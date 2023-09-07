‘Dishonest’ Inverurie care worker slapped with 6-month warning after two residents left in bed with soiled pads

A care worker from Inverurie has been slapped with a six-month warning after a hearing of the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found her to be “dishonest”.

Angela Day had failed to provide personal care to two residents who needed to have their incontinence pads changed.

Instead, the care worker falsified records claiming both patients had a “dry” and settled night.

The residents were both left lying on a soiled pad while in bed on November 18, 2021.

Day was made aware of the complaint and had not asked for a fitness to practice hearing – and therefore the decision to put a warning on her record was made in her absence.

SSSC warning for Inverurie care worker

Day had no previous complaints against her lodged with the SSSC, and co-operated with the investigation.

In the decision published today, it stated: “(Day) failed to provide personal care to resident AA who required their pad changed after having been incontinent of urine.

“Failed to provide personal care to resident BB who required their pad

changed after having been incontinent of urine.”

She was also further charged with falsifying records for both patients.

On the daily record of activities for both patients, the report noted the patients “had been dry on both checks, (and) had a settled night no issues.”.

The SSSC said it was concerned that Day’s actions were an “abuse of the trust” placed in her by service users and the wider public.

It continued: “You have attempted to conceal that you failed to provide personal care by

falsifying the service user’s notes.

‘Isolated incident’

“Your behaviour appears an isolated incident of concern.”

The SSSC said Day’s standards had fallen blow those expected of a registered worker while working in Inverurie.

It said: “Given that you have failed to provide any remorse or apology for your actions, and you have not commented on the effect your actions may have had on the service users involved, there are ongoing public interest and public protection concerns.

“A reasonable member of the public in possession of all the facts would be concerned if the SSSC, as your professional regulator, did not make a finding of impairment.”

The warning came into effect on September 6.