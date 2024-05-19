In pictures: The best of Courage on the Catwalk 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: The best of Courage on the Catwalk 2024

Check out our favourite photos from Sunday night's fashion show at P&J Live in aid of Aberdeen charity Friends of Anchor.

Elaine Logue, left, dances with a fellow Courage model on Sunday night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

The Courage on the Catwalk women danced their way into the hearts of everyone at P&J Live on Sunday night.

Taking the stage to songs from Beyonce, Dua Lipa, The Eurythmics and many more, the 24 models lit up the  Friends of Anchor charity fashion show as they all added their own flare to the evening.

This year was the 10th edition of the annual show and the first to use P&J Live. Courage had previously been held in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom since its inception in 2013.

But the bigger room was easily filled the whoops of the hundreds of guests there to cheer on the models, all of whom have experience of cancer or blood disorders.

Sunday was the second of two Courage shows after Saturday night’s opener. It also followed the men’s show, Brave, which took place on Thursday and Friday night.

For a look at photos from Brave, click here.

For now, here are some of our favourite shots from Courage on the Catwalk 2024:

The Courage on the Catwalk models gave their all at the P&J Live on Sunday night. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jocelyn Cran from Whitehills during the Perfect Day walkdown.
Amy Robertson, 18, from Danestone in bridal party wear.
Elaine Logue gets up close with family in the crowd.
Kirsty Mortimer on the Courage catwalk.
The evening featured a lot of dancing.
The P&J Live room was filled with applause.
Emotions were high at the P&J Live on Sunday night.
The audience were a key component of the show.
Friends and family cheered on all the models.
The party didn’t stop at the stage.
Michelle Jenkins from Stonehaven rocks out the stage at P&J Live
Ann Sutherland takes to the stage.

Friends of Anchor chair Sir Jim Milnes address the models ad audience at the finale.
Friends of Anchor chief executive Sarah Jane Hogg was a host at the event.

