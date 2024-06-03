Coastguard officer’s commute sparked the start of Inverurie cycling club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Coastguard officer’s commute sparked the start of Inverurie cycling club

From cycling to work to forming an 100-member cycling club in Inverurie, founder Pete Lowson is amazed by Ten's 10-year ride to success.

Pete Lowson
Pete Lowson is the founder of Ten Cycling Club. Image: Pete Lowson.
By Lottie Hood

When Pete Lowson bought a road bike 13 years ago, he simply wanted to try and cycle to work from Inverurie to Aberdeen.

Working with HM Coastguard, Pete started cycling the 18-odd miles to the harbour-side office.

Little did he know his work commute would eventually turn a loved hobby into a club boasting over 100 members, now celebrating ten years of building community and keeping cyclists safe.

From commuting to 100-mile sportives

Soon after the two-wheeled purchase,Â the dad-of-two started joining cycling clubs and entering cycling sportives.

Once Pete had completed 66-mile routes like Etape Loch Ness, Etape Caledonia and 100-mile Etape Royale, the 42-year-old decided he wanted to try cycling from London to Paris.

Pete Lowson
The 42-year-old has ridden in many sportives. Images: Pete Lowson

The realities of a young family however proved too much but the created team generated at his kitchen table, Team Ecosse Northboats (Ten), in honour of his dad’s company at the time Northboats, came in handy.

After taking part in the Inverurie Bike Ride, the Insch resident met some other cyclists based in Inverurie who were keen to make more day trips.

The group gradually grew until the club became official at a committee meeting in 2014 with ten members signing the constitution.

Ten Cycling Club Inverurie

The club was based on getting cyclists together, raising money for charity and promoting cycling safety.

Having been knocked off a bike near Inverurie, Pete certainly knows the importance of the last one first-hand – for both cyclists and motorists.

And while ten years on, the Inverurie cycling group continues to grow significantly, Pete said its original aims still stand true.

“That early ethos and goal of friendliness and safety has really stuck throughout,” he said.

Ten's 10-year anniversary
Team Ecosse Northboats’s 10-year anniversary celebrations with members.

“Nearly everyone who comes along comes along for that environment and atmosphere and it’s just continued on.”

Describing the 10-year anniversary celebrations, Pete added: “It’s been really positive journey.

“I can’t really quite believe it’s been 10 years. And it has gone past quite quickly. But it’s nice looking back on it all and thinking about what we have achieved.”

Pete’s passion ‘partly inflicted’ on family

Focusing on making cycling as accessible as possible, the club has an open Monday welcome ride and another one on Tuesday for women because for some people it can be quite “nerve-wracking” going straight into the mixed groups.

They also provide rides for youth on Saturday mornings from Kintore.

Ride secretary Jacqueline during a ladies ride on a Tuesday evening with TEN. Aberdeenshire.
Ride secretary Jacqueline during the Ladies Only ride on a Tuesday evening with Ten. Aberdeenshire. Image: Ten.

Pete admits his children, Freya aged 12 and Ethan aged 10, have been roped in since they were four or five and are always out with him on Saturday mornings.

Even his wife Becca, who used to be more of a runner, is a keen cyclist

“It was partly inflicted on them, my passion,” he laughed. “They didn’t have a choice but they enjoy it.”

Pete Lowson and his son Ethan
Pete Lowson and his son Ethan on a ride. Image: Pete Lowson.

Boat, Bike and Ben a possibility

The offshore energy lead with HM Coastguard has always been fascinated by the sea.

And it seems the 10-year anniversary of Ten has reignited an old daring plan combining his two passions.

Named Boat, Bike and Ben, Pete’s idea was to sail from Fort William to Inverness, cycle to Ben Nevis and then climb the famous Munro.

At the time, again the realities of a young family made the idea difficult but 10 years on, Pete said maybe it was time to take another look….

For further information on adult or youth cycling events, or to contact the club, please see the www.tencycling.co.uk website.

More from Health & Wellbeing

AI could be used to rule out heart attacks (DBURKE/Alamy)
New AI tool â€˜can rapidly rule out heart attacks in people attending A&Eâ€™
The difference in the mortality rate of babies living in the most deprived parts of England and those in the wealthiest areas is wider than at any point in the past 12 years, according to new figures (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Infant mortality gap between poorest and wealthiest areas â€˜widest in 12 yearsâ€™
Charities have urged political parties to commit to putting the smoking ban into their manifestos (Posed by model/Jonathan Brady/PA)
Charities call on next government to revive smoking ban â€˜as a priorityâ€™
The Royal College of Nursing has declared a â€˜national emergencyâ€™ in the NHS, warning that patients are dying in hospital corridors (Montgomery Martin/Alamy/PA)
Patients dying in hospital corridors amid NHS â€˜national emergencyâ€™, nurses warn
Rob Burrow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rob Burrow deemed an inspiration over MND fight but â€˜just wanted to help othersâ€™
Rob Burrow announced he had motor neurone disease when he was 37 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rob Burrow: What is motor neurone disease?
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London to appear on the current affairs programme Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Lucy North/PA)
What is the Conservative Partyâ€™s first General Election health campaign offer?
A new type of blood test can predict if breast cancer will come back years before it shows up on scans (Simon Dawson/PA)
New blood test can predict if breast cancer will come back
The Changing Room is a place where men can talk, and tell bad jokes. From left to right, Gary Catto, Mark Russell and Michael Allan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Aberdeen men learning to live in 'the stress capital of Scotland'
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks with husband and wife Ian and Maureen Levy, Conservative parliamentary candidates for Cramlington and Killingworth, and Blyth and Ashington, respectivley, at Blyth Beach in the North East of England while on the General Election campaign trail (PA)
Tories pledge to build 100 new GP surgeries paid for by slashing NHS management

Conversation