‘You still get caught out’: Kayleigh’s Wee Stars founder Anna on why grief never goes away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘You still get caught out’: Kayleigh’s Wee Stars founder Anna on why grief never goes away

Anna Cordiner started the Oldmeldrum charity, which gives grants to families of children with terminal illnesses, after her daughter Kayleigh died of a brain tumour in 2012.

Anna Cordiner at home in Oldmeldrum. The former school teacher has just taken over as manager at Kayleigh's Wee Stars, the charity she and her husband Jonathan founded. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Anna Cordiner at home in Oldmeldrum. The former school teacher has just taken over as manager at Kayleigh's Wee Stars, the charity she and her husband Jonathan founded. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Anna Cordiner, the founder of Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, gets immense happiness whenever her charity is able to help someone.

But it also brings back memories of her daughter Kayleigh, who died from a brain tumour aged just two and for whom the charity is named.

More than a decade on from Kayleigh’s death, those moments remain bittersweet.

“It’s strange, because you get a feeling of sadness,” Anna says. “But it’s more like a sadness for them, while proud that Kayleigh’s managed to help them.”

What those moments also do, though, is remind Anna why she started the charity in the first place.

It began in late-2011, when Kayleigh, who had not long turned one, started falling over a lot and being sick.

Doctors initially told Anna and husband Jonathan it was an ear infection. But Kayleigh didn’t improve and was eventually diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Kayleigh in 2012, after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

She was given about 12 months to live, and, to make the most of them, Anna and Jonathan put their jobs as primary school teachers on hold.

Kayleigh lived for just six of those months. But Anna says the time she and Jonathan spent with their daughter was so fulfilled, so happy that they wanted others caught in the same situation have them too.

Helping families make lasting memories with loved ones

Since Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, or KWS as it is also known, was founded in 2012, it has raised more than £1million to provide grants to the families of children diagnosed with terminal illnesses.

In that time, the charity has allowed countless families across the north-east the freedom to made lasting memories in however long they have left to make them.

Anna and Jonathan with Kayleigh. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

What the families spend the grants on is entirely up to them – Anna says one of the fundamentals of KWS is to have no strings attached.

“It’s basically just to make sure families don’t have to think about finances,” she says. “We want to make that as easy as possible.”

Anna moves into Kayleigh’s Wee Stars hotseat

Another constant at KWS has been Anna and Jonathan, who live in Oldmeldrum, letting others run the charity while they continued as teachers across Aberdeenshire.

In August, however, that changed when Anna left her position as a complex needs teacher at Ellon Primary to take over as KWS’s full-time manager.

Anna took over as manager at KWS in August. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Anna always wanted to be more involved in the charity but was so passionate about her job that it was tough to leave.

Even after making the decision, leaving her class behind was, she says, “incredibly difficult.”

But, she adds: “Within two days of being in this job, I knew I’d done exactly the right thing.”

Marking the ‘Kayleigh Days’ as a family

One of her first tasks was organising KWS’s annual charity cycle in Newmachar last Saturday (October 5) with 202 participants raising more than £6,000.

These big events – KWS also holds an annual 10k run – are important not just for the money they bring in, they serve as important milestones for the Cordiners.

“They’re our Kayleigh Days,” explains Anna, who in 2013 gave birth to her second daughter Charlotte, followed a few years later by a third, Emma. “They are where we’re just allowed to completely think about her and what she’s brought.”

The Cordiners, from left to right, Charlotte. Anna, Jonathan and Emma. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Christmas Day is also a Kayleigh Day – the family attends the special candle service at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for those who have lost a child.

And then there is Kayleigh’s birthday, when Anna and Jonathan cook her favourite – spaghetti bolognaise.

All of these allow Charlotte and Emma to feel close to the older sister they never knew.

The family talk about Kayleigh all the time, and on dark evenings Emma will go outside to look for the first star in the sky, telling everyone it’s her sister.

The family talk about Kayleigh all the time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A grief that changes over time

And while the pain of losing Kayleigh never gets easier for Anna, the feelings do change over time.

“The grief is always there,” she says. “But it’s now surrounded by so many other things.”

Still, there are days when grief catches Anna unawares.

Like the time a couple of years ago, on the last day of the school term when she saw the P7s leaving class for the last time and realised it would have been Kayleigh’s class.

“You still get caught out by little things like that,” she says. “And we will, I think, for a long time.”

Anna says her grief hasn’t become easier, but it has changed over time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More from Health & Wellbeing

Leanne McKay and Roy Mearns pose for photos after Leanne's three 5Ks.From left to right, River Ness 5k, Banchory 5k and Huntly 5k. Image: Supplied by Leanne McKay
The sad story behind the smiles for Inverurie's Leanne after dad's devastating cancer news
Medical students and trainee PAs will wear the same uniform. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian 'risks patient safety' in uniform row for trainee doctors and physician associates
Proud parents Lucy and Tommy with their new baby girl.
Against all the odds, ‘MND Warrior’ Lucy Lintott Smith completes her family with third…
Tony Romaine at home in Balloch near Inverness. The 49-year-old is back on stage and back recording songs after a stroke two years ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness dad almost died after stroke, now he's on stage playing the guitar one-handed
James Dunbar in one of New Start Highland's Unique-Ness shops. The charity founder is still full of energy after 25 years in the sector. Image: New Start Highland
Why do Inverness people keep stopping James Dunbar on the street?
Granite Girls climbing group
Conquering Aberdeen cliffs is a 'brain and body workout' for Granite Girls climbing group
Georgia Toffolo says she has fallen in love with Aberdeenshire.
Exclusive: Georgia Toffolo on falling in love with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
6
smiling woman
Three ways to a brighter whiter smile
Mitch Hislop after his walk with the Altens Walking Group.
'I'm living life to the full for as long as I can': Mitch, 74,…
Karen Farquharson is supporting and empowering women through the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page.
'I turned the worst experience of my life into a positive one': Meet the…

Conversation