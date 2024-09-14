‘She’s electric’: Health issues inspire Alex to bring high-tech health hack PEMF to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She’s electric’: Health issues inspire Alex to bring high-tech health hack PEMF to Aberdeen

Alex McDiarmid says PEMF is an electromagnetic therapy which can help with a range of issues including pain relief, healing and stress.

By Rosemary Lowne
Alex McDiarmid is bringing positive energy to Aberdeen via PEMF, a new holistic treatment. Image: Flash Photography Aberdeen
Alex McDiarmid is bringing positive energy to Aberdeen via PEMF, a new holistic treatment. Image: Flash Photography Aberdeen

Lying on a bed as electromagnetic pulses cause my muscles to twitch involuntary was a weird yet wonderful experience.

And before you ask, no, I wasn’t abducted by aliens, I was in fact trying out PEMF (pulsing electromagnetic fields), a high-tech health hack that is said to offer endless benefits including pain relief, muscle recovery and enhanced sleep to name but a few.

Pioneering this new holistic therapy is Alex McDiarmid, 39, and her husband Robert, 40, who have recently opened Camden’s House, a wellbeing clinic within their home in Pitfodels, Cults.

“This is the first high-intensity PEMF device in Scotland,” says Robert excitedly.

“As far as we’re aware there’s only one other clinic that does PEMF in Glasgow, but it’s not a high-powered device.

“It’s quite well developed in the States, so this machine is from the US.”

Personal trainer Anggie Bonaccorso enjoys a PEMF sessions. Image: Flash Photography Aberdeen

So what exactly is PEMF?

Popular with professional athletes and celebrities, including the American socialite Paris Hilton, PEMF is a non-invasive therapy described as a ‘whole body battery recharger’.

The way it works is that the body’s own electro-magnetic circuit is stimulated into healing by magnetic waves that are pulsed from a high-intensity machine.

“PEMF is a pulsing electromagnetic field that passes through the skin and penetrates deep into muscle, bone, tendons and organs to charge and stimulate the cells of the body, providing them with additional energy to repair and boost their natural performance,” says Alex.

“While the concept seems modern, the use of electromagnetic fields for wellness actually dates back to the 19th Century and has a rich history of scientific discovery, including in recent decades.”

Anggie Bonaccorso is pictured trying PEMF. Image: Flash Photography Aberdeen

What inspired you to bring PEMF to Aberdeen?

A few years ago, Alex had a major health event which led to lasting and debilitating health issues including severe fatigue, inflammation, pain, mental health difficulties and various other issues which refused to go away and plagued her ability to work and live.

“I previously had a beauty salon in Holburn Street so I used to work 12 hours a day, six days a week without breaks between customers, so I think that is why I started to develop health issues,” says Alex.

“One day my stomach perforated and I got sepsis and I was in the hospital for five weeks.”

“After this, my health wasn’t the same as I felt bloated after everything I ate and my energy levels depleted.”

Alex, pictured with her daughter Penny, says PEMF has had a huge impact on her life. Image: Flash Photography Aberdeen

After struggling to find the medical help she needed, Alex discovered PEMF after listening to a podcast.

“One of the podcasts which really stuck with me was one with Canadian triathlete Angela Naeth who was interviewed by Dr Pawluck,” says Alex.

“She had Lyme disease and her energy levels were so low,” says Alex.

“But after using PEMF for six months the results were amazing and her energy levels went right back up.”

It was that podcast which inspired Alex to bring PEMF therapy to Aberdeen.

“I started using PEMF myself about a month ago and my energy level improved so much,” says Alex.

“It’s improved my quality of life to the point that words can’t express it.”

Alex and Robert have opened Camden’s House from their home in Cults, pictured. Image: Flash Photography Aberdeen

Who else can benefit from PEMF?

From boosting energy and reducing stress to providing pain relief and promoting wound healing, Alex says they have seen so many people enjoy the benefits of the treatment.

“One of the best results we’ve seen is from one of our first customers who has Parkinson’s,” says Alex.

“Before he started PEMF it would take him two hours to get ready in the morning and he had issues with his speech.

“But since starting PEMF, his speech has improved, he’s back to work full-time and it only takes him an hour to get ready in the morning – the results have been amazing.”

From marathon runners and boxers to those who are just seeking a health and wellbeing boost, Alex says PEMF can help a range of people.

“We’ve had people in here with bone issues, muscle issues, runners, boxers, squash players,” she says.

Sit back and relax as pulses stimulate the cells in your body. Image: Flash Photography Aberdeen

What does PEMF therapy feel like?

Lying back on the comfy bed with views overlooking the beautiful grounds, I felt pretty relaxed as Alex and Robert talked me through my PEMF treatment.

After completing a medical check-list, Robert asked me if I had any particular aches, pains or niggles.

Recently, I’d had some issues with my neck, so Robert placed pads under my neck explaining that the pulses would target that area.

Before long, I could feel muscles in my arms and shoulders gently twitching as Robert turned up the electromagnetic pulsing.

I’m not going to lie, it felt strange to feel my muscles twitch on their own like that, but after a while I relaxed and started to enjoy the experience.

Afterwards, I felt quite calm and my neck did feel less stiff.

But to really feel the benefits, Alex and Robert say it takes about three sessions.

You also offer Photobiomodulation (PBM)?

“Yes, PBM light therapy can help with skin health and anti-ageing, hair growth, wound healing and tissue repair,” says Alex.

“It can also help with pain and inflammation, mental wellbeing and improved athletic performance and recovery,” says Alex.

The state-of-the-art therapy involves people lying in a ‘whole body pod’ as 18,000 LEDs project visible red light and near infrared light.

“When exposed to red light at particular frequencies, our body’s cells absorb the energy and convert it into cellular fuel,” says Alex.

“This energy boost stimulates various physiological processes, leading to an array of potential health benefits.”

Photobiomodulation (PBM) is another therapy offered at Camden’s House. Image: Flash Photography Aberdeen

What’s next for Camden’s House?

It’s not cheap to pay for PEMF, but Alex says they’ll soon be offering more affordable sessions.

“We’re getting another PEMF machine soon with sessions costing between £25 to £40,” says Alex.

“We want as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits.”

For more information on Camden’s House, check out their website camdenshouse.com or their Facebook @camdenshouse and Instagram

