Portlethen father and son put horror accident behind them in world’s toughest footrace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Portlethen father and son put horror accident behind them in world’s toughest footrace

Jayden and Bronson Larkins will run 160 miles across the Sahara next month, just six years after Jayden broke his back skiing.

Bronson Larkins, left, and son Jayden training on Balmedie beach. The duo are off to southern Morocco in April for the Marathon des Sables. Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson
Bronson Larkins, left, and son Jayden training on Balmedie beach. The duo are off to southern Morocco in April for the Marathon des Sables. Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

With its damp sand and biting coastal wind, Balmedie beach is a far cry from the Sahara desert.

Yet on this stretch of north-east coastline a father and son from Portlethen are training for a race that could be described as a journey through hell.

This April, Bronson and son Jayden Larkins will take on the Marathon des Sables, a gruelling 160-mile ultramarathon that snakes through the scorching dunes of the Sahara.

Over seven days, they will endure blistering daytime heat of up to 60°C, freezing nights, and punishing terrain, all while carrying their own food, tents, and supplies.

Each day, they’ll push themselves across distances ranging from 13 to 53 miles. One brutal stage will see them run through the night, navigating the vast desert by moonlight and headtorch.

Jayden and Bronson hit the dunes at Balmedie. Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson

It’s no coincidence the Marathon des Sables is dubbed “the toughest footrace on earth”.

So, how do Balmedie’s cold, windswept sands measure up?

Jayden laughs. “Gruelling,” he admits. “It’s certainly a lot harder than you’d think.”

The horrific skiing accident that led Jayden to running

Jayden, 24, is a mechanical engineering student at Robert Gordon University and currently on placement at Dyce-based Wellvene.

Despite only taking up running seriously a couple of years ago with The Green Run Club in Aberdeen, he has already tackled a marathon and run 31 miles in a training run with a friend.

But the Marathon des Sables is an entirely different beast.

“I enjoy running and I enjoy trying to get faster times, but it’s definitely not speed that I enjoy the most. It’s seeing how far and how long I can push myself,” he says.

“I find it much more enjoyable being able to go out for four, five, six hours.”

That resilience, he believes, partly comes from an experience that shaped his life — his recovery from a serious spinal injury after a skiing accident in Austria when he was 18.

Jayden was involved in a skiing accident six years ago. Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson

He fractured multiple vertebrae and spent months in a back brace and physiotherapy. He was preparing to join the army at the time but was rejected due to his injury.

“Since then, it’s just been about being grateful for still having the movement that I’ve got,” he says. “That kind of took me to running — to keep fit and to see how healthy I can be.”

How training for Marathon des Sables has changed Bronson

Jayden originally signed up for the Marathon des Sables, which takes place in Southern Morocco, on his own, but it didn’t take long for his dad to join him.

“I told Dad that I’d signed up,” he recalls. “And half an hour later, he phoned me and said he’d done it too.”

Runners in the Marathon des Sables will have to traverse the vast Saharan desert. Image: Shutterstock

For Bronson, 47, the decision was about more than just running. “This time last year, I was probably the most unfit I’d ever been in my life,” he admits. “Not unhealthy, but just unfit. Now, after 10 months of training, I’m probably the fittest I’ve been in 15 years.”

But beyond fitness, the race is about creating memories.

“Ten years ago, I climbed Kilimanjaro with friends and colleagues. Even now, when I bump into them, we reminisce for ages because it was such a special experience.

“That got me thinking — I wanted to create something like that with Jayden. He’s 24 now, and I thought, ‘We could go on a holiday, but why not really challenge ourselves and make it meaningful?’”

Bronson can’t wait to get started. Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson

Jayden needed little convincing.

“It’s all about making those memories,” he says. “It’s a very small group of people who can say they’ve done the race with their dad.”

‘Three months ago, I was feeling nervous’

Running across the Sahara is tough enough, but doing so while carrying all their own equipment adds another layer of difficulty.

Each competitor must be fully self-sufficient for the week, with their pack containing everything from food to sleeping gear, medical supplies, and mandatory safety equipment.

“You scrutinise every bit of weight,” Bronson explains. “The difference between carrying nine and a half kilos and eight and a half kilos over that distance is massive. People don’t take extra clothes — what you wear is what you wear for the week.”

It will be tough, but Bronson is eager to face it.

“Three months ago, I was feeling nervous,” he admits. “But the more I train, the more I read about it, the more I watch videos — I just can’t wait.”

Jayden and Bronson will have to carry all their gear. Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson

The challenge is personal, but the father and son are also using it to raise money for Walkoncemore, a charity that supports people with spinal cord injuries. Given Jayden’s past, it was an obvious choice.

“That was Jayden’s chosen charity, and I thought, ‘What a great cause — it all fits perfectly,’” Bronson says. “We’re reaching out to contacts and companies to raise as much as we can.”

Meanwhile, Jayden hails the space he has been given by RGU to complete his epic adventure.

“I work four days a week, and then one day a week I do my uni work,” he says. “Having that flexibility has definitely given me the chance to focus on running.”

Who inspires who?

Bronson hopes that, as a father, he has been an inspiration to his son. “Like any dad, you want to inspire your kids. I’d like to think Jayden looks at me that way,” he says. “But I’ve never actually asked him.”

He doesn’t need to. Here’s his answer.

“Absolutely,” says Jayden, when asked if his dad inspires him. He clearly remembers the time, ten years ago, when Bronson climbed Kilimanjaro.

Jayden and Bronson are bonding over the challenge ahead. Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson

“That was a pivotal moment for me – I realised these extreme challenges that you always hear about other people doing aren’t just for ‘other people.’ They’re actually within reach. That changed my whole mindset.”

A family affair for the Larkins

Mum Dawn and sister Beau will be closely following the Larkins’ progress from Portlethen, though both Jayden and Bronson say the women in the family are happier watching from the sidelines when it comes to this level of running.

For the men, though, it’s the scale of the challenge that unites them.

“We’re really close,” Jayden says. “He’s the one who got me into snowboarding. He’s the one who bought me my first pair of running shoes. So it’s kind of gone full circle.”

And he adds: “There’s not a doubt in my mind that we won’t both cross that finish line,” Jayden says. “Even if we’re crawling over it, we’ll do it together.”

Click here to donate to Jayden and Bronson’s fundraiser.

Read more My Family stories here:

Conversation