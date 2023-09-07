‘Dishonest’ Inverurie care worker slapped with 6-month warning after two residents left in bed with soiled pads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dishonest’ Inverurie care worker slapped with 6-month warning after two residents left in bed with soiled pads

Worker Angela Day falsified records to state client was "dry".

By Louise Glen
A care worker is pushing a patient in a wheelchair.
An Inverurie care worker has been handed a warning after failing to care for two residents and falsifying records. Image: Shutterstock.

A care worker from Inverurie has been slapped with a six-month warning after a hearing of the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found her to be “dishonest”.

Angela Day had failed to provide personal care to two residents who needed to have their incontinence pads changed.

Instead, the care worker falsified records claiming both patients had a “dry” and settled night.

The residents were both left lying on a soiled pad while in bed on November 18, 2021.

Day was made aware of the complaint and had not asked for a fitness to practice hearing – and therefore the decision to put a warning on her record was made in her absence.

SSSC warning for Inverurie care worker

Day had no previous complaints against her lodged with the SSSC, and co-operated with the investigation.

In the decision published today, it stated: “(Day) failed to provide personal care to resident AA who required their pad changed after having been incontinent of urine.

“Failed to provide personal care to resident BB who required their pad
changed after having been incontinent of urine.”

The hands of an elderly person.
A care worker has been handed a 6 month warning over falsifying records. Image; PA.

She was also further charged with falsifying records for both patients.

On the daily record of activities for both patients, the report noted the patients “had been dry on both checks, (and) had a settled night no issues.”.

The SSSC said it was concerned that Day’s actions were an “abuse of the trust” placed in her by service users and the wider public.

It continued: “You have attempted to conceal that you failed to provide personal care by
falsifying the service user’s notes.

‘Isolated incident’

“Your behaviour appears an isolated incident of concern.”

The SSSC said Day’s standards had fallen blow those expected of a registered worker while working in Inverurie.

It said: “Given that you have failed to provide any remorse or apology for your actions, and you have not commented on the effect your actions may have had on the service users involved, there are ongoing public interest and public protection concerns.

“A reasonable member of the public in possession of all the facts would be concerned if the SSSC, as your professional regulator, did not make a finding of impairment.”

The warning came into effect on September 6.

