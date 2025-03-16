In the footsteps of Fiona: Aberdeen mum, 67, remembers sister with Courage on the Catwalk bow

When Sheena Anderson was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year, she knew exactly how she wanted to face it.

She thought of her sister, Fiona Vass.

Fiona had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, and for five years, she endured the chemo, the sickness and the slow toll of the disease that eventually took her life.

But what Sheena remembers most isn’t the struggle — it’s the positivity Fiona carried until the end.

“She was one of those people,” says Sheena, 67. “When the doctors told her there was nothing more they could do for her, she said, ‘Well, I’m not going to worry about it.’”

Now, Sheena is determined to follow in her sister’s footsteps — both in her fight and, come May, on the catwalk.

She will be one of 24 women taking part in Courage on the Catwalk, a charity fashion show celebrating those who have faced a cancer diagnosis.

Organised by Friends of Anchor, the event at P&J Live has become a major fixture in the north-east’s fundraising calendar, giving women the chance to step into the spotlight and share their stories.

For Sheena, it will be especially poignant. Fiona was part of the very first Courage on the Catwalk in 2014, taking to the stage with her signature elegance and grace.

Now, nearly a decade later, Sheena will walk the runway too, carrying her sister’s memory.

“It will bring back the memory of her illness and what she had to go through, and ultimately us losing her as well,” Sheena says.

“But I just want to make her proud of me, and to fight it, like she fought it.”

How Sheena discovered she had bowel cancer

Sheena’s journey with cancer began with a routine bowel screening. With no obvious symptoms — no pain, no weight loss — she had no reason to suspect anything was wrong. But a small trace of blood in her sample led to further tests, and soon, doctors confirmed she had bowel cancer.

“I was told it was suspected bowel cancer, but I still thought, well, it might not be,” she says. “I didn’t go into denial, but I’m quite good at not worrying until there’s something to worry about.”

In fact, when Sheena received the call confirming her diagnosis, she was on holiday.

“I was actually in Majorca when they told me,” she recalls. “It was a shock, but I just thought, well, I’ve just got to get on with it.”

Her treatment plan initially included chemotherapy, but because Sheena also has multiple sclerosis (MS), doctors advised against it.

The combination of chemotherapy and MS could have aggravated her symptoms, something she wanted to avoid.

Instead, she underwent major surgery to remove the tumour, followed by immunotherapy.

“I’ve been lucky — I haven’t had any side effects from the treatment,” she says. “The consultant did say they could come on at any time, so thanks very much for that,” she jokes.

A connection with Courage that goes back years

Cancer may have changed Sheena’s life, but it has not slowed her down.

A retired chartered accountant and former partner at Anderson, Anderson & Brown, the mum of three is deeply involved in her community.

From being an elf at Santa’s Grotto to helping out at the Salvation Army kitchen, she is always busy. She’s a keen golfer, an active member of St Fittick’s Rotary Club and a dedicated volunteer.

Her connection with Friends of Anchor goes back years.

She began fundraising for the charity in 2017, the year after Fiona passed away.

She has since hosted a charity dinner party, participated in the Baker Hughes 10K in Fiona’s memory, and regularly donates and attends events like Courage on the Catwalk and Brave — the men’s version of the show.

The event holds deep meaning for Sheena, not only because of Fiona’s participation but also because of others in her circle who have taken part.

A friend was a Courage model in 2017, and last year, Fiona’s fiancé, Mike Herbertson, took to the stage as a Brave model.

“My kids said, ‘Mum, you should do it. Remember how good Fiona was? Remember how good Mike was? You should give it a go,’” she says. “So they persuaded me.”

While she’s excited, Sheena is under no illusions about her modelling abilities.

“They’ll definitely have their work cut out trying to get me walking nicely,” she laughs. “My kids said, ‘Mum, we should have just taught you to walk properly first!’”

Sheena’s positive attitude to life and Courage

For Sheena, taking part in Courage on the Catwalk isn’t just about honouring Fiona’s legacy — it’s about embracing the support of a community that understands what she’s going through.

She has already benefited from several Friends of Anchor services, from the in-patient care pack she received after surgery to the treat trolley and welcome team volunteers who brighten hospital visits.

“I’m quite happy to have people around me, helping me,” she says. “And I think that helps me stay positive. We never do doom and gloom.”

That positive attitude is something she’s carried with her through life, and it’s the same mindset she’s bringing to her cancer journey.

“I like to look on the positive side of things,” she says. “I know it’s a big fight, and I know it’s going to be a hard fight, but I just kind of think, yeah, I’ll win it, I’ll beat it. Somehow.”

Sheena ready to take to the stage for Courage on the Catwalk

As she prepares for the big event, Sheena is looking forward to the experience — not just for herself, but for what it represents.

And when she steps onto that stage in May, she won’t be walking alone.

“I’ll be hoping Fiona will be watching over me,” Sheena says. “Making sure I don’t make a fool of myself.”

Shona has set up a JustGiving page for her Courage appearance. Click here to donate.