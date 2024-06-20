Short film tackles mental health issues in building sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

Short film tackles mental health issues in building sector

The film follows construction workers who have successfully overcome their struggles with help from others.

In partnership with Aberdeen Samaritans
man wearing hard hat in a construction site is featured in film about mental health in construction industry
Cala Homes assistant site manager Kenny Lawie opens up about his mental health issues.

The Aberdeen branch of Samaritans Scotland has teamed up with Cala Homes to create a short film to help increase awareness of mental health issues in the construction industry.

Constructing Healthy Minds was produced by Samaritans volunteers with Cala Homes (North) and Pink Sphynx Media, with funding from LNER’s Customer and Community Investment Fund.

Samaritans has been Cala’s charity partner since 2020 following the charity’s call for better mental and emotional health support for middle-aged men, who are three times more likely to take their own lives than women.

The film highlights some of the struggles construction workers may face and the stigma surrounding talking about mental health issues.

It also discusses the confidential help Samaritans can offer those in need of emotional support and how Cala supports the charity’s vital work across the UK while strengthening mental health and emotional wellbeing among employees and subcontractor partners.

Maria Cowie, former Aberdeen branch director, who has been leading on the project, said: “In 2021, the suicide rate for workers in the construction industry was 34 per 100,000, according to the Office for National Statistics. That’s significantly higher than the national average in the UK.

man wearing hard hat that reads 'first aider'
Cala Homes has mental health first aiders and designated quiet places for employees who need them.

“Volunteers at the branch have been working closely with our partners at Cala Homes for a number of years now, and we know that construction workers especially can feel like they just need to ‘get on with it’.

“We felt that a film would be a great way to help reduce the stigma around speaking about mental health, as well as highlighting the various avenues of support available to anyone who may be struggling.

“I have been really impressed with the wellbeing initiatives that Cala has put in place to help its employees and subcontractors, and we hope our partnership will inspire other construction companies to follow suit.”

Samaritans is available for emotional support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Maria continued: “Most of our contact is through telephone, but we do email and face-to-face meetings as well.

“We also do a lot of outreach visits in schools, workplaces and prisons. We go where anybody wants or needs us to go.

“No problem is too much. It is so important to talk and there will always be somebody there to listen to you.

“If you do not have family or friends to talk to, you can always contact us. You are not alone.”

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans on 116 123 free of charge, or email jo@samaritans.org.

You can also drop by Aberdeen Samaritans at 60 Dee Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6DS if you want to talk about mental health in the construction industry.

The short film will be seen in full on the Samaritans’ website, its Youtube channel and the LNER’s customer and community investment fund website.

