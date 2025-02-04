Insch Hospital supporters hail new funding five years on from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Insch Hospital supporters hail new funding five years on from closure

The almost-£10,000 award is for a dementia support group that campaigners hope will be held in the hospital's day room.

By Andy Morton
To go with story by Andrew Morton. Insch Hospital supporters have hailed new funding for a dementia support group that they hope will be held inside the community hopsital, which was mothballed almost five years ago. Picture shows; From l-r, GP Paul Davies, Kerry Smith, Morris Tait, Alasdair MacCallum, Jane Reid, Jenny Robertson, Allison Grant. Insch War Memorial Hospital. Supplied by Friends of Insch Hospital Date; 03/02/2025
Insch Hospital supporters have welcomed new funding for a dementia support group at the community hospital mothballed five years ago.

The award — almost £10,000 from a community fund — was handed to Friends of Insch Hospital late last month.

The group has drawn up plans to hold the support group once a week in the hospital’s dayroom, in partnership with Insch Medical Practice, which is attached to the hospital.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, which oversees the hospital, welcomed the award.

An AHSCP spokesperson said: “We are always keen to work with our communities and congratulate the Friends of Insch Hospital for securing funds to provide a local dementia support group and hope that our dementia services are able to work alongside them long into the future.”

Friends of Insch Hospital said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this money which will allow us to provide such a vital service to the local area.

Friends of Insch trustees outside Insch War Memorial Hospital this week. Image: Friends of Insch Hospital

“Families with loved ones with dementia are desperately in need of support and safe spaces. Insch Hospital has been virtually unused but fully maintained in operational condition for the past five years.”

Dementia group a ‘significant step forward’ for Insch

Dr Paul Davies, GP partner at Insch Medical Practice also welcomed the news, calling the dementia support group a “significant step forward in supporting our most vulnerable patients”.

He added: “We look forward to working alongside the Friends group to ensure its success.”

Insch War Memorial Hospital shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 so that staff could be deployed elsewhere.

Insch Hospital was closed in March 2020. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And though former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged in 2021 it would not be shut for good — and set out plans for £10bn towards its refurbishment — almost five years on, the facility remains closed.

Local health chiefs say it no longer meets modern healthcare standards and that it is not safe to reopen.

They have previously said they want an alternative community use for the hospital site.

Praise for return of day room to community use

This week, Friends of Insch Hospital welcomed the prospect of the day room once again serving the community.

The facility was opened in 1993 with the help of funds raised by the Insch community and according to Friends “is fully equipped to provide [the dementia support] service”.

The group added: “We are so keen and excited to be bringing our community-funded day room back into use. It is an ideal location for our new service as the health centre is part of the same building.”

Friends has long campaigned for the local community to benefit more from the hospital, which the group says has continued to be heated, cleaned and maintained as an operational facility.

Community groups in Insch have campaigned on behalf of the hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The hospital, which celebrated its centenary in 2022 and prior to Covid accommodated 12 inpatient beds, “remains in very good condition”, the group added.

In August 2022, Friends of Insch drew up their own plans for upgrading facilities.

Proposals included a new 12-bed unit, with 12 ensuite bathrooms, constructed next to the hospital’s day room.

The existing facility would be used as a wellbeing centre.

