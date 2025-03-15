The Aberdeen Royal Infirmary chef fighting hospital food’s bad rap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Aberdeen Royal Infirmary chef fighting hospital food’s bad rap

ARI catering manager Stuart Donald is on a mission to overturn outdated ideas about hospital food — serving meals that patients look forward to eating.

Stuart Donald in the kitchen at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The catering chief has worked there for a decade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Donald in the kitchen at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The catering chief has worked there for a decade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s catering manager, Stuart Donald, points to what he affectionately calls his ‘Wall of Ego’ – a display showcasing awards his kitchen has won.

Yet despite these accolades – and an impressive 97% approval rating from ARI patients – he is constantly battling lingering perceptions about hospital food.

“I’m often asked what the hardest thing I’ve had to contend with in the last 10 years is, and people assume that it’s going to be our budget and not having enough money,” Stuart says. “But the hardest thing I think we’ve got is battling our reputation and people’s assumptions.”

It’s a challenge Stuart clearly relishes. As ARI’s catering chief for the past 10 years, he oversees daily meals for hundreds of patients, staff, and visitors around the hospital.

The ARI kitchen is a hive of activity. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The kitchen works on an assembly-line principle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Chicken casserole is one of the options on the menu. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Everything comes from the hospital’s bustling kitchen, tucked deep in ARI’s Orange Zone, a hive of stainless steel and sizzling pans.

Each month, hundreds of kilograms of chicken, steak, vegetables, and other fresh ingredients are prepared here for the main hospital, as well as the adjacent children’s, and maternity hospitals, and the nearby Royal Cornhill psychiatric hospital.

With such a vast operation, shortcuts might be expected – but not under Stuart’s watch.

“We don’t do frozen ready meals,” Stuart emphasises. “Everything here is cooked fresh every single day.”

Gruel for patients and a glass of wine for consultants?

So why the stubborn reputation problem?

Stuart points to the hospital kitchens of the past, recalling menus from the 1940s that featured gruel and a hierarchical system of food quality.

“You actually got patients getting the lower-level food, nurses would get a bit better and consultants would be getting the nice stuff, with a glass of wine,” he laughs.

Food for hundreds of patients, staff and visitors is made in the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary kitchen every day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Macaroni and cheese is a firm favourite. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hospital food doesn’t always have the best reputation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Today’s standards are higher. During the P&J visit, kitchen staff swiftly prepare lunch trays featuring chilli con carne, chicken casserole and ham salad.

Meals are freshly cooked and rapidly plated via a slick conveyor-belt system, then efficiently whisked up to the wards.

Portions are notably generous, underscoring Stuart’s commitment to nutrition and patient recovery. All of the food is cooked in consultation with NHS dieticians.

“There’s a lot of talk about obesity, but malnutrition is more of a worry. It’s proven if you feed people well in hospital, someone who might only need to be in for two days can recover quicker and get home sooner,” Stuart explains.

‘You could build the hospital out of macaroni cheese’

Comfort foods are a noticeable theme throughout the ARI menu – particularly macaroni cheese.

“It’s comforting food. You’re not well, so you don’t want à la carte food like steak and caviar. It’s not what you want when you’re ill. What you want is your mum’s cooking, macaroni cheese,” Stuart says.

Stuart knows what patients like to eat when recovering. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Assistent catering manager Karen Henderson has the motto ‘food is medicine’. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen Royal Infirmary kitchen has started making pies with leftover food. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I used to joke that you could build the hospital out of macaroni cheese. You could put it on every day for patients, staff and visitors and it would just go like that.”

His assistant, Karen Henderson, agrees: “The patients aren’t looking forward to their operations, but they are looking forward to their food.”

This approach to ‘food as medicine’ drives Stuart and his team to innovate. Recently introduced homemade pies, made from leftover ingredients, have proved hugely popular, vastly outselling the pre-made sausage rolls previously offered.

“Now we can’t keep up with demand,” Stuart smiles.

Stuart’s pies are very popular. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fresh scones are one of the options at ARI’s kitchen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Leaning on ARI’s staff diversity also keeps menus fresh, highlighted by a recent Nigerian food day authentically supported by Nigerian hospital staff.

“We had people coming in with their families!” says Stuart proudly.

Why food is important at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Reflecting again on his Wall of Ego, Stuart admits the awards are gratifying but insists their true value lies in what they represent.

“Coming into hospital can be a not very nice experience. But if we are able to make that experience better, then that’s our job done.”

