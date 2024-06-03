Coastguard officer’s commute sparked the start of Inverurie cycling club

When Pete Lowson bought a road bike 13 years ago, he simply wanted to try and cycle to work from Inverurie to Aberdeen.

Working with HM Coastguard, Pete started cycling the 18-odd miles to the harbour-side office.

Little did he know his work commute would eventually turn a loved hobby into a club boasting over 100 members, now celebrating ten years of building community and keeping cyclists safe.

From commuting to 100-mile sportives

Soon after the two-wheeled purchase,Â the dad-of-two started joining cycling clubs and entering cycling sportives.

Once Pete had completed 66-mile routes like Etape Loch Ness, Etape Caledonia and 100-mile Etape Royale, the 42-year-old decided he wanted to try cycling from London to Paris.

The realities of a young family however proved too much but the created team generated at his kitchen table, Team Ecosse Northboats (Ten), in honour of his dad’s company at the time Northboats, came in handy.

After taking part in the Inverurie Bike Ride, the Insch resident met some other cyclists based in Inverurie who were keen to make more day trips.

The group gradually grew until the club became official at a committee meeting in 2014 with ten members signing the constitution.

Ten Cycling Club Inverurie

The club was based on getting cyclists together, raising money for charity and promoting cycling safety.

Having been knocked off a bike near Inverurie, Pete certainly knows the importance of the last one first-hand – for both cyclists and motorists.

And while ten years on, the Inverurie cycling group continues to grow significantly, Pete said its original aims still stand true.

“That early ethos and goal of friendliness and safety has really stuck throughout,” he said.

“Nearly everyone who comes along comes along for that environment and atmosphere and it’s just continued on.”

Describing the 10-year anniversary celebrations, Pete added: “It’s been really positive journey.

“I can’t really quite believe it’s been 10 years. And it has gone past quite quickly. But it’s nice looking back on it all and thinking about what we have achieved.”

Pete’s passion ‘partly inflicted’ on family

Focusing on making cycling as accessible as possible, the club has an open Monday welcome ride and another one on Tuesday for women because for some people it can be quite “nerve-wracking” going straight into the mixed groups.

They also provide rides for youth on Saturday mornings from Kintore.

Pete admits his children, Freya aged 12 and Ethan aged 10, have been roped in since they were four or five and are always out with him on Saturday mornings.

Even his wife Becca, who used to be more of a runner, is a keen cyclist

“It was partly inflicted on them, my passion,” he laughed. “They didn’t have a choice but they enjoy it.”

Boat, Bike and Ben a possibility

The offshore energy lead with HM Coastguard has always been fascinated by the sea.

And it seems the 10-year anniversary of Ten has reignited an old daring plan combining his two passions.

Named Boat, Bike and Ben, Pete’s idea was to sail from Fort William to Inverness, cycle to Ben Nevis and then climb the famous Munro.

At the time, again the realities of a young family made the idea difficult but 10 years on, Pete said maybe it was time to take another look….

For further information on adult or youth cycling events, or to contact the club, please see the www.tencycling.co.uk website.