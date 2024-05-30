‘My Venezuelan football coach dad inspired me become a personal trainer in Aberdeen’

As the daughter of the former coach of Venezuela national football team, it could be said that sport runs through Anggie Bonaccorso’s veins.

But alongside sporting prowess, Anggie also inherited a remarkable resilience that helped her to leave her South American home country at the age of 17 and move to Aberdeen where, in the face of heartbreaking adversity, she has become one of the most in demand personal trainers in the city.

“I’ve always been into fitness because my dad Amleto was the football coach of the national team in my home country Venezuela,” says Anggie.

“So my life revolved around fitness and football.

“I had a very nice childhood in Venezuela and my family were always there for me.

“But the situation in the country got really bad in terms of the economy so that’s the reason I moved over here because there were more opportunities for studying and for work.”

From Venezuela to Aberdeen

At the age of just 17 and without knowing a word of English, Anggie, with the blessing of her parents, decided to make the 4,900-mile journey across the North Atlantic Ocean to Aberdeen to pursue her dream of working in the health and fitness industry.

“Moving here was exciting as there were so many issues in Venezuela so coming here and having a normal life was just incredible,” says Anggie.

“At the time, my brother was living here so I stayed with him for a little while.

“My goal was to do something in the health area or the sports area.

“Also, I didn’t speak any English so I worked on that and I’ve been trying to educate myself and follow my passions ever since I moved here.

“Aberdeen has been amazing as it has given me so many opportunities.”

Battling back after heartache

As Anggie settled into her new life in Aberdeen, thousands of miles away from her family and friends, she received the devastating news that her beloved mum Tania Vera had died.

“My mum sadly passed away,” says Anggie.

“She got Covid and she passed away very quickly.

“Me and my brother didn’t manage to get back home because obviously all the flights were cancelled and there wasn’t the possibility to travel there so we didn’t manage to go to the funeral.

“But eventually my dad managed to get a permit to bring my mum’s ashes to Europe so we went to Italy as my mum was from there so we did a little ceremony for her over there.”

Aberdeen personal trainer: ‘Health and fitness was my escape’

During this heartbreaking time, Anggie, 22, says going to the gym really helped her.

“It was a really tough time but we’re OK now,” says Anggie.

“Health and fitness has always been my escape so when that happened with my mum, that’s when I really started to get into fitness more.”

Determined to make her late mum proud, Anggie decided to become a personal trainer.

“My plan was to move here to Aberdeen and go to university,” says Anggie.

“But there is a policy where you have to be in the UK for a minimum of three years to be able to apply to university so in the meantime while waiting to go to university I did a personal training course,” says Anggie.

Positively changing people’s lives

Perseverance paid off for Anggie who is now a successful personal trainer at Neogym which is based within Neospace in the city’s Riverside Drive.

“I’ve been there from the very beginning when they first opened so its been amazing,” says Anggie.

“I’m a people person so I love what I do and when you get to see the results of your work, there’s nothing more satisfying.

“Knowing that you’ve helped people to make a positive change in their lives is so rewarding.”

Olympic weightlifter at 15

As a teenager Anggie competed in Olympic weightlifting which is something she incorporates into her personal training work.

“I became an Olympic weightlifter when I was 15 years old and that’s when my passion for the gym and lifting weights started,” says Anggie.

“I actually competed in a national competition and managed to get second place for my category.

“Implementing the Olympic weightlifting technique into my personal training is absolutely essential because it helps people not get injured.”

Juggling PT work with university

Together with her personal training work, Anggie is also completing a Masters of Dietetics course at Robert Gordon University.

“I already do nutrition and workout plans for my clients because I have the qualifications to do so but with my dietetics degree it will allow me to work with people that have other conditions like diabetes, so it will open up more opportunities for me,” says Anggie.

“I will implement everything that I’m learning into my fitness career.”

Following in her dad’s footsteps

Looking to the future, Anggie would like to follow in her dad’s footsteps.

“I would love to work with a football team like my dad,” says Anggie.

“It would be amazing to work with Aberdeen Football Club as a dietician for the athletes.”

With the world firmly at her feet, Anggie is happier than ever.

Emotional reunion

And this summer, Anggie will enjoy an emotional reunion with her dad.

“My dad was travelling around the world and he was recently working in the Dominican Republic with a team over there but now he’s back in hometown, Merida where he’s working with a football team,” says Anggie.

“So this summer, for the first time in five years, I’m finally going back home to Venezuela to see my dad.

“I miss him so much so I can’t wait to see him.

“He’s very proud of me.”

Reflecting on her life so far, Anggie says she is just so grateful.

“I’m just very grateful for everything that I’ve managed to do here,” says Anggie.

“Every time that I achieve something it just inspires me to do even more.”

Wellbeing diary with Anggie Bonaccorso

What are your three top tips for health and wellbeing?

1. Eat Well: Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains is important for feeling your best.

2. Stay Active: Regular physical activity, like walking or dancing, can make you feel great and help you sleep better.

3. Take Care of Your Mind: Practicing mindfulness and keeping a positive attitude can help you manage stress. Remember, it’s okay to ask for help if you need it.

How do you like to de-stress?

Listening to music, dancing, and exercising are my go-to activities for de-stressing.

Do you incorporate healthy eating into your diet?

I’m really into healthy eating, which is why I’m studying for a Master’s in dietetics. For breakfast, I usually have an egg and avocado wrap with some fruit. At lunch, I like to have baked potatoes stuffed with tuna and yogurt, along with a side salad with mango, feta cheese, and nuts. And for dinner, I love a good steak with veggies.

Do you have any daily practices that help with your mental wellbeing?

I understand the importance of speaking to myself to reflect on my journey and to stay motivated to pursue my dreams. Life can get overwhelming, and it’s essential for me to take a moment to reconnect with myself.

For more information on Anggie, check out her Instagram page @anggiebonaccorso