.

“An initial thermal disinfection was carried out in the unit on July 22-23. Water samples were taken over two days on July 31 and August 1; water filters were also changed on those days. Early results have been returned showing the positive impact of the work carried out to date.

“It should be noted sampling results for legionella are not yet available. Some water outlets are still demonstrating abnormal results however, and there is an action plan in place to address this which will be regularly reviewed to ensure the issues are being resolved.”

AHSCP has been contacted for comment.

 

