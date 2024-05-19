In pictures: The best of Courage on the Catwalk 2024

The Courage on the Catwalk women danced their way into the hearts of everyone at P&J Live on Sunday night.

Taking the stage to songs from Beyonce, Dua Lipa, The Eurythmics and many more, the 24 models lit up the Friends of Anchor charity fashion show as they all added their own flare to the evening.

This year was the 10th edition of the annual show and the first to use P&J Live. Courage had previously been held in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom since its inception in 2013.

But the bigger room was easily filled the whoops of the hundreds of guests there to cheer on the models, all of whom have experience of cancer or blood disorders.

Sunday was the second of two Courage shows after Saturday night’s opener. It also followed the men’s show, Brave, which took place on Thursday and Friday night.

For a look at photos from Brave, click here.

For now, here are some of our favourite shots from Courage on the Catwalk 2024: