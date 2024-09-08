How an Ellon hypnotherapist helped Leo, 7, rediscover his confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How an Ellon hypnotherapist helped Leo, 7, rediscover his confidence

The country's youth are more anxious and stressed since the pandemic, but can hypnotherapy rescue children like Leo?

Leo Bailey at home in Ellon. The eight-year-old was suffereing from low confidence until he was helped by a hypnotherapist. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Charlene Bailey vividly remembers the day her son Leo came home from school, his fingers bleeding.

“He’d been biting them quite a bit,” the Ellon mum recalls. “I had to take him to the doctors to get him antibiotics because they were infected.”

It was one of the darkest moments in a period when Leo, who was just seven at the time, struggled with anxiety and low confidence.

Despite performing well at school, newly-formed self-doubts convinced him he wasn’t doing well enough, causing a number of concerning behaviours to emerge.

Along with the nail biting he no longer wanted to go to his taekwondo classes, telling his mum he felt overwhelmed.

He also complained he had no friends, despite the school saying he was popular with his classmates.

Charlene and Leo together at home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The way he was talking to me, if that was my best friend sitting over a coffee, I’d be like, you sound depressed,” Charlene says. “I was at my wits’ end. I didn’t know where you go to for that.”

What she did was take him to Cara Robins, a hypnotherapist in Ellon. Another mum at Leo’s school told Charlene how much Cara had helped her own child with confidence issues. After consulting with Leo, an appointment was booked.

The impact was almost immediate.

Leo took to Cara from the start. Charlene said: “He went from being a boy who didn’t even want to leave the house to suddenly meeting this stranger who he was dying to go back and see.

“It was just worth everything.”

The worrying rise in anxious children

Not every child will bite their fingers till they bleed, but UK youngsters are more anxious than ever.

NHS data released last month showed that in England in 2023-24, there were 204,526 referrals of children made to mental health services for anxiety.

In 2016, the number of referrals was less than 4,000.

Scottish youngsters are faring just as bad. A report last year from Glasgow University in partnership with the World Health Organisation found the lowest levels of confidence among young Scots in 28 years.

Stepping into this new world are hypnotherapists such as Cara who – faced with demand from parents – are increasingly working with children.

Cara Robins now works with more children than adults. Image: Cara Robins

“There’s a saying isn’t there,” says Cara, who now works with more children than adults. “You are only as happy as your unhappiest child.”

Why Cara believes hypnotherapy is a good fit for children

Cara says her hypnotherapy sessions have a 90% success rate.

“It works brilliantly with children, because they’ve got great imaginations,” she says. “They respond to hypnotherapy so well because a lot of the time we’re using metaphors and storytelling.”

What hypnotherapists claim to do is to speak directly to a client’s subconscious by stripping away the mind’s protective barriers.

Leo agreed to the hypnotherapy classes when his mum Charlene suggested them. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In a typical session, Cara will make her clients as comfortable as possible before bringing them into a meditative state.

This, she explains, allows her to mute anxious thoughts or suggest different pathways in the brain to overcome potential destructive tendencies or habits.

In all, says Cara, the process “helps to give you clarity of things that you weren’t aware”.

‘You just need to be happier’

In Leo’s case, Cara’s job was to coax him out of a mood that had him seeing everything as a negative.

“Everything was so doom and gloom,” mum Charlene says. “Getting him out of bed for anything was really difficult.”

Charlene had already discussed with Leo about seeing Cara and he quickly agreed to it, though not exactly for the reasons Charlene wanted.

“He said he would if it would help him be better at stuff,” Charlene remembers. “And I was like, Well, you don’t need to be better at stuff, you just need to be happier.”

Charlene and Leo. Charlene was very concerned about Leo’s nail-biting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In his first session, Cara read stories to Leo, many of them involving favourite toys.

These storytelling sessions relaxed him to the point that he was in a deeper meditative state.

Charlene says she wouldn’t describe it as a trance, but it allowed Cara to play what Leo called a “magic trick” – through suggestion she was able to change his perception of her pen.

“He swears blind that pen changed color,” Charlene says with a laugh, before adding: “From that moment she got him instantly talking to him, which I haven’t seen. He said he couldn’t wait to go back.”

A more grown-up Leo, but challenges still lie ahead

Leo now has 10 sessions with Cara under his belt and Charlene couldn’t be happier.

His worries about going to school have gone and he is making new friends.

Charlene also says Leo, who is now eight, talks to her in a more grown-up way and is more capable of expressing how he feels.

“He’s recognising in himself that what is going on in his head is normal for him,” she says with clear relief.

Leo’s confidence has returned and he is less anxious. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As for his nails, he no longer bites them.

“I actually cut them this week,” Charlene says, “which I haven’t been able to do since he was a toddler.”

The next challenge for Leo is moving up to a new school year.

But she’s confident that with Cara on hand, the new Leo will be able to handle it.

“Leo does not want to leave her so we’re going to continue as long as he needs her,” she says.

“In my eyes, I’ve got a third parent.”

