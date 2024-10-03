Conquering Aberdeen cliffs is a ‘brain and body workout’ for Granite Girls climbing group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conquering Aberdeen cliffs is a ‘brain and body workout’ for Granite Girls climbing group

Phoebe and Keely, co-founders of Granite Girls, are passionate about the mental and physical health benefits outdoor climbing provides.

Granite Girls climbing group
Granite Girls climbing group in action at Cove sea cliffs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Design
By Kirstin Brown

You might not think a scary climb up a rocky cliff above the freezing waves of the North Sea would be the most relaxing of pursuits.

But for the Granite Girls, an Aberdeen-based all-women climbing group, it’s their favourite place to be for both body and soul.

They organise indoor and outdoor climbing sessions to allow north-east climbers to share skills and practice and provide information for beginners to get the proper training to start their climbing journey.

Co-founders Phoebe Sleath and Keely McKinnon
Co-founders (L-R) Phoebe Sleath and Keely McKinnon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In June 2023, Granite Girls held their first-ever meet-up at the Pass of Ballater – a well known climbing spot in the north-east.

Since then co-founders Phoebe Sleath, 27, and Keely Mackinnon, 28, have built a group of around 80 women with a range of climbing abilities and skill levels.

Both of them have been climbing for seven years and enjoy climbing outdoors when possible, which is dictated by the weather and tides.

Phoebe said: “We had a great day together and it was really sunny. I think we all realised how much we were gaining from being as a group together and pushing ourselves but in a really healthy way.”

Granite Girls climbing group members in action
Climbing is a ‘very social sport’ and normally requires a partner to ensure safety. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

According to them, along the north-east coast is ideal for outdoor climbing.

Phoebe said: “Aberdeen is actually one of the best places in the UK for outdoor climbing, I think. It’s one of the best cities, definitely.

“I love all of the South of Aberdeen Sea cliffs because they’re so close to get to and also Meikle Partans.”

The group formed primarily through word of mouth.

Keely, who works at Craigdon Mountain Sports, was approached by multiple customers interested in climbing and the group formed from there.

Climbing is a ‘brain and body workout’

Phoebe and Keely are eager to share the benefits of climbing on their mental and physical health.

Keely’s passion for climbing stems from getting outside to appreciate the area she’s climbing in and the people she’s with. Some of her climbing memories include seeing dolphins at the Cove sea cliffs and bonding with friends.

A silhouette of a female climber
Gorgeous views to appreciate while climbing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She said: “It’s an incredible sport to get involved with.

“It’s a very social sport because in most climbing you need to have some sort of partner. But also it is actually one of the best sports for exercising your entire body.

“I really enjoy the problem-solving side of it. Even when you’re climbing inside, knowing safety-wise that you’re doing everything right and figuring out what route makes the most sense – it’s like a brain workout as well as a body workout.”

‘You feel so proud of yourself and your body’

Phoebe, a geology PhD student, is inspired by her surroundings while climbing along the coastline and enjoys watching members of the group improve their skills and gain confidence.

Phoebe added: “There’s so much sense of achievement; you feel so proud of yourself and your body and I think that’s such a good thing to feel.”

“I think the sense of achievement of getting to the top of a route is really nice.

Co-founders Phoebe Sleath and Keely McKinnon
Phoebe and Keely. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Learning any skill is so empowering, especially something that feels quite scary and climbing is seen as quite an extreme sport which it doesn’t have to be.

“I think that’s really empowering for women especially when it’s seen as a traditionally masculine sport.”

Climbing is ‘still a bit of an old boys club’

Phoebe and Keely have noticed that climbing is “still a bit of an old boys club” and aim to encourage women to climb by creating a female-exclusive environment to develop their skills and learn from each other.

“Very rarely in outdoor pursuits, do you have a collection of women together. So that’s just really nice, just hanging out with girls that have similar interests.” Keely said.

“You think of climbers as a certain shape, but anyone can do it. You just learn to do it differently.

“You should feel comfortable around us and there’s no judgement. As long as people are enjoying themselves, that’s the important thing.”

A member of the Granite Girls climbing in Aberdeen
Cove sea cliffs are a go-to climbing spot for the Granite Girls. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Despite a love of climbing being at the core of the group, Granite Girls meet-ups often combine a variety of interests.

Phoebe explained: “Especially when you’re climbing outside, there’s a lot of time in between each route.

“So what I do and what some other people do is we take our sketchbooks and do art at the crag.”

Sometimes their outdoor sessions are wrapped up with a picnic and a catch-up. During the colder months, the group hold indoor sessions at Transition Extreme in Aberdeen and get brunch together afterwards.

Instructing sessions are a must for beginners

For those considering climbing as a hobby, Phoebe urges them to seek the proper training to get started as safely a possible.

The group doesn’t provide safety training but helps guide new climbers to the correct facilities and instructors to ensure they begin their climbing journeys responsibly.

“My advice would be to book a session with an instructor to learn the skills to get started indoors.

“Because to know what is safe is really important. You can encourage friends to come with you or you can join clubs like Granite Girls.

A Granite Girls climbing group member holding a climbing rope for the safety of another member
Safety is a priority for climbers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I facilitate instruction through qualified instructors. It’s been great to do the introduction to climbing sessions with Cove climbing.

“He takes charge of the safety – we provide the information and arrange the meet-ups.”

Possible future plans for the Granite Girls could include a trip further afield to climb in Skye, or even hosting a weekend climbing festival.

Granite Girls have also teamed up with Wavy Wahines to fundraise for The Wave Project and Scottish Mountain Rescue through a charity ceilidh. The event will take place at Fittie community hall on 22nd November.

