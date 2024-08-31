Why these Bridge of Don boxing classes are a knockout success with kids as young as 5 to ladies in their 70s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why these Bridge of Don boxing classes are a knockout success with kids as young as 5 to ladies in their 70s

From tiny tots to pensioners, Tom McPherson has people of all ages training at Bodbox in Bridge of Don.

By Rosemary Lowne
Tom McPherson and his son Gregor are encouraging everyone to give boxing a bash.
Tom McPherson and his son Gregor are encouraging everyone to give boxing a bash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There’s nothing better for stress relief than hitting a punch bag, says Tom McPherson.

As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes boxing, Tom, who runs Bodbox gym in Bridge of Don, knows at first hand the mental and physical benefits of the sport.

“Mental health is a massive topic just now,” says Tom.

“So many people tell me that when they first came here they weren’t in a good place but after coming along to our classes, they’re feeling so much better and they’re looking after themselves.

“Boxing is also great for fitness and weightloss.”

Tom McPherson, pictured right, with his sons Arlo (middle) and Gregor, who is a professional boxer. Image: Tom McPherson

Women boxing in their seventies

From kids as young as five to ladies in their seventies, Tom says his boxing classes are for absolutely everyone.

“We’ve got a real diverse client base,” says Tom.

“There’s all different levels of fitness but everyone can go at their own pace and we don’t put pressure on people.

“For example, if I ask someone to do a specific exercise and they’re struggling I don’t stand over the top of them and say ‘come on you must do it, push it’.

“I’ll give them encouragement as it’s about building them up slowly.

“I think that is the best way.”

Tom has poured his heart and soul into creating a community boxing club. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Strong sense of community in boxing

As a former amateur boxer, it’s clear that the sport is in Tom’s blood as his father was once a boxer and now his son Gregor, who also coaches at the gym, is a professional boxer.

“I always said that one day I was going to open my own boxing gym and when Gregor got more and more into it I started my own business and the rest is history,” says Tom.

“My wife Kim does sports massage at the gym too.”

One class which has proved to be a big hit is the women’s only boxing class on a Tuesday evening.

Boxing runs in the family for Tom McPherson who is pictured with his sons Arlo and Gregor. Image: Tom McPherson

“Our ladies classes have been really popular,” says Tom.

“There’s a real mix of ages as there’s girls who are 19/20 and then we have two women who are aged 75 and 77 which is really inspiring.

“Women’s boxing is growing all the time which is great.”

Boxing for stress relief…

Tom says the women’s class has also been a healthy release for busy mums.

“I’ve got two or three ladies who have kids with autism and they tell me that boxing is a release for them as they’re getting out the house and they get an hour for themselves,” says Tom.

“There’s nothing better for stress relief than when you’re punching the bags or hitting the pads.

“We also do one-to-one sessions for a few kids who have autism.

“One mum says the difference in her little boy is amazing since he started having one-to-one sessions.”

Tom and Gregor love seeing people grow in confidence after attending their classes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Boxing keeps kids off the streets

Tom’s classes are also having a wider impact on the local community as they keep kids off the streets and give them something positive to focus on.

“It’s funny as a police officer recently popped in to thank me for running the classes as he said that when the kids are at the boxing class, they hardly get a phone call so he said we must be doing something right,” says Tom.

“It’s great to know that you’re doing something right.”

Tom and Gregor, pictured, have put their all into Bodbox. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Friendly and supportive classes

Tom says that the discipline that children learn at boxing is something that will help them throughout their lives.

“I say to all the kids that come in here ‘I can’t promise to make you all champions but you will be part of something and you will learn lessons that you will take into your adulthood’, says Tom.

For Tom, the most important thing for him has been to create a gym where everyone feels supported and encouraged.

Tom and Gregor say boxing is great for your mental and physical health. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s important when someone comes in here that they don’t feel intimidated,” says Tom.

“Everyone talks to everyone so when someone new comes in everyone encourages each other.

“I’ve had women tell me that they were really anxious and nervous before they came in but they soon relaxed as everyone was so nice to them.

“That’s the kind of environment that we want to create.

“A place where people are happy to come in here.”

One-to-one training sessions

As well as boxing classes, Tom also offers personal training sessions.

“I get people who come for a PT session and I’ll encourage them to come along to one of the group classes and they’ll say ‘oh I couldn’t do that’,” says Tom.

“I’ll ask then again a few months later and when they finally try the classes out, they really enjoy them.”

With his classes going from strength to strength, Tom is excited about the future.

“We’ve just joined Boxing Alliance Scotland so we can now get kids into competitions,” says Tom.

“I would also like to us to do as much fundraising as we can so that when we go to the likes of the Scottish Championships we can cover all the costs of accommodation, food etc.”

For more information about Bodbox check out the Facebook page @bodboxaberdeen.

