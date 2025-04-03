Alpha Hospital Group expands to Inverurie with new state-of-the-art clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Alpha Hospital Group expands to Inverurie with new state-of-the-art clinic

The new Inverurie clinic continues Alpha’s mission to deliver medically-led, patient-focused care across the north of Scotland.

In partnership with Alpha Hospital Group
Alpha Hospital Group Inverurie clinic
The Inverurie clinic will offer cutting-edge procedures, expert aftercare, and a fast-track skin cancer service.

Founded in 2019, Alpha Hospital Group was the first cosmetic and reconstructive surgery hospital in the north of Scotland. Based in Aberdeen, it quickly earned a reputation for clinical excellence in both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

But Alpha Hospital Group is more than just cosmetic treatments. In addition to aesthetics, the hospital offers a wide range of medical services, including a specialist skin cancer clinic, dermatology, and mental health support and menopausal services.

Alpha Hospital is the only plastic surgeon-led cosmetic hospital in northern Scotland. This clinical leadership has helped establish it as a trusted name in the region — a place where patients know they’re in expert hands.

The success of the Aberdeen hospital led to the opening of a second clinic in Inverness in 2024. Now, the group is growing again with the launch of a third clinic in the heart of Inverurie.

Medically-led care and expert clinical team

We spoke to co-owner Leah Athanassopoulos and clinical lead Sinead Collins, a clinical pharmacist, independent prescriber, and aesthetic practitioner, who is heading up the Inverurie clinic.

“Our foundation is a private hospital,” said Leah, “we have a team of experts that are qualified and experienced in a way that other places just don’t have.

“That depth of knowledge sets us apart from many aesthetic clinics and allows us to offer services not typically available elsewhere — including minor surgery at both our Inverurie and Inverness locations.”

plastic surgeon Thanassi Athanassopoulos and his wife Leah
Leah Athanassopoulos and her husband Thanassi, consultant plastic surgeon at Alpha Hospital Group.

Sinead brings a wealth of experience to the new site. She told us: “I hold a diploma in dermatology and am an independent prescriber. Alongside my aesthetics work, I run our dermatology clinic, which helps patients with resistant cases of psoriasis, eczema, and dermatitis.

“Our focus is medical, with aesthetics and skin cancer care seamlessly integrated — and that’s what makes us unique.”

Tackling weight management differently

Sinead and Leah both agree that weight management is a big topic right now, and Sinead explained how the weight management clinic at Alpha Hospital Group differs. “With weight management, I feel like we tackle that in a very different way to a lot of other clinics.

“We offer a full panel of blood testing for weight loss patients so we can monitor their progress more closely and provide additional support if required.”

It’s this strong clinical foundation and medically-led approach that has helped Alpha Hospital Group stand out.

“When I ask new clients why they chose us, they all say the same thing — they want a clinic run by clinicians with solid medical backgrounds,” Sinead added. “That trust is everything to us.”

Sinead Collins, a clinical pharmacist, independent prescriber, and aesthetic practitioner
Sinead Collins heads-up the team at the Inverurie clinic.

Fast-track skin cancer clinic in Inverurie

While the Aberdeen hospital continues to be the base for larger surgical procedures under general anaesthetic, all three locations — Aberdeen, Inverness and Inverurie — offer an extensive range of advanced non-surgical and minor surgical procedures. This includes blepharoplasty surgery (an upper eyelid ‘lift’) which is one of the most common surgeries requested by patients.

A key service now offered across all three locations is the fast-track skin cancer “see and treat” clinic.

“Many people assume they need a GP referral for a suspicious mole or lesion,” said Leah. “But they can call us directly. From consultation to treatment, the process takes just three weeks. In many cases, if a lesion needs to be removed, we can do it the same day — with samples sent promptly for histology. It brings peace of mind without the long NHS waiting times.”

Aftercare for surgical procedures is available at the clinic nearest the patient, reducing the need for travel and making the process more convenient.

It is also worth noting that many of the services offered at the Alpha Hospital Group, including the skin cancer service, are covered by BUPA Insurance.

The Alpha Clinic, Inverurie (Part of Alpha Hospital Group) is located at 1 High Street.

To find out more about the services available or to book a consultation, call 01224 232 428 or email info@alphahospitalgroup.co.uk.

