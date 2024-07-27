Instagram stars @Aberdeenshirewalks pick 4 Aberdeen walks to help you hit 10,000 steps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Instagram stars @Aberdeenshirewalks pick 4 Aberdeen walks to help you hit 10,000 steps

Looking to reach you daily walking goal? Our inspirational ideas, with help from north-east walking expert Anna Gill, will get you moving.

Anna and Matthew Gill are the couple behind the Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram page. Image: Supplied by Anna Gill
By Andy Morton

Walking 10,000 steps a day may be good for the body, but if you stick to the same old route it can get boring.

So, to add a little bit of variety, we’ve come up with a few ideas on where to hit your daily target around Aberdeen.

We spoke to walking expert Anna Gill, who with husband Matthew is the couple behind the Instagram page Aberdeenshire Walks, which delivers Insta inspo on the best stomps and schleps in the north-east.

Anna has helped pick a few Aberdeen favourites along with some hidden gems in a city she says overdelivers when it comes to fun walks.

Anna Gill loves a city stroll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

When it comes to getting your steps in, there’s nothing better than a city stroll, especially if you team up.

Anna says: “My favorite thing about going into the city for a walk is that there’s a lot of places for coffee stops or places to catch up with friends.”

“It’s easy to get your walk in if you’re going along with friends — you don’t even think about how many steps you’ve done.”

The Donside Heritage Trail boasts beautiful views. Image: DC Thomson

Persley Walled Garden circuit

Walking 10,000 steps takes the average person about one hour and 40 minutes – roughly the equivalent of five miles — so it helps to have something to look at on the way.

On that front, Persely Walled Garden has you covered.

Part of the Donside Heritage Trail, the walk starts at the small but beautiful walled garden just off the A92 and takes you along the river.

The trail can get muddy in the rain, but there’s plenty to keep you occupied, including beautiful riverside views and Persely Castle.

You can walk as far up the river as you want, but crossing the Diamond Bridge and then walking back on the opposite bank should see you hit your 10,000.

“I don’t think a lot of people know about this walk,” Anna says. “It’s quite a bumpy path and not always the most accessible, but it’s just a really peaceful walk.”

Brimmond Hill

Some of the best views in Aberdeen are from the top of Brimmond Hill. Image: DC Thomson

You get a great view from the top of Brimmond Hill, which is technically in Aberdeen, though it feels far from the city.

Park in the handy car park off the Craibstone junction on the A96 and then head straight up along a sturdy tarmac road to what is the highest point in Aberdeen.

Stop to enjoy the view, then take the circular walk that begins and end at the summit on the southern route.

At 6km, the path is just shy of 10,000 steps, but will get you most of the way there.

Where you get the remaining steps in is up to you.

Duthie Park — River and Rail

Duthie Park is fun for all the family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s best-known park is a great jumping off spot for loads of potential walks.

First of all, children love the Winter Gardens, the beautiful indoor plant pavilion near the entrance, says mum-of-one Anna.

And there’s a great spot for coffee, though the Duthie Park cafe can get busy at the weekends.

For a 10,000 stepper, there’s a great route that takes in the fantastic Deeside Railway as well as the Dee itself, which can really sparkle in the summer months.

From Duthie Park, head up the old Deeside railway line, now an idyllic tree-lined trail that cuts right through Cults all the way Banchory and beyond.

You won’t be going that far, however.

Stop at the fantastic Boxcar Coffee & Yard for a coffee, and maybe even a piece of cake, then cut down to the river and enjoy the scenery all the way back to the park.

The Beach

There are some less-busy parts of the beach, especially near Donmouth. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Aberdeen is one of only a handful of UK cities with a beach, and residents like to make the most of it.

On sunny days it feels like the whole city is there, enjoying the majestic two-mile sweep of (almost) golden sands.

Anna recommends the extreme ends of the beach, down to Fittie with its ever-growing clutch of food trucks, and up to Donmouth and its nature reserve.

Start at Fittie before returning via the city-side of the Kings Links golf course, past Pittodrie, over the dunes and then back to the beginning.

Do you have any favourite walks in Aberdeen? Share them in the comments below.

For more information about Aberdeenshire Walks check out their Instagram page @aberdeenshirewalks.

