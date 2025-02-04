Elgin fitness expert reveals top 5 tips to beat February slump

February in the north of Scotland can be tough.

The festive season is a distant memory, the days are still short, and the cold, damp weather makes it tempting to hibernate rather than stay active.

However, Elgin personal trainer Louise Cartmell says there are simple and effective ways to push through the February slump and keep both body and mind feeling energised.

“The winter months can be really difficult, especially in the north of Scotland where daylight hours are so short, and the weather can be miserable,” says Louise, a former kickboxer who has been training people across Moray for more than 15 years.

“But keeping active can make a huge difference to your energy levels and mental well-being.”

Here are her top five tips to help you stay on track this month.

1) Schedule an appointment – with yourself

We all honour appointments with other people, so why not treat your own well-being the same way? Louise believes that planning ahead and scheduling workouts just like any other commitment is key.

“We’re all great at keeping appointments we’ve made with other people, but what about ourselves?” she asks.

“Whether you’re scheduling with yourself, a friend or booking a class, be sure to sit down at the start of the week and put it in your diary – and stick to it like any other appointment.”

If you’re struggling to set aside a full hour, don’t worry – just 20 to 30 minutes of movement can make a difference.

“Make sure your ‘fitness appointment’ is a realistic length of time. If there’s no way you can set an hour aside to exercise, then simply make it half an hour or 20 minutes to ensure you can feasibly fit it in,” she advises.

“Remember, your appointment with yourself is just as important as any other – putting yourself and your health first is a top priority.”

2) Focus on ‘step one’

When it’s cold and dark outside, it’s easy to overthink your workout and talk yourself out of it. Louise says the trick is to focus on just getting started.

“Try not to think about the whole workout when getting ready,” she says. “In fact, try not to think at all, because your mind will soon find many great reasons not to head out the door or join your online class!”

Instead of worrying about the entire session, focus on just taking the first step – whether that’s putting on your trainers, stepping outside, or starting your warm-up.

“If I’m training after work, I get changed straight away and throw myself out the door,” says Louise. “Many people prefer to not even go home and take their workout gear to work to avoid any home distractions, so just try and find the best way that will work for you.”

She also suggests visualising the post-workout feeling. “I try to think about how I’ll feel in an hour once I’ve completed my training, as opposed to how I’ll feel if I decide against it – that helps me focus.”

3) Train online for maximum convenience

For those who find it difficult to brave the cold or travel to a gym, online workouts are a fantastic alternative. Louise says that virtual fitness classes are a game-changer for many people, offering flexibility and affordability.

“Online classes are an extremely convenient and cost-effective way of training from the comfort of your own home,” explains the PT, who runs her own online Rise and Shine classes every Wednesday and Friday.

“They’re great for all abilities and can be done at your own pace.”

A big advantage of online training is that sessions are often recorded, meaning you can fit them in whenever it suits you.

“I love my online classes, and many participants love the fact that they are recorded,” Louise says. “If they miss the live class, they can catch up later.”

She also highlights that pre-paying for classes can be a great motivator. “Paying upfront for these also helps to motivate you to complete the class, whether live or recorded.”

4) Improve your posture and move more

You don’t always need a structured workout to stay active. Small lifestyle tweaks can help you incorporate movement into your daily routine. Louise suggests simple changes such as:

Taking the stairs instead of the lift.

Walking to the furthest toilet or printer at work.

Parking further away from your destination.

Having meetings on the move.

Getting out for a short walk on your lunch break.

“Exercise can be fitted in at any time, anywhere, if you keep it in the back of your mind,” she says. “Going to the furthest away toilets at work, parking slightly further away, and taking the stairs are all great ways of adding exercise to your day without setting extra time aside.”

Another great habit is to focus on posture throughout the day.

“Thinking about your posture on a daily basis is a great way to engage your muscle groups,” says Louise. “Keeping your core engaged all the time – whether sitting, walking or standing – is great for your posture. Furthermore, engaging your glutes when walking and keeping your back nice and straight will also do wonders.”

5) Enter an event for extra motivation

Nothing keeps you accountable like signing up for an event. Whether it’s a local walk, a 5K run, a triathlon, or a fitness challenge, having a goal to work towards can be a powerful motivator.

“This is the best thing that has worked for me and many of my clients,” says Louise. “As a runner, I frequently enter events to keep me motivated to train. But if running isn’t your thing, there are so many other events to choose from.”

From charity walks to strength-based competitions like Hyrox and CrossFit events, there’s something for everyone. The key is finding a challenge that excites you.

“Once you’ve entered and paid, you’re committed – so you’re far more likely to stick to a training plan,” she explains. “Motivation will be enhanced even further if you can do it with a friend, team or for charity.”

And she emphasises that it’s not about being the fastest or strongest – it’s about setting a goal and working towards it. “It doesn’t matter if you’re first or last – it’s all about achieving your goal and doing something great for yourself.”

Keep moving, stay positive

February might be one of the toughest months to stay active, but by making small, manageable changes, you can shake off the slump and keep moving forward.

Whether it’s committing to a schedule, taking small steps to start, or finding a fun challenge to work towards, the key is to find what works for you – and stick with it.

Louise adds one final piece of advice: “Be kind to yourself. Some days will feel harder than others, and that’s okay. What matters is that you keep going and don’t let one bad day derail your progress.

“The more you move, the better you’ll feel – so just take that first step.”

