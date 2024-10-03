Why do Inverness people keep stopping James Dunbar on the street?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Why do Inverness people keep stopping James Dunbar on the street?

The New Start Highland charity founder talks about the sister he lost to suicide whose memory still drives him, and his joy in hearing of lives transformed.

James Dunbar in one of New Start Highland's Unique-Ness shops. The charity founder is still full of energy after 25 years in the sector. Image: New Start Highland
James Dunbar in one of New Start Highland's Unique-Ness shops. The charity founder is still full of energy after 25 years in the sector. Image: New Start Highland
By Andy Morton

I’m asking James Dunbar a question, down the line from Inverness, when he interrupts.

I had thought the question was relatively straightforward. James is the founder of charity New Start Highland and has spent the past quarter of a decade helping people across the north of Scotland.

That’s 25 years of seeing people caught in cycles of abuse, seemingly hopeless situations or dragged low by addiction.

Doesn’t it ever get him down?

But James, who in 2016 was awarded an OBE for his work with New Start, doesn’t see it that way.

“I’m just going to cut across you there,” he tells me politely but firmly before making his point.

James Dunbar is the founder of Inverness-based charity New Start Highland. Image: New Start

Almost every day, James says, someone his charity has helped stops him on the street. They do this to thank him, and to tell him about the life they now live, one very different to before.

What more motivation do you need?

“The most exciting thing is to see a life absolutely transformed,” James continues. “We have had hundreds and hundreds of people that have come through our different programs, people who may, for example, have come from a family whose expectation was that they would become a drug dealer.

“But that young person has said, ‘I want a different life’.

“That’s where my energy comes from. That’s what encourages and motivates me to keep doing it.”

Why James Dunbar started New Start Highland

It is an energy that has helped James carve out a distinctive path within Scotland’s non-profit sector.

Growing up in Lairg in Sutherland, he started working for faith-based charity CrossReach in Inverness.

However, he saw gaps in the care the charity provided, “simple things that would have made a huge difference in people’s lives,” he says.

When he highlighted the gaps, he was told that delivering the kind of care he was asking for was too complicated.

“So that’s, to cut a long story short, how New Start Highland came to be,” he explains.

The long story, however, is better.

When James was 13, his older sister Margo killed herself.

He believes that the devastation of losing his sister as a teenager propelled him into helping others, though it took him years to realise it.

“I was a little boy, a 13-year-old boy, trying to get my head round why my big sister chose to take her life. There’s a lot of self-blaming goes on, or there was to me, anyway.

“So there was a point in my life that I thought, well, that pain is there, and there’s all that energy through pain — do I use this to do something good?”

What New Start offers to the Highlands

New Start has expanded greatly since then, but still adheres to the ethos James instilled at the start — to help people in the local community get back on their feet after hardship.

New Start does this by offering training and employment opportunities to people that might struggle otherwise.

The charity employs about 75 people, working for the charity itself or in one of New Start’s six retail shops across the Highlands.

In fact, James’ current preoccupation is his burgeoning chain of re-use furniture stores, Unique-Ness, which is a generous employer to New Start clients as well as meeting what he calls “unprecedented need” for second-hand furniture.

Unique-Ness is a big local employer and a place where staff can get creative. Image: New Start Highland

New Start has two outlets — one in Inverness’s Eastgate Shopping Centre and the other in a furniture store on Henderson Road.

And because staff are restoring items, working with their hands, James says it increases confidence, resilience and “sense of worth as they see something they’ve made”.

He adds: “There’s so much about creativity — whether it be growing, whether it be restoring furniture or cooking — that’s just so good for the soul.”

‘We’ve never had a year that’s been so busy’

Set against James’ energy and drive, however, are the realities of life for many people in the cost-of-living crisis.

It is a crisis engulfing more people every day.

In the last year alone, New Start has helped more than 100,000 people in the Highlands. That includes more than 200,000 meals to people that can’t afford to eat, and more than 10,000 recycled bikes given to people without other means of transport.

“That’s a lot of people,” James says. “We’ve never had a year that’s been so busy, and our experience is that every year is becoming our busiest year.”

James Dunbar, centre, with some of his New Start team. Image: New Start Highland

He doesn’t see it getting better any time soon either. He’s staunchly apolitical, but he knows how impactful government policies can be.

He guarantees, however, that he’ll keep working — for the next 25 years if he can.

“As long as I’m blessed with health,” he laughs.

“Times keep changing, needs keep evolving, and I think it’s important that those of us who can, just keep making a positive contribution.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Samaritans have a free helpline which can be accessed 24/7 by calling 116 123, or you can email jo@samaritans.org

More from Health & Wellbeing

Granite Girls climbing group
Conquering Aberdeen cliffs is a 'brain and body workout' for Granite Girls climbing group
Georgia Toffolo says she has fallen in love with Aberdeenshire.
Exclusive: Georgia Toffolo on falling in love with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
6
smiling woman
Three ways to a brighter whiter smile
Mitch Hislop after his walk with the Altens Walking Group.
'I'm living life to the full for as long as I can': Mitch, 74,…
Karen Farquharson is supporting and empowering women through the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page.
'I turned the worst experience of my life into a positive one': Meet the…
Calvin Cheyne with his mum Sandra. Calvin, 26, may not walk again after suffering permanent brain damage. Image: Cheyne family
St Fergus dad Calvin Cheyne may never walk again after choking on toast following…
Rachel Anderson, left, and Flora Watson in one of Roxburghe House's palliative care rooms. The two NHS nurses have been based in the building since before it opened in 2004. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The inside story of Roxburghe House as Aberdeen palliative care unit marks 20 years
People standing facing away with their arms around each other.
Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services are empowering the visually impaired across the highlands
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target
Rachel Hives won't let FND stop her from competing in CrossFit. Image: Rachel Hives.
Highland mum battling rare health condition makes CrossFit 'dream come true'

Conversation