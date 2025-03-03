Why Torry volunteers for Blood Bikes project have secured a new car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Torry volunteers for Blood Bikes project have secured a new car

A life-saving Torry-based charity that delivers urgent medical supplies across the north-east has received a crucial boost.

Blood Bikes volunteer Angus Beacom with the group's new car at its Torry HQ. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Blood Bikes, the volunteer group that transports urgent medical supplies between NHS Grampian hospitals, has just taken delivery of a new vehicle.

But despite the name — and the fact that many of its members are bikers — it’s not a bike.

It’s a car.

“We primarily use bikes,” explains Mike Sinclair, a Blood Bikes volunteer. “But the cars are used more and more for larger pieces of equipment, or when the weather’s bad.”

That’s not the only surprise. Blood Bikes, or to give it its full name the North East Rider Volunteers Scotland (NERVS) Blood Bikes, doesn’t actually transport blood.

Ever think about changing the name?

Mike laughs. “Yeah, it’s a wee bit of misnomer that,” he says, explaining that their counterparts in England handle blood, but in Scotland the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service takes care of that.

Here, the team focuses on delivering medicine and medical equipment.

Blood Bikes volunteers and NHS Grampian’s director of finance Alex Stephen in Torry with the new Kia. From left to right, Michelle Mcrobb, Angus Beacom, Alex Stephen, Dan Peck and Mike Sinclair. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But the name still fits, because many of the volunteers that make up Blood Bikes are committed members of the local motorcycle scene, whether that’s riding them or fixing them up – or both.

“If you’ve got bikes in your blood then you’ve always got bikes in your blood,” says Angus Beacom, a Blood Bike volunteer who bought his first motorbike – a 50cc Yamaha – in 1978.

How the new car will help Blood Bikes

Now, thanks to funding from the George and Ina Baxter Foundation, that community has been able to expand its fleet with the purchase of a brand-new Kia Ceed, unveiled to the Press and Journal at the Blood Bikes HQ in Torry.

The new car will be invaluable, particularly in poor weather when motorcycles are unsafe to use.

Blood Bikes operates a fleet of three motorcycles and two cars, covering areas from Aberdeen to Elgin.

The group works closely with other volunteer Blood Bike organisations across the UK, including Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes and Blood Bike Scotland, which covers Edinburgh and Forth Valley.

Alex Stephen, NHS Grampian’s Director of Finance, is a strong supporter of Blood Bikes.

“We’re really grateful for the support they provide, and also for the volunteers,” he says. “Volunteers play an important part in working with staff to help deliver benefits. It’s a really impressive model.”

NHS Grampian director of finance Alex Stephen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He adds that NHS Grampian is working with the group to identify further opportunities for collaboration.

“We’ve got a project team around to really understand where we could get the biggest benefit. The work they do is great, and it’s a good model for other voluntary organisations to think about.”

Blood Bikes save the NHS money

The benefits are already clear.

Blood Bikes offers NHS Grampian a free service, saving the health board money that would otherwise be spent on transport costs.

One example, Mike recalls, involved a request from Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to transport a small box of medical supplies to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The hospital was quoted £300 for a taxi.

“They contacted Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes and asked if they could help,” he explains.

Mike Sinclair with a Blood Bike bike. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“They reached out to us, and we arranged a relay system. The supplies were picked up in Raigmore, driven to Elgin, where one of our volunteers met them, then driven to Aberdeen. That’s just one example of how we’ve saved the NHS money.”

The team’s previous vehicle, which has clocked nearly 190,000 miles since Blood Bikes was founded in 2017, will now be used for fundraising and awareness events while the new Kia Ceed takes over operational duties.

With around 80 to 90 volunteers, Blood Bikes relies entirely on donations and fundraising efforts as well as local goodwill.

The group was able to buy the new Kia because of a 35% discount from Crown Commercial. Dyce firm Signs Express also applied the car’s livery for free.

“They’ve helped us out fairly significantly,” Mike says.

From Torry to the north east: Blood Bikes is expanding

The new car will ensure the team can continue providing their vital service, even in the harshest conditions.

“We’re getting a fleet that’s operable and fit for what we need to do,” says Mike. “With the resources we’ve got here and in Aberdeen, we’ll hopefully be able to support the demands of the NHS even more.”

The George and Ina Baxter Foundation, established by the family behind the famous Baxters Food Group, has long supported good causes across Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the north of Scotland. Since Gordon Baxter’s passing in 2013, the foundation has awarded over £2 million to various initiatives.

‘Wheelieing up and down Union Street’

Some of the Blood Bikes volunteers have already taken the new car out on the roads, and the early verdict is positive.

But for a group built around motorbikes, four wheels will never quite match the thrill of two.

Mike even admits that volunteering with Blood Bikes has made him a better rider, thanks to the advanced training all volunteers complete.

Blood Bikes fleet manager Dan Peck in the new Kia Ceed. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But does that mean there’s ever a temptation to open up the throttle when the roads are clear?

Mike laughs again.

“That probably paints a picture of these guys wheelieing up and down Union Street,” he says.

“No, it doesn’t work like that.”

