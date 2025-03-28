Families praise Raigmore surgeon who quit amid care concerns

When Victor Retalic went into Raigmore Hospital earlier this year, he was surprised to find one of the nurses on the ward in floods of tears.

He recognised her — she was part of the support team for Bernhard Wolf, the vascular surgeon who had been treating his mum Helen.

“The other nurses were consoling her,” Victor said. “It was because she’d just found out that Mr Wolf was out of the building and potentially not coming back.”

He added: “You could tell how much people loved working with him. It wasn’t just patients — staff were devastated too.”

This week, NHS Highland confirmed Mr Wolf’s resignation from his post, and that transport was being arranged for vascular patients to receive treatment elsewhere in Scotland.

Mr Wolf had previously described the standard of care for vascular patients at Raigmore as “unacceptable” in a Facebook post.

He was Raigmore’s only vascular surgeon, and his decision to step away raises questions over patient safety in the north of Scotland.

Mr Wolf, who became a surgeon at Raigmore in January 2003, has declined to comment further.

‘That’s the kind of man he is’

However, patients and families of those in Mr Wolf’s care have come forward this week to heap praise on the long-serving surgeon.

At the same time, many have questioned what would cause him to leave.

For example, when Mr Retalic’s mother developed circulation problems in her foot, it was Mr Wolf who not only put her at ease before an amputation but went out of his way to keep the family informed.

“He phoned us every single day to give updates,” Mr Retalic said.

“He even called my sister in the US to explain her care, he didn’t have to do that – but he did. That’s the kind of man he is.”

Even after Helen was discharged, Mr Wolf kept in touch, checking in on her recovery. So when Victor was told Mr Wolf was no longer allowed to treat her, “we were gutted,” he said.

Outpouring of support for Mr Wolf

Other patients have been left with similar emotions.

Mr Wolf “is an inspirational man and surgeon”, said patient Mark Adams from Ardgay, who had an operation at Raigmore to correct an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

“To resign, he must have been at the very end of his tolerance. For the NHS to let this man go is, frankly, an outrage. He is far too important to so many people — past, present and future.”

Gus Cochrane, 66, has been a patient of Mr Wolf for 20 years. The Alness native credits the surgeon with saving his life after spotting a potential aneurysm in his leg during a routine check-up at his clinic.

“He popped his head around the door and told his secretary to rearrange all appointments for the other patients,” Mr Cochrane recalls. “A couple of hours later I was being operated on.”

Mr Cochrane added: “He’s a machine. We all used to say, ‘When does he sleep?’ He’s there at seven in morning and you’ll see him still there at eleven at night.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain, who highlighted Mr Wolf’s resignation in a speech to the Scottish Parliament, also lauded the surgeon.

“His name has become a byword for selfless dedication and he is held in highest esteem for his heroic work ethic and very approachable and compassionate attitude,” the politician wrote in the John O’Groat Journal this week.

The vascular surgeon that put a smile on patients’ faces

Mr Retalic said his mum had been in hospitals across Scotland over the years, but “this was the first time she felt truly safe”.

“Mr Wolf made her feel like she mattered. He was the only doctor who ever made her feel that way.”

After her amputation, one of the nurses told Helen: “I’ve seen so many people come out of theatre after losing a limb – but I’ve never seen anyone return with a smile on their face.”

That was down to Mr Wolf too, he said.

“He didn’t present the surgery as a loss. He told her, ‘This is gaining a better quality of life.’ And he was right. She has mobility again. She’s smiling again.”

NHS Highland’s response

NHS Highland has said it has hired a temporary replacement — known as a locum — for Mr Wolf.

It added: “Vascular pathways, particularly for access to arterial operating in NHS Highland, are being reshaped.

“There are recommendations from the Vascular Society regarding how vascular services should be delivered, and we are engaging with the Scottish Government in terms of moving towards meeting national recommendations.

“A vascular centre should serve a population of over 800,000 people. Raigmore Hospital serves a population of 250,000 and must provide services in a spoke-and-hub model, linked to a bigger centre.”

Have you been affected by the departure of Mr Wolf? I’d love to hear from you. You can email me at andy.morton@pressandjournal.co.uk