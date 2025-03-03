One is the RGU principal and the other can’t swim — can they prevail in Aberdeen’s university boat race?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One is the RGU principal and the other can’t swim — can they prevail in Aberdeen’s university boat race?

The Aberdeen university boat race on March 15 will feature a faculty face-off. We went training with the RGU team to find a duo short on experience but full of fire.

RGU principal Steve Olivier and sports president Abhishek Kumar on the River Dee. The duo will take on two faculty members from the University of Aberdeen in a special addition to this year's Aberdeen university boat race. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Ed Dean stands on the banks of the River Dee, watching his two newest students maneuver a wide coxed-pair training boat into the water.

As head coach of University Rowing Aberdeen, Ed oversees the sport for both Robert Gordon University and the University of Aberdeen. A seasoned coach from Henley — a town on the Thames synonymous with rowing — he has taught hundreds how to row.

Today, though, he has his work cut out. His latest recruits are complete novices.

The first, RGU principal Steve Olivier, is an avid surf skier but admits rowing is a whole new world.

The second, RGU sports president Abhishek Kumar, had never stepped into a boat before training with Ed.

He also can’t swim.

Left, Abhishek Kumar and right, Steve Olivier. The RGU sports president and principal are gearing up for their race. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

None of which would really matter, except Ed has a deadline. On Saturday, March 15, Steve and Abhishek take on two opposing faculty members from Aberdeen University.

It is a special addition to this year’s running of the university boat race that RGU and Aberdeen University compete in every year, attracting a large number of spectators.

So, can Ed do it? Can he get his novices ready in time?

The coach pauses.

“Enough to race,” he says at last.

Why rowing is one of the toughest sports to learn

For anyone whose closest encounter with rowing is a machine at the gym, it’s difficult to comprehend just how technical the sport is.

“People think it’s easy, but it’s very hard,” Ed says.

Rowers must constantly adjust to unpredictable currents, where even small movements can disrupt balance and stroke efficiency.

Abhishek and Steve take the boat down to the banks of the Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For beginners, the difficulty lies in coordinating multiple elements at once — keeping the oars level, timing strokes properly, and staying in sync with crew members if rowing as a team.

It’s a sport that looks graceful when done well but requires serious skill and focus to master, especially on a tidal river like the Dee.

Scotland’s answer to Oxford and Cambridge boat race

On this day, the river looks calm. It’s cold, but downstream from the Aberdeen Boat Club, where we are standing, another crew slips smoothly through the water.

“That’ll be us in a few weeks,” shouts Steve with conviction.

Still, it is a mammoth task he and Abhishek have set themselves.

The annual boat race between Aberdeen’s two universities is billed as Scotland’s answer to Oxford and Cambridge’s equivalent on the Thames.

It doesn’t grab the same headlines as Oxbridge but still comes with a healthy dose of needle — especially in this upcoming 30th edition, with Aberdeen Uni holding a commanding 21-8 lead in overall wins.

The Aberdeen university boat race in 2020. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Steve and Abhishek’s race has the makings of a grudge match, too. It’s the first time the boat race has featured a staff duel like this.

“Ultimately, it’s just a bit of fun,” Steve insists with a laugh, downplaying the competitive edge.

Still, he can’t help but note that Aberdeen University’s vice-principal declined the invitation to race. (His direct counterpart, principal George Boyne, is set to retire this year at 70, so was never likely to take part.)

Instead, Aberdeen University’s dean for enterprise and innovation, Dr Heather May Morgan, and VP for activities, Tonis Tilk, stepped up. On March 15, they’ll be the ones crossing oars with their city rivals.

Why Steve and Abhishek are taking part in the Aberdeen university boat race

In contrast to the whiff of reluctance emanating from Aberdeen University, Steve and Abhishek are all in for RGU.

Steve says he’s partly doing it to show his students that rowing can be accessible to anyone, challenging its elitist image.

“It’s also a chance to meet more students,” he adds. The boat race will be the final event of this year’s Granite City Challenge, where sports clubs from both universities compete in more than 40 sporting match-ups.

Abhishek’s commitment is even more remarkable, considering his complete lack of experience in a boat and inability to swim — though he has recently started lessons in a local pool.

Not that he is fazed by this. The 27-year-old is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to competition.

Abhishek is the RGU sports president. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

From Delhi in India, Abhishek came to RGU in 2023 to study a masters in business innovation and entrepreneurship and was already a keen cricket and volleyball player. Since then, he’s added rugby and boxing to his sporting CV.

Why not rowing, too?

“It’s something new,” he says. “I’ve never experienced rowing, so as the sports president, it’s a great chance to engage with different clubs.”

There’s also the allure of the river. Abhishek had seen people rowing on it many times and still can’t quite believe he’s now among them.

“There are so many things that have happened that I couldn’t have imagined,” he says.

Abhishek and Steve say they will be ready for race day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Who will win the faculty grudge match?

In rowing parlance, their race is called a double scull, meaning they are in a two-person boat. It is also just 500 metres — much shorter than the 3.5 kilometres that the experienced varsity crews will race.

The challenge, however, will be keeping the boat on course in the unpredictable waters of the Dee.

Neither wants to end up in the drink, though both will be wearing life jackets. And, as Steve points out, he recently qualified as the oldest surf lifesaver in Scotland, so Abhishek is in safe hands — even without the swimming lessons.

Ed Dean, right, gets ready to train Steve and Abhishek. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And will they win?

“I don’t intend to lose,” says Steve, diplomatically.

With that, Ed takes over, and Aberdeen’s newest rowers push off from the riverbank, water lapping against the boat’s side.

