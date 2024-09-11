Find out ambulance waiting times in your area with our data tracker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Find out ambulance waiting times in your area with our data tracker

We've tracked how long on average it takes ambulance crews to attend an incident - with information available for the whole of Scotland.

a montage of pics showing an ambulance, a clock and a chart
Track ambulance waiting times across Scotland with our charts.
By Emma Morrice

Ambulance waiting times are at the forefront of many people’s minds when faced with an emergency.

It is common knowledge that our frontline services are increasingly under pressure.

We’ve looked at how calls to the Scottish Ambulance service are categorised, and how long on average it takes for paramedics to show up in each health board area.

We’ve also looked at turnaround times by individual hospital.

All charts will be updated when new data, which covers all unscheduled care incidents, is available.

Calling an ambulance

The NHS states that calling 999 should be reserved for life-threatening emergencies only, with emergencies being different in adults and children.

Examples of when to call 999 include signs of heart attacks, strokes, seizures, difficulty breathing, severe injuries, heavy bleeding, sudden confusion and sudden and rapid swelling.

When calling, the handler will ask questions such as location of the emergency and what has happened.

They generally give an idea of how long you will need to wait, and may also give instructions about what to do, including giving basic first aid.

Calling 999 does not mean an ambulance will be sent, as calls are categorised based on the level of emergency.

How long do ambulances take to respond to a call?

The Scottish Ambulance Service categorises incidents into four different colour categories depending on their clinical need.

Calls to 999 are categorised based on colour, which helps to send the most appropriate response to a situation.

It also helps to identify circumstances in which an ambulance is not needed.

Calls can also be downgraded, which the data does not account for.

An incident remains categorised as the colour it was first assigned as, and not the final colour category, which may account for some longer waiting times.

On this, the Scottish Ambulance Service states: “Where delays occur, clinical advisers maintain contact with the patient, checking their condition on an ongoing basis, and upgrading when appropriate.”

We’ve included some charts below on the average response time for each categorisation of incident.

Called the median response time, it refers to the time in which 50% of patients are reached by a Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) crew.

A graphic that shows a description of the four different categorisations of accidents - purple, red, amber and yellow. There are descriptions included further down in this text under each section for the colour, if you cannot see the image.
The Scottish Ambulance Service categorises calls by four colours depending on the severity of the reason for calling. Image: DC Thomson design team.

How long does it take to attend a purple or red incident?

Purple incidents refer to the most critically ill patients, and include those who have been identified as having a 10% or more chance of having cardiac arrest.

It is the most serious category of calls.

The Scottish Ambulance Service states that the actual cardiac arrest rate for patients who fall within this category is 53%.

Red is the second-most serious category, where patients have a likelihood of cardiac arrest between 1% and 9.9%, or having a need for resuscitation interventions.

The cardiac arrest rate across red category calls is approximately 1.5%.

How long does it take to attend an amber or yellow incident?

Amber calls are categorised as patients who are likely to need diagnosis and transport to hospital or specialist care.

Yellow calls are patients who need care but do not require – or have a low likelihood of requiring – life-saving interventions.

This includes patients such as those who may have tripped or fallen but aren’t seriously injured.

An image of an ambulance parked outside a hospital
Ambulance response times are an issue of concern across Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Turnaround times by hospital

The chart below shows the location of hospitals in Scotland for which data is recorded.

Data used is the median turnaround time, which refers to the length of time that 50% of SAS crews spend at hospital as result of conveying a patient.

The time is measured from when the crew arrive at the hospital to when they are clear from the incident.

Only sites which have an accident and emergency department are included.

You can use the hospital selector to change between hospitals.

How many people are taken to hospital after calling an ambulance?

Not everyone who is in contact with the Scottish Ambulance Service is taken to hospital.

Data released shows the number of incidents where people were conveyed to hospital. This just means taken to hospital.

The below chart shows the percentage of all incidents that were conveyed.

An image showing 5 ambulances outside ARI.
Ambulances outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How many incidents are emergencies?

Not every incident that an ambulance is called to will turn out to be an emergency.

There may be more appropriate ways to address the call than emergency measures.

The call handler will be able to advise where other pathways might be more suitable – such as GPs, NHS24 or outpatient services.

Conversation