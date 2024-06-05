Desperate Aberdeen mum turned to weight loss jabs to slim down for hernia operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Desperate Aberdeen mum turned to weight loss jabs to slim down for hernia operation

Suzi Winpenny was told to lose weight but couldn't exercise because of a hernia that is the size of a rugby ball and weighs more than two stone.

By Andy Morton
Suzi Winpenny says her hernia has impacted her life and left her too overweight for an operation. Image: Suzi Winpenny/DC Thomson
Suzi Winpenny says her hernia has impacted her life and left her too overweight for an operation. Image: Suzi Winpenny/DC Thomson

Suzi Winpenny was desperate to lose weight for an operation on a hernia she had developed after bowel surgery.

The 51-year-old Aberdonian had put on weight because the hernia — which was the size of a rugby ball and weighed more than two stone — had confined her to a wheelchair.

Doctors told her she had to slim down before they could operate. But for house-bound Suzi, exercise was out of the question.

So, in desperation, she spent £600 at Boots on three months’ supply of controversial weight-loss injection Wegovy.

Aberdeen mum Suzi Winpenny before she developed the hernia.
Suzi Winpenny before she developed the hernia. Image: Suzi Winpenny/DC Thomson

The cost was high and she had heard of the drug’s potential side effects such as nausea and stomach pain. But she felt she had no choice.

“That’s how determined I was,” she says. “But when you’ve no other options, you’ll resort to stuff like that.”

Weight loss jabs were a sign of Aberdeen mum’s frustration

Suzi’s decision to use Wegovy is different from the usual reason people turn to the treatment.

The injectable drug is a semiglutide — a so-called ‘miracle’ weight loss drug reportedly used by Hollywood celebrities that is also sold under the brand name Ozempic.

It is approved for use in the NHS in Scotland alongside diet and physical activity to manage excess weight and obesity.

But press reports mainly focus on A-listers using it to slim down for a new role or to squeeze into an outfit for a high-profile event. This year’s Met Gala, the New York charity show famous for its celebrity-packed red carpet, was dubbed by some on social media as the “Ozempic Olympics”.

Suzi felt forced into using it out of sheer desperation after she was told she was removed from the waiting list for a hernia operation because her BMI is above 32.

She says the hernia is an incisional hernia resulting from an operation she had in April 2020, at the start of the Covid lockdown.

Suzi with her wheelchair.
Suzi relies on a wheelchair for support. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The experience has left her frustrated and angry.

“I’ve just exhausted every avenue I can think of,” she says.

“They tell me my weight needs to be addressed. But I’ve only put weight on because of the fact I can’t get out of the house and I’m not mobile.”

Suzi is speaking to the P&J because of the impact the hernia has had on her life. She wants support to help lose weight so she can have the operation.

“There’s such a ripple effect on my life,” says the mum of two. “I don’t see my children as much, as I can’t go out. My mum’s worried sick, she’s scared this thing bursts.”

Hernia means Suzi can’t tie her shoelaces

Suzi says losing the weight needed for the operation feels impossible.

The hernia means she is “90% housebound”.

She can’t tie her shoelaces and needs help to climb the stairs back to her flat.

Suzi Winpenny.
Suzi says she can’t leave her first-floor flat without help. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’m not so bad coming down,” she says, “but I can’t see over the hernia to see my feet.”

Meanwhile, her three months of Wegovy injections ultimately ended in failure.

At £200 a month, the injections could not last indefinitely and Suzi had to stop.

“I lost 12 pounds,” she says. “But I regained it as soon as I came off it.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

The Green Party has pledged to spend £20 billion on bringing crumbling hospitals and outdated equipment up to modern standards (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Green Party proposes ‘game-changing’ £50bn health and social care package
A new study shows people coming off antidepressants can experience withdrawal symptoms (PA)
Antidepressants: New study sheds light on withdrawal symptoms
Joy, Paarth, nine, Tulsi, six, and Sadness at Great Ormond Street Hospital (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Disney to fund cinema for sick children at Great Ormond Street Hospital
RPE is a layer of cells crucial for maintaining a healthy retina (Liu et al/Science Translational Medicine/PA)
Boosting key eye cells protein ‘could protect older adults against sight loss’
Scientists have discovered a major cause of inflammatory bowel disease (David Davies/PA)
Scientists discover major cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the ITV debate with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)
Fact check: Not all NHS pay disputes are resolved
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins (Lucy North/PA)
Health Secretary suggests NHS staff face Palestine flag ban
Experts claim Qilin is behind the attack on a pathology services provider which disrupted a number of London hospitals this week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Who are the Russian cyber gang Qilin?
While some people with atrial fibrillation are deemed to be at risk of having a stroke and given preventative medicine, others are not (Alamy/PA)
Common heart problem ‘carries higher stroke and dementia risk than expected’
A Russian group of cyber criminals is behind the ransomware attack affecting major London hospitals, an expert has said (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Russian cyber criminals behind hospital ransomware attack

Conversation