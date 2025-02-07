The two hours of football in Aberdeen helping refugee men smile in the face of uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

The two hours of football in Aberdeen helping refugee men smile in the face of uncertainty

Football For All, aimed at New Scots, has been running in Aberdeen for over a year and has been nominated for multiple awards.

Picture of (L-R) Kyle Munro and Rishabh Adhangale from Sport Aberdeen at 5ives Football in Aberdeen
Project activators with Football For All, Kyle Munro (left) and Rishabh Adhangale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

At an Aberdeen sports complex a small group of guys are quietly passing a football between them.

It is a small turnout for a session that usually welcomes between 20 to 30 people each week, but I have a feeling my presence with a notepad might have scared a few players off.

It is understandable, and it is not the first time the media has had an impact.

When politicians were talking about sending refugees to Rwanda, or when the far-right riots kicked off in many parts of the UK last year, the numbers at these weekly football sessions aimed at refugees in Aberdeen dropped.

Kyle Munro project activator with Football For All
Kyle Munro project activator with Football For All. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The project called Football For All was set up over a year ago by Sport Aberdeen with Kyle Munro, a project activator leading the sessions.

Since then, the relaxed two-hour weekly sessions on a Wednesday have welcomed more than 100 players of 10 different nationalities and have gained national recognition.

Some players have even gone on to play for local amateur teams.

But with no translator at the sessions, a shortage of football boots and changing politics, it has not always been easy.

Football For All in Aberdeen from Sport Aberdeen
The project has been running since October 2023. Image: Darren Taylor/ Sport Aberdeen

Football For All Aberdeen

Thankfully Kyle, said they let football do the speaking for them – most of the time.

“There was a bit of adapting to be done in the way that football is played in Scotland,” he added speaking beside a pitch at 5ives Football on Nelson Street.

“We see it within the session that what’s interpreted as a foul in different cultures is very different, which at times causes conflict.

Kyle Munro, project activator with Sport Aberdeen
Kyle said they mostly let the language of football carry across language barriers.

“But usually everyone laughs it off and carries on.”

The founder of local charity Asylum and Refugee Care (AARC), Jayne Smith, reached out to Sport Aberdeen for support to get New Scots involved in sport and physical activity.

When Sport Aberdeen staff attended a Grampian Regional Equality Council (GREC) meeting with New Scots to see what sports people were interested in, they received hundreds of emails about football.

The project was then launched at 5ives Football on Nelson Street after staff offered a generous discount on pitch hire.

Six weeks into the trial, more than 30 men were turning up every week to play.

A dip in numbers can be a positive thing

As I chatted with Kyle, we paused to watch the action on the pitch where P&J health and wellbeing journalist Andy Morton, who I asked along for his superior footballing skills, was getting stuck in.

Commenting on the quieter session, Kyle, 24, said numbers dip for various reasons.

Andy Morton kicking a ball at 5ives Football on Nelson Street, Aberdeen.
Andy Morton during one of the sessions.

Sometimes the events in national media can cause some of the guys not to come along out of fear of what could happen. Some may have college or jobs or sometimes they join amateur local teams instead.

He said: “A lot of the guys that were coming originally, we’ve managed to get them in touch with local clubs and they’re playing in the amateur leagues.

“This means the numbers drop but it’s a positive for us because they’re embedded into the community.”

Kyle said one example of this was a player who they helped get in touch with an amateur team in Aberdeen.

Rishabh Adhangale and Kyle Munro who help run Football For All
Rishabh Adhangale (left) and Kyle Munro said seeing some of the players join local teams has been encouraging to see.

In his first game for the amateur club, the player scored and also got man of the match.

“He used to play international football in Iran at under 21 level, and then when he came here, he didn’t think he would be able to play football.

“We had just been able to give him the opportunity again to play. And he’s now playing every week.”

This one player’s story has encouraged many other guys who attend Football For All to follow his example and a few have gone on to join local clubs.

‘It’s good to see the players with a smile on their faces’

While some of the New Scots who attend have been moved into flats and granted leave to remain, many are still living in hotels.

This can cause many people to feel quite isolated but the sessions and organised matches have had a positive impact.

Andy Morton at Football For All on the 5ives football pitch in Aberdeen
Andy Morton playing at 5ives in Aberdeen.

“We’ve seen massive benefits,” said Kyle.

“In the hotels, there can be quite a low atmosphere. A lot of people are just in their rooms and not really getting to do much.

“But sometimes when the social workers and charities come and watch here, they say ‘I’ve never seen them smile before’ and stuff like that.

“With a lot of the guys’ journeys and when they got here, they never thought they’d play football again.

Football For All in Aberdeen
The staff try and create a safe place for refugees. Image: Darren Taylor/ Sport Aberdeen

“The main benefits are just seeing them have a smile on their face, the mental health benefits from being out in the fresh air and exercising.

“There’s a lot on their mind when they’re in the hotels, there’s documents to be filled out and everything’s very formal, whereas coming here, it’s very informal.

“We like to let the session be open rather than us dictate what we’re going to do because a lot of their life is people telling them what’s happening and telling them what to do.

“And most of the time it’s just get two teams together and play a bit of football.”

Rishabh Adhangale leaning on a football goal post at 5ives on Nelson Street.
Project activator Rishabh Adhangale.

Staff try to create an atmosphere where people feel safe

Alongside Kyle stands the general manager at 5ives, Scott Mackenzie and Rishabh Adhangale, a fellow project activator with Sport Aberdeen.

Although Rishabh, aged 29, said he joined later in the project, he said it is easy to see the benefits the sport is having.

He said: “It makes a huge impact for them coming every week.

“It’s a place where they can be not judged and can express themselves.

Rishabh, who moved from Mumbai, added: “I also think it helps them overcome their fear.

Police surround a 'refugees are welcome' protest near the offices of an immigration help centre in North Finchley in London.
Police surrounding a ‘refugees are welcome’ event near the offices of an immigration help centre in North Finchley in London in October 2024 after locations in the UK were being targeted by far-right anti-migrant protestors. Image: Peter MacDiarmid/Shutterstock

“I constantly speak to a lot of Indian friends who are in different parts of England and when the riots or the protests were happening down south and it was bad, we were still doing the sessions.

“I think they enjoy that Aberdeen is a much safer space to get out and play.

“There are people like ourselves and other charities who work with them and support them through the difficult political period which they are going through which we might never understand coming from a democratically safe country, but they go through that every day.

“So I think it helps them. I like to think it makes a difference.”

National awards, future hopes and kit donations

While the Community Sport Team host other activities like badminton, fitness classes and cricket, their Football For All programme is drawing national attention.

Rishabh Adhangale at 5ives where Football For All is run in Aberdeen.
Rishabh said the next challenge is to keep sustaining the project.

The project received two nominations for national awards including ukactive Awards finalist 2024.

Up against community sports teams who have been running sessions for 20 years, Rishabh said the team definitely felt a lot of pride.

But between sponsorship for the project and funding for their Kit For All scheme – providing sports kits and shoes for players – he added their real goal is ensuring the project’s future.

Rishabh said: “I also came out of that event knowing there is a lot of work to be done.

“It’s more important to not just start a project but sustain it for years and years to have that impact. That is a challenge.”

To find out more about Football For All click here.

For anyone looking to donate football boots or kit to the Kit For All scheme, visit Sport Aberdeen for a list of collection points across the city. 

Conversation