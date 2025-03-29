Hero Highland hillwalker Lorraine McCall conquers cancer and every Corbett, Munro… and Graham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hero Highland hillwalker Lorraine McCall conquers cancer and every Corbett, Munro… and Graham

Formidable Lorraine McCall has climbed all the Grahams, Corbetts and Munros in Scotland while overcoming three cancer battles.

The sky's the limit for Lorraine McCall after she became the first woman to climb all the Grahams in Scotland in a single journey.
The sky's the limit for Lorraine McCall after she became the first woman to climb all the Grahams in Scotland in a single journey. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

Wading through bogs, struggling to breathe up steep inclines and battling through extreme weather, anyone would forgive Lorraine McCall for giving up her gruelling four-month hillwalking challenge.

But quitting is not in the formidable 59-year-old’s nature.

In fact, resilience should be Lorraine’s middle name after she became the first woman to climb all 231 Graham hills in Scotland in one continuous journey last year.

And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, Lorraine, who lives in Kirkhill near Inverness, has already climbed all of Scotland’s 282 Munros as well as 221 Corbetts – both in single journeys – while overcoming three cancer battles in the process.

Lorraine is happiest when she is on the hills. This photo was taken up Knockfarrel in Strathpeffer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I just love being out there in the hills,” says Lorraine.

“They say it’s good for your mental health and it’s absolutely good for mine.

“For me the journey is more important than bagging the top of the hill.

“Life becomes really simple when you’re living day-to-day and all you have to think about is where you’re going to sleep that night and what you’re eating during the day.

“I really love that simple way of life.

“What I’ve realised over the years is that when things are really tough, whatever you do afterwards is great, like your first shower and the first night you sleep in a bed again – all the simple things become precious.

“I think that really keeps you going.”

Lorraine has opened up about the ups and downs of her hillwalking adventures. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘I didn’t know the hills existed when I was younger’

Full of ups and downs, Lorraine’s walking adventures, and her life in general, are nothing short of extraordinary.

So where did Lorraine’s epic path to the peak of her powers begin?

“I definitely wasn’t outdoorsy when I was younger,” laughs Lorraine.

“I grew up in Cumbernauld so I was more of a townie.

“We would go out and play in the woods but I didn’t know the hills existed when I was younger.”

Lorraine has walked into the record books three times. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Traumatic first hillwalk…

It wasn’t until she was a teenager that Lorraine climbed her first hill but it was an experience steeped in sadness.

“My first time on a hill was a bit of a sad one as it was about a month after my adopted parents, the parents I grew up with, had been killed in a car crash,” says Lorraine.

“I was about 14 at the time and I went away on a school trip to an outdoor centre in Arrochar.

“One day we walked up Beinn an Lochain, a Corbett, but I froze near the top.

“I got a bit of vertigo and I was really scared so I ended up in tears.

“The teacher and the instructor who were there came down and said ‘come on, pull yourself together’.

“I did eventually get to the top but I didn’t go up a hill again for about 10 years after that.”

This photo of Lorraine on the west summit of Stac Pollaidh perfectly illustrates the joy she gets from hillwalking. Image: Credit: Manny Gorman

Going down a dark path…

As a child facing more challenges that most adults face in their lifetime, it’s understandable that Lorraine initially went down a dark path.

“I went off the rails for a few years, says Lorraine.

“I jumped from job creation scheme to job creation scheme and dabbled in drink and drugs.”

But there was light at the end of the tunnel when Lorraine upped sticks to make a fresh start.

“I moved away from Cumbernauld to work in the hotel industry for a couple of years – getting away from my environment really helped,” says Lorraine.

“I got myself together, I got some Highers and went to university in my 20s.”

Lorraine, pictured going up Tinto Hill, is made of strong stuff. Image: Alex Berry

‘I fell in love with Glencoe’

It was during her time at university that Lorraine discovered her love of hillwalking.

“Between my first and second year at university, a friend took me to Glencoe and I fell in love with the place,” says Lorraine.

“So much so that I went back to university and joined the mountaineering club.”

After university, Lorraine’s love of hillwalking only grew stronger, working as an outdoor instructor in Wales before gradually making her way northwards to the Highlands where her passion reached its peak.

Lorraine hopes to publish a book about her hillwalking adventures. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mammoth Munro challenge…

It was on her 40th birthday that Lorraine took hillwalking to another level.

Armed with just a backpack and some dried food, Lorraine set off on her first solo expedition where she climbed all 282 Munros – Scotland’s highest mountains of over 3,000ft (914m) – in a continuous journey.

“It was probably one of the most special experiences of my life as I was very much living in the moment,” says Lorraine.

“I actually climbed 284 Munros at the time, but two have since been re-measured and have become Corbetts.

“So I walked between them all and I kayaked out to the mountains.

“It took me 141 days to complete.

“So I walked, and when I was tired I stopped and camped.”

This photo of Lorraine in the Moffat Hills shows the unforgiving weather conditions she has faced. Image: Lorraine McCall

‘The sunny days were really special’

Being at one with nature and her surroundings had a profound impact on Lorraine.

“I wasn’t lucky with the weather, but on the days when the sun came out they were really special,” says Lorraine.

“There were 14 occasions where I camped out on the hill with no tent or anything – just a sleeping bag under the stars. That was really amazing.”

Lorraine’s mammoth Munro journey inspired her next hillwalking challenge a decade later, when she became the first woman to complete a similar challenge with Scotland’s Corbetts – mountains between 2,500 and 3,000ft (762-914m) tall.

Lorraine, pictured front left in the bright top, has been lucky to have incredible support throughout her challenges. Here she is with her friends at on the east summit of Stac Pollaidh. Image: Kev Woods

Battling back from cancer…

This arduous adventure was even more remarkable as Lorraine had not long recovered from a battle with bowel cancer.

“It was a very different journey as I was using a bike to reach the Corbetts and I also organised a sailing boat to get to the islands,” says Lorraine.

After going through cancer treatment, Lorraine says it changed her perspective.

“Previously, I always wanted to get to the top of the hills as quickly as I could,” says Lorraine.

“After recovering from cancer treatment, I started to look around more on my walks, noticing all the plants and the birds.”

The wet weather isn’t enough to dampen Lorraine’s spirits on Beinn Dearg Mhor on Skye. Here she is pictured with fellow hiker Kev Woods. Image: Kev Woods

Taking on her biggest challenge yet…

But the toughest, yet most rewarding, journey of Lorraine’s life happened last year when, in one single journey, she became the first woman to climb all the Grahams – classified as hills of between 2,000ft and 2,500ft (609m-762m).

“I had actually been through another two cancer diagnoses over the previous 10 years so my body had taken a bit of a beating,” says Lorraine.

“So I started that on April 16 last year on my 59th birthday and I finished on September 5.

“It was really tough as the winter and spring had been really wet so the ground was absolutely sodden.

“So the first month was about getting my body used to sinking into bog – it was a full body workout.”

Lorraine tackling a tricky rock step on Stac Pollaidh. Image: Manny Gorman

Physically and mentally demanding…

During the first few weeks, Lorraine says it was mind over matter.

“I could’ve easily given up, but I gave myself a big talking to as I realised I couldn’t carry on the way I was going or I wouldn’t finish,” says Lorraine.

“One of the problems was that I’d made this plan of what I thought I could do each day, but because the terrain was so hard, I was falling way behind it.

“So I just threw the plan out, which my friends found frustrating as they never knew where I was.

“But getting rid of that really changed my headspace.”

Lorraine loves the simplicity of wild camping during her epic adventures. Image: Lorraine McCall

Elated to conquer the Graham hills…

Despite the difficult start, Lorraine persevered and started to relish the challenge.

“It was an amazing journey,” says Lorraine.

“It felt so good to complete it, partly because of what I’d been through and partly because it was a tough journey due to the conditions.

“I’m very proud of myself.”

Not one to rest on her laurels, Lorraine already has another hillwalking challenge in her sights.

“I’m keen to climb the Irish hills over 3,000ft,” says Lorraine.

“There’s 13 of them, so I want to go over and cycle between them and climb them.”

With so many hillwalking stories and anecdotes, Lorraine now travels the country to give talks on her experiences and also has plans to release a book.

“It’s good to have a goal to work towards, and it doesn’t need to be big,” says Lorraine.

Conversation