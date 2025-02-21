As NHS Grampian’s newest Queen’s Nurse, Nicola Reid is on a mission to inspire care workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

As NHS Grampian’s newest Queen’s Nurse, Nicola Reid is on a mission to inspire care workers

Nicola, a mum of three from Fetterangus, is the only nurse from Grampian to be part of the latest Queen’s Nurse cohort.

Nicola Reid is the only NHS Grampian nurse in the latest Queens Nurse cohort. Image: Nicola Reid
By Andy Morton

When Nicola Reid was told she had been nominated to be a Queen’s Nurse, she went through the full range of emotions.

“I was absolutely shocked,” the 41-year-old from Fetterangus admits. “Then I just felt really proud of myself and thought, ‘Well, I’m going to make a good job of it, and I’m going to make this time count.’”

As a senior care home support nurse with NHS Grampian, Nicole was among just 21 community nurses across Scotland selected for the rigorous nine-month Queen’s Nurse Development Programme.

And as the only nurse from Grampian to be part of the Queen’s Award cohort, Nicola was justified in feeling proud.

The title, reintroduced in 2017, is awarded to nurses who demonstrate exceptional commitment to community healthcare.

It is also a chance for them to learn new skills and, if they complete the programme, give back to their own nursing community.

Nicola Reid is a senior care home support nurse with NHS Grampian. Image: Supplied by Nicola Reid

It was an opportunity Nicola grabbed with both hands.

The programme took Nicola and her fellow participants on an intense learning journey, starting with a residential retreat at Balbirnie House.

“It was just such a lovely experience,” she says. “We were all like-minded, really positive, and wanted to be innovative in addressing healthcare challenges. It was so refreshing to be with others who were on the same wavelength.”

Queen’s Nurse title is about ‘inspiring others’

That sense of connection remained long after the retreat.

“We’re really close now — we go on little trips together,” she says. “When we meet, it’s great because so many new ideas come up, and I think, ‘Oh, I never thought about that! I could bring that into my practice as well.’ It was just amazing.”

Beyond the friendships, Nicola took away a powerful lesson about leadership.

“It’s about inspiring others,” she explains.

“Instead of doing things for people, it’s about helping them find their own agency. Just giving people a little bit of inspiration and a voice can make all the difference.”

For Nicola, that inspiration has translated into action.

Since completing the course — culminating in an award ceremony last November at the Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh — she has developed a series of mindfulness workshops aimed at improving staff wellbeing in Aberdeenshire’s care homes.

A Queen’s Nurse pin. Image: Supplied by Nicola Reid

“The ethos behind my project is improving staff wellbeing to enhance person-centred care,” she says. “There’s already so much good person-centred care happening in our care homes — it’s about shining a light on the positives and building on them.”

Her workshops focus on helping care home staff take better care of their own mental and emotional health.

“If people feel good about themselves, they’re going to work better. That’s the whole idea. It’s about investing in people so they feel valued, which in turn helps them provide better care.”

Why Nicola’s children have taken up meditation

The Queen’s Nurse programme also gave Nicola a new perspective on herself.

She took up journaling, which has now become an essential part of her routine.

“I never did anything like that before, but now I wouldn’t be without my journal,” she says. “I take it everywhere. If I’m driving and I have a thought, I’ll pull over just to jot it down.”

She has also embraced meditation, making it part of her daily routine – and even encouraging her family to join in.

“I do a meditation every morning now, and I make everybody else in the family do it too,” she laughs.

Nicola Reid is a on a mission to use her Queen’s Nurse award for good. Image: Nicola Reid

Her husband Wayne, a teacher, has been particularly supportive.

“He’s learned a lot along the way, and he sees how these ideas apply to his own work — how to communicate better and bring out the best in people.”

Balancing her career with family life is no small task. She and Wayne have three children — two sons and a daughter — all of whom are proud of her achievements.

Meanwhile, Nicola says being a Queen’s Nurse isn’t just a title — it’s a responsibility.

“It’s about enthusiasm, taking new ideas, and working collaboratively,” she says. “It’s not about one person saying, ‘This is how it is,’ it’s about everyone sharing ideas and learning from each other.”

