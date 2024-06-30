Banchory mum, 49: ‘I was fit and healthy so why did I have a heart attack?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Banchory mum, 49: ‘I was fit and healthy so why did I have a heart attack?’

Maggie Watson was a victim of SCAD, a little-known condition that is a leading cause of heart attacks in women aged 40 to 50 — and which can strike anyone at any time.

Maggie Watson found herself in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after suffering a SCAD-related heart attack. The 49-year-old mum from Banchory had no idea she was a prime candidate for SCAD. Image: Maggie Watson/DC Thomson
Maggie Watson found herself in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after suffering a SCAD-related heart attack. The 49-year-old mum from Banchory had no idea she was a prime candidate for SCAD. Image: Maggie Watson/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

When Maggie Watson had a heart attack last month, her first thought was, “why me?”

The Banchory mum is a long way from the traditional idea of a coronary victim. For a start, she’s only 49. And she’s fit and healthy — she walks up local landmark Scolty Hill at least three times a week.

Even when the doctors told her she’d suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, or SCAD, she didn’t understand.

She’d never heard of the term.

But it turns out Maggie WAS the perfect model for a heart attack, one in SCAD form at least.

Maggie Watson is a keen walker. Having a heart attack was the last thing on her mind. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Because the little-known condition, which is as likely to affect healthy people as non-healthy, is a leading cause of heart attacks for women under 50.

It also cannot be predicted and so far there is no way to prevent one happening.

“It was scary,” Maggie says. “My husband is slightly overweight, and I said to him, why is it me? I thought I would be the healthier one.”

A tea-time WHAM in the chest out of nowhere

Maggie was introduced to SCAD, like nearly all its victims, out of the blue.

It was May 5 and she’d just finished her tea. She went through to the living room to sit with her father-in-law’s dog she was looking after when, WHAM!, she felt a large, compressed pain in the middle of her chest.

She lent forward to try to relieve it. That didn’t work, so she went into the kitchen where her children were still eating.

That didn’t help either, though for different reasons.

“I said, I’m not feeling right,” Maggie recalls. “And of course, they were all on their phones, ignoring me.”

Maggie Watson at home in Banchory. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Maggie eventually called 111 but the queue was an hour and a half long. So she did was many people would do in the same situation — she called her mum.

It was just as well she did, because her mum immediately told her to call 999, a move that ultimately may have saved Maggie’s life, though it still took time.

The paramedics came within half an hour but Maggie endured an extended stay in the loading zone of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to a shortage of available beds.

Even when offloaded she was initially stuck in a corridor.

“I didn’t like it,” Maggie says. “I mean, you definitely leave a bit of dignity behind.”

The nurse that saved Maggie’s life

Meanwhile, no one seemed to know what was wrong with her.

Perhaps because she wasn’t a typical victim of a regular heart attack, the paramedics thought Maggie had suffered a spasm, which can be similar to a heart attack.

However, a nurse told the paramedics that women do not always present the usual symptoms for heart attacks and ordered a blood test.

That test revealed Maggie’s bloods were up — she had indeed had a heart attack.

Maggie was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and eventually was given a bed. Image: Supplied by Maggie Watson

If it hadn’t of been for that nurse (“I’d love to shake her hand,” says Maggie”) the consequences could have been dire.

At the least, it allowed Maggie vindication with her family who, in typical fashion, were poking fun at her.

“My husband was laughing, saying I’ve got the ambulance out over a spasm,” she chuckles. “They were all thinking it was quite comical.”

What is SCAD and why does it affect women?

There was nothing funny about Maggie’s condition, however.

A SCAD is a serious condition when a tear appears in the wall of a coronary artery.

That allows blood to flow into the space between the layers and a clot forms, which in turn reduces blood flow and potentially triggers a heart attack.

Concerningly, the attack happens with no warning.

According to the British Heart Foundation, anyone is at risk though it is most common in women their 40s and 50s. Studies show that more than a third of heart attacks in women under 50 are SCAD.

And while little is known about why SCAD happens, it is much more common in women who have given birth.

Though pregnancy-related SCAD makes up a small percentage of all SCAD cases, it is the most common cause of heart attacks during pregnancy, according to the American Heart Association.

Maggie had never heard of SCAD before she suffered one. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In Scotland, an estimated 50 people a year have a heart attack caused by SCAD and the NHS is beginning to ramp up efforts to tackle the condition.

Last year, health chiefs set up a pilot clinic in Forth Valley Royal Hospital near Falkirk to improve treatment.

After a few months, the clinic was receiving referrals from across Scotland, including Orkney.

How Maggie is dealing with the after-effects of SCAD

Since her heart attack, Maggie has read as much as she can about SCAD. She wonders if the fact she’s had five children had something to do with her episode, given the post-partum increase in risk.

What she doesn’t try to think about is what might have happened if the nurse hadn’t caught the signs of SCAD and ordered the blood test.

“I might have walked up Scolty hill and that might have been me,” she says. “You just don’t know and that’s scary.”

She is now under doctor’s orders to take it easy, which is exactly what she’s doing.

She was meant to be on holiday in Belize, the Central American country where her daughter lives, but that has been cancelled.

Also, a plan to climb Ben Nevis before she was 50 has been shelved.

“My daughter is still doing it. I’ve said to her she’ll just have come back and do it with me hopefully, in the next couple of years.”

But the hardest part of her recovery has been mental. The heart attack has left her feeling more vulnerable, a common symptom in post-SCAD patients.

The condition’s unpredictability can make life tough for victims.

“It’s fairly played with my mind,” she says. “Sometimes it’s not just the physical recovery, it’s the mental recovery — thinking, well, this could just happen again.”

The biggest effect of SCAD has been mental, Maggie says. Image: Kami Thomson

She has, however, discovered a new sense of determination since the attack, one that.

She adds: “My youngest son did say to me at one point, are you going to die? I said, no, not if I can help it.

“Whatever doesn’t kill me, makes me stronger.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

The Lib Dem plans would give people new rights to see a GP within a week or 24 hours if it is urgent (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients should have legal right to see GP within a week, Lib Dems say
Junior doctors protest opposite Downing Street (PA)
NHS leader warns of widespread disruption as doctors continue strike
An Ozempic needle injection pen, used by patients on one type of semaglutide (PA)
‘Growing evidence’ that obese teenagers could benefit from weight-loss drugs
Investigators believe the E coli outbreak is linked to salad used in sandwiches (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)
Legal action started against Tesco and Asda over E. coli outbreak
The pay deals have been agreed for NHS staff in Wales (PA)
Junior doctors and other medics accept pay deals in Wales
Woman at home on exercise bike (Alamy/PA)
Exercising in short bursts could benefit those who cannot work out regularly
A lateral flow test, used to detect Covid-19 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Weekly updates on respiratory diseases as Covid numbers rise, health body says
The front entrance of St Thomas’ Hospital (Georgie Gillard/PA)
More appointments and procedures delayed in aftermath of NHS cyber attack
E.coli is a diverse group of bacteria that are normally harmless and live in the intestines of humans and animals (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)
One person dies linked to E.coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’
Junior doctors in England have begun a five-day walkout (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Junior doctor talks will open on day one of Labour government, vows Starmer

Conversation