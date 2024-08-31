Why these Bridge of Don boxing classes are a knockout success with kids as young as 5 to ladies in their 70s

There’s nothing better for stress relief than hitting a punch bag, says Tom McPherson.

As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes boxing, Tom, who runs Bodbox gym in Bridge of Don, knows at first hand the mental and physical benefits of the sport.

“Mental health is a massive topic just now,” says Tom.

“So many people tell me that when they first came here they weren’t in a good place but after coming along to our classes, they’re feeling so much better and they’re looking after themselves.

“Boxing is also great for fitness and weightloss.”

Women boxing in their seventies

From kids as young as five to ladies in their seventies, Tom says his boxing classes are for absolutely everyone.

“We’ve got a real diverse client base,” says Tom.

“There’s all different levels of fitness but everyone can go at their own pace and we don’t put pressure on people.

“For example, if I ask someone to do a specific exercise and they’re struggling I don’t stand over the top of them and say ‘come on you must do it, push it’.

“I’ll give them encouragement as it’s about building them up slowly.

“I think that is the best way.”

Strong sense of community in boxing

As a former amateur boxer, it’s clear that the sport is in Tom’s blood as his father was once a boxer and now his son Gregor, who also coaches at the gym, is a professional boxer.

“I always said that one day I was going to open my own boxing gym and when Gregor got more and more into it I started my own business and the rest is history,” says Tom.

“My wife Kim does sports massage at the gym too.”

One class which has proved to be a big hit is the women’s only boxing class on a Tuesday evening.

“Our ladies classes have been really popular,” says Tom.

“There’s a real mix of ages as there’s girls who are 19/20 and then we have two women who are aged 75 and 77 which is really inspiring.

“Women’s boxing is growing all the time which is great.”

Boxing for stress relief…

Tom says the women’s class has also been a healthy release for busy mums.

“I’ve got two or three ladies who have kids with autism and they tell me that boxing is a release for them as they’re getting out the house and they get an hour for themselves,” says Tom.

“There’s nothing better for stress relief than when you’re punching the bags or hitting the pads.

“We also do one-to-one sessions for a few kids who have autism.

“One mum says the difference in her little boy is amazing since he started having one-to-one sessions.”

Boxing keeps kids off the streets

Tom’s classes are also having a wider impact on the local community as they keep kids off the streets and give them something positive to focus on.

“It’s funny as a police officer recently popped in to thank me for running the classes as he said that when the kids are at the boxing class, they hardly get a phone call so he said we must be doing something right,” says Tom.

“It’s great to know that you’re doing something right.”

Friendly and supportive classes

Tom says that the discipline that children learn at boxing is something that will help them throughout their lives.

“I say to all the kids that come in here ‘I can’t promise to make you all champions but you will be part of something and you will learn lessons that you will take into your adulthood’, says Tom.

For Tom, the most important thing for him has been to create a gym where everyone feels supported and encouraged.

“It’s important when someone comes in here that they don’t feel intimidated,” says Tom.

“Everyone talks to everyone so when someone new comes in everyone encourages each other.

“I’ve had women tell me that they were really anxious and nervous before they came in but they soon relaxed as everyone was so nice to them.

“That’s the kind of environment that we want to create.

“A place where people are happy to come in here.”

One-to-one training sessions

As well as boxing classes, Tom also offers personal training sessions.

“I get people who come for a PT session and I’ll encourage them to come along to one of the group classes and they’ll say ‘oh I couldn’t do that’,” says Tom.

“I’ll ask then again a few months later and when they finally try the classes out, they really enjoy them.”

With his classes going from strength to strength, Tom is excited about the future.

“We’ve just joined Boxing Alliance Scotland so we can now get kids into competitions,” says Tom.

“I would also like to us to do as much fundraising as we can so that when we go to the likes of the Scottish Championships we can cover all the costs of accommodation, food etc.”

For more information about Bodbox check out the Facebook page @bodboxaberdeen.