Alford grandad, 73, has something to prove on 2,000-mile trek

For Simon Sawers, a remarkably active 73-year-old from Alford, staying healthy in later life boils down to two things: luck and lifestyle.

The luck part is out of your hands, he says. But how you look after yourself is not.

And in that, Simon is something of an inspiration.

The dad-of-four climbed his first munro at the age of 44 and by 50 had bagged them all — twice.

Aged 68, he spent six months walking New Zealand’s 1,864-mile Te Araroa trail, wild camping and backpacking the whole way.

Now, in his mid-70s, he leads Duke of Edinburgh-award hillwalking expeditions, bounding up mountains faster than people a quarter his age.

And on the morning of his call with a P&J reporter last week he had just wrapped up a yoga class and was ready for a round of golf.

And yet….

As he fast approaches his 74th birthday next week, his biggest achievement may still lie ahead.

A hike across New Zealand and the UK

Next month, Simon is returning to New Zealand to trek the South Island portion of the Te Araroa Trail.

Spanning 65 days, the journey will take Simon through some of the most rugged and breathtaking landscapes in the world.

On his return to the UK, he will then set off on a journey much closer to home, walking from the southernmost point of St Agnes in the Scilly Isles to the northernmost tip of Unst in Shetland.

This 100-day trek will take him the length of the UK, with the goal of arriving at the top of the country in mid-July 2025.

In total, he will walk 2,000 miles in 165 days. Along the way, he aims to raise £100,000 for Cancer Research UK, The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and the Alford Heritage Museum in Aberdeenshire where he volunteers.

But while Simon is determined to reach his fundraising goal, his has another purpose.

By undertaking his long-distance trek he aims to show everyone the benefits of lacing up your boots and going for a walk.

“I want to get the message out to say, ‘Get off your backside,’ he says.

“Switch off the TV, get off the couch, get outside, get exercising.

“All the health professionals agree — the only way to lose weight is a combination of eating less and exercising more. This is the exercising more bit.”

Walking is a ‘a breath of fresh air’ for all ages

Simon hopes his example will show that age is no barrier to staying mobile.

“I’m hoping that people will look at me and say, If he can do it in his 70s, then surely I can do it,” he adds.

But for Simon, the benefits of walking extend beyond physical health.

“It’s not just the physical aspects of exercise, but the mental aspects as well — connecting with nature. When I step outside in the morning, it’s literally and metaphorically a breath of fresh air.”

Simon is no stranger to long-distance challenges, but even for someone with his experience, the walk is a formidable task.

“It’s both daunting and exciting at the same time,” he admits. “It’s been five or six years since I did a walk of this length. But I also do the TGO Challenge [a 200-mile coast-to-coast trek across Scotland] every year, so I know what I’m getting into.”

For Simon, the appeal lies in the simplicity of life on the trail. “You’re concerned about very few things: warmth, safety, security, food, and water. Life boils down to that, really.”

Though Simon enjoys meeting people along the way, he also likes the solitude of the trail.

“I am a social person, but I also like my own space. I’m actually happy going two or three days without seeing a soul and not talking to anybody.

“But I tell you what, when I do meet somebody, they can’t stop me talking!” he laughs.

What Simon plans to tackle next

Simon will take a well-earned break when he crosses the finish line on his 2,000-mile adventure. But he’s a long way from hanging up his boots as he believes he’s still got plenty more miles left in the tank.

At the TGO Challenge, for example, he regularly encounters people in their 80s, while the oldest person to finish was 91.

“I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can,” he says, adding that his children are always waiting to hear about his next adventure.

“They roll their eyes,” laughs Simon, who has two grandsons, aged 10 and 3. “They will always say, ‘Oh, what is dad doing now?”

To donate to Simon, visit his JustGiving page here. All money will go to Cancer Research UK, The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and the Alford Heritage Museum in Aberdeenshire.