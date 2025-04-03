Alpha Hospital Group expands to Inverurie with new state-of-the-art clinic

Founded in 2019, Alpha Hospital Group was the first cosmetic and reconstructive surgery hospital in the north of Scotland. Based in Aberdeen, it quickly earned a reputation for clinical excellence in both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

But Alpha Hospital Group is more than just cosmetic treatments. In addition to aesthetics, the hospital offers a wide range of medical services, including a specialist skin cancer clinic, dermatology, and mental health support and menopausal services.

Alpha Hospital is the only plastic surgeon-led cosmetic hospital in northern Scotland. This clinical leadership has helped establish it as a trusted name in the region — a place where patients know they’re in expert hands.

The success of the Aberdeen hospital led to the opening of a second clinic in Inverness in 2024. Now, the group is growing again with the launch of a third clinic in the heart of Inverurie.

Medically-led care and expert clinical team

We spoke to co-owner Leah Athanassopoulos and clinical lead Sinead Collins, a clinical pharmacist, independent prescriber, and aesthetic practitioner, who is heading up the Inverurie clinic.

“Our foundation is a private hospital,” said Leah, “we have a team of experts that are qualified and experienced in a way that other places just don’t have.

“That depth of knowledge sets us apart from many aesthetic clinics and allows us to offer services not typically available elsewhere — including minor surgery at both our Inverurie and Inverness locations.”

Sinead brings a wealth of experience to the new site. She told us: “I hold a diploma in dermatology and am an independent prescriber. Alongside my aesthetics work, I run our dermatology clinic, which helps patients with resistant cases of psoriasis, eczema, and dermatitis.

“Our focus is medical, with aesthetics and skin cancer care seamlessly integrated — and that’s what makes us unique.”

Tackling weight management differently

Sinead and Leah both agree that weight management is a big topic right now, and Sinead explained how the weight management clinic at Alpha Hospital Group differs. “With weight management, I feel like we tackle that in a very different way to a lot of other clinics.

“We offer a full panel of blood testing for weight loss patients so we can monitor their progress more closely and provide additional support if required.”

It’s this strong clinical foundation and medically-led approach that has helped Alpha Hospital Group stand out.

“When I ask new clients why they chose us, they all say the same thing — they want a clinic run by clinicians with solid medical backgrounds,” Sinead added. “That trust is everything to us.”

Fast-track skin cancer clinic in Inverurie

While the Aberdeen hospital continues to be the base for larger surgical procedures under general anaesthetic, all three locations — Aberdeen, Inverness and Inverurie — offer an extensive range of advanced non-surgical and minor surgical procedures. This includes blepharoplasty surgery (an upper eyelid ‘lift’) which is one of the most common surgeries requested by patients.

A key service now offered across all three locations is the fast-track skin cancer “see and treat” clinic.

“Many people assume they need a GP referral for a suspicious mole or lesion,” said Leah. “But they can call us directly. From consultation to treatment, the process takes just three weeks. In many cases, if a lesion needs to be removed, we can do it the same day — with samples sent promptly for histology. It brings peace of mind without the long NHS waiting times.”

Aftercare for surgical procedures is available at the clinic nearest the patient, reducing the need for travel and making the process more convenient.

It is also worth noting that many of the services offered at the Alpha Hospital Group, including the skin cancer service, are covered by BUPA Insurance.

The Alpha Clinic, Inverurie (Part of Alpha Hospital Group) is located at 1 High Street.

To find out more about the services available or to book a consultation, call 01224 232 428 or email info@alphahospitalgroup.co.uk.