Caring cousins go the extra mile for Banchory dementia charity

Ann McRobb and her cousin Kevin Thomson will take on the Manchester Marathon in aid of the Banchory dementia charity the Forget Me Not Club.

Kevin Thomson and his cousin Ann McRobb, pictured, are preparing to run the Manchester Marathon in aid of the Forget Me Not Club in Banchory.
Kevin Thomson and his cousin Ann McRobb, pictured, are preparing to run the Manchester Marathon in aid of the Forget Me Not Club in Banchory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

When Ann McRobb and her cousin Kevin Thomson put their minds to something, there’s absolutely no stopping them.

Come rain, hail, snow and shine, the dynamic duo have been pounding the streets in preparation for the Manchester Marathon.

Although it has been a tough slog, the pair are determined to raise as much money as they can for the Banchory dementia charity the Forget Me Not Club.

Kevin Thomson and Ann McRobb are determined to raise as much money as they can for the Banchory dementia charity. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Determined to support Banchory dementia charity

It’s a cause particularly close to Ann’s heart as her beloved father-in-law Tom McRobb bravely faced vascular dementia before he sadly died.

Not only that but Ann’s mum Helen Copland was also diagnosed with dementia last year.

“Every step I take in this marathon is for Tom, for my mum, and for everyone impacted by dementia,” says Ann.

“Dementia doesn’t just affect the person living with it; it touches entire families, changing lives forever.

“That’s why we’re running to support Forget Me Not, an incredible charity.

“They provide care, guidance, and support for families navigating this journey.

“Their work brings comfort, dignity, and hope to those facing dementia, and I want to do my part to help them continue their vital mission.”

Kevin Thomson and Ann McRobb say it’s ‘no pain no gain’ as they prepare to run the Manchester Marathon to help people with dementia and their families. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Banchory dementia charity is amazing’

Ann, 51, who runs an Aberdeen-based training and competency consultancy, is no stranger to going the extra mile for good causes.

“I’ve been running for the last 18 years, doing 5ks, 10ks, half marathons and even a marathon for local charities,” says Ann.

“If I’m going to do a run, I like to give back to charity.

“Last year I did the Brighton Marathon for the VSA (Voluntary Services Aberdeen) because my late father-in-law was cared for at Ruthrieston House and it was really good for him.

“After that, I said I would never do a marathon again but when my mum was diagnosed with vascular dementia last May, the same dementia as my father-in-law, we knew that we were then going through the same situation again.

“So I knew I wanted to do something for the Forget Me Not Club as it’s an amazing local charity which doesn’t get the recognition that it deserves.”

Ann says running has been a therapeutic outlet. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Training has been hard but we’ve kept going’

Joining Ann on her marathon mission is her cousin Kevin, 45, who is determined to push himself out of his comfort zone to help raise as much money as he can for the local charity.

“When I initially signed up for the marathon, I was quite daunted as I’ve never ran a marathon before so it’s a big challenge,” says Kevin, who lives in Aberdeen.

“But I’ve actually enjoyed the training more than I thought I would.

“It was hard during that cold spell between the end of December and January but we kept going.

“It sounds weird but I love being outside pounding the pavements at 8am.”

For Ann, who travels extensively as part of her job, running has been a therapeutic outlet.

“Whenever I travel, my running kit comes with me,” says Ann.

“Running gives me something to focus on outwith my working life and being away.

“It’s been great to train with Kevin as we both motivate each other.

“So when I feel exhausted, Kevin will motivate me to run and vice versa.”

Kevin is looking forward to running his first marathon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Ann and Kevin will make a difference’

Ahead of the Manchester Marathon on Sunday April 27, Ann and Kevin visited the Forget Me Not Club in Banchory to see how the money they raise will make a difference.

Based in Arbeadie Road, the charity supports people living with dementia by providing social interaction, physical activities and mental stimulation while offering families and carers a well-earned break.

Eunice Gardyne, the charity’s general manager, says they simply wouldn’t exist without the stellar support they receive from fundraisers like Ann and Kevin.

“It means so much to us, not us as people but what it does for our members and their families,” says Eunice.

“What we do is to try and make their lives as happy and enjoyable as we can.

“We help them to live with dignity and purpose.

“We’re all about having fun and focusing on what they can still do not what they can’t do anymore.

“At the same time, it gives families a respite break to enable them to continue in their caring role.”

Emily Clark, the fundraising and events co-ordinator, back left, with Eunice Gardyne, the charity’s general manager with Colin and Bridget, front, who are both members of the Forget Me Not Club. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Champions for people with dementia

Equally as delighted by Ann and Kevin’s efforts is Emily Clark, the fundraising and events co-ordinator at the charity.

“We can’t overstate how much we appreciate the support,” says Emily.

“We’re so immensely grateful to Ann and her cousin Kevin and all our supporters for championing the charity and people with dementia in general.

“It’s a challenging financial climate for everybody and people with dementia are often forgotten about.

“So what they’re doing is amazing.”

Ann and Kevin say it will be emotional at the finish line. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Emotional finish line…

To witness at first hand the incredible support the charity provides local people has inspired Ann and Kevin to give the marathon their all.

“It will be emotional,” says Ann.

“I’m sure we’ll be crying our eyes out at the end because we’ve done it.”

Cheering for them on the day will be Kevin’s wife Kelly and their children Rhianna and Blake.

Ann’s four friends will also be there to spur them on during the 26.2 mile run.

“My best friend Lisa Durward’s mum had dementia so she has been my biggest supporter and savour,” says Ann.

Rooting for them back home will be Ann’s husband Gary, son Patrick as well as her stepdaughter Carrie and stepson Clarke.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so via Ann’s Just Giving page at justgiving.com/page/ann-mcrobb-8?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL or Kevin’s page justgiving.com/page/kevin-thomson-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Or for more information about the Forget Me Not Club check out their website forgetmenotclub.co.uk or their Facebook page.

