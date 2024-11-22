Alford grandad, 73, has something to prove on 2,000-mile trek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

Alford grandad, 73, has something to prove on 2,000-mile trek

Simon Sawers wants to show walking can be enjoyed by everyone ahead of a 165-day charity hike through New Zealand and across the length of the UK.

Simon Sawers in Alford's Haughton Country Park. The 73-year-old is gearing up for a challenging adventure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

For Simon Sawers, a remarkably active 73-year-old from Alford, staying healthy in later life boils down to two things: luck and lifestyle.

The luck part is out of your hands, he says. But how you look after yourself is not.

And in that, Simon is something of an inspiration.

The dad-of-four climbed his first munro at the age of 44 and by 50 had bagged them all — twice.

Aged 68, he spent six months walking New Zealand’s 1,864-mile Te Araroa trail, wild camping and backpacking the whole way.

Now, in his mid-70s, he leads Duke of Edinburgh-award hillwalking expeditions, bounding up mountains faster than people a quarter his age.

Simon Sawers from Alford is a fitness inspiration. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And on the morning of his call with a P&J reporter last week he had just wrapped up a yoga class and was ready for a round of golf.

And yet….

As he fast approaches his 74th birthday next week, his biggest achievement may still lie ahead.

A hike across New Zealand and the UK

Next month, Simon is returning to New Zealand to trek the South Island portion of the Te Araroa Trail.

Spanning 65 days, the journey will take Simon through some of the most rugged and breathtaking landscapes in the world.

On his return to the UK, he will then set off on a journey much closer to home, walking from the southernmost point of St Agnes in the Scilly Isles to the northernmost tip of Unst in Shetland.

This 100-day trek will take him the length of the UK, with the goal of arriving at the top of the country in mid-July 2025.

In total, he will walk 2,000 miles in 165 days. Along the way, he aims to raise £100,000 for Cancer Research UK, The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and the Alford Heritage Museum in Aberdeenshire where he volunteers.

Simon crosses a river on the Te Araroa trail in New Zealand. Image: Supplied by Simon Sawers

But while Simon is determined to reach his fundraising goal, his has another purpose.

By undertaking his long-distance trek he aims to show everyone the benefits of lacing up your boots and going for a walk.

“I want to get the message out to say, ‘Get off your backside,’ he says.

“Switch off the TV, get off the couch, get outside, get exercising.

“All the health professionals agree — the only way to lose weight is a combination of eating less and exercising more. This is the exercising more bit.”

Walking is a ‘a breath of fresh air’ for all ages

Simon hopes his example will show that age is no barrier to staying mobile.

“I’m hoping that people will look at me and say, If he can do it in his 70s, then surely I can do it,” he adds.

But for Simon, the benefits of walking extend beyond physical health.

“It’s not just the physical aspects of exercise, but the mental aspects as well — connecting with nature. When I step outside in the morning, it’s literally and metaphorically a breath of fresh air.”

Simon likes to wild camp when he’s out walking. Image: Supplied by Simon Sawers

Simon is no stranger to long-distance challenges, but even for someone with his experience, the walk is a formidable task.

“It’s both daunting and exciting at the same time,” he admits. “It’s been five or six years since I did a walk of this length. But I also do the TGO Challenge [a 200-mile coast-to-coast trek across Scotland] every year, so I know what I’m getting into.”

For Simon, the appeal lies in the simplicity of life on the trail. “You’re concerned about very few things: warmth, safety, security, food, and water. Life boils down to that, really.”

Though Simon enjoys meeting people along the way, he also likes the solitude of the trail.

Simon with the backpack he will shoulder for his 2,000-mile trek. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I am a social person, but I also like my own space. I’m actually happy going two or three days without seeing a soul and not talking to anybody.

“But I tell you what, when I do meet somebody, they can’t stop me talking!” he laughs.

What Simon plans to tackle next

Simon will take a well-earned break when he crosses the finish line on his 2,000-mile adventure. But he’s a long way from hanging up his boots as he believes he’s still got plenty more miles left in the tank.

At the TGO Challenge, for example, he regularly encounters people in their 80s, while the oldest person to finish was 91.

Simon Sawers gets up to speed in Haughton Country Park in Alford. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can,” he says, adding that his children are always waiting to hear about his next adventure.

“They roll their eyes,” laughs Simon, who has two grandsons, aged 10 and 3. “They will always say, ‘Oh, what is dad doing now?”

To donate to Simon, visit his JustGiving page here. All money will go to Cancer Research UK, The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and the Alford Heritage Museum in Aberdeenshire. Follow Simon’s journey on Facebook or Instagram.

