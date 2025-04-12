Ellon grandad Ali ‘almost died’ battling leukaemia but that won’t stop him taking to the catwalk in Brave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

Ellon grandad Ali ‘almost died’ battling leukaemia but that won’t stop him taking to the catwalk in Brave

Ali Michie has spent much of his life involved in charity work, and now he's raising money for Friends of Anchor - and taking to the catwalk in Brave this May.

Brave 2025 model Ali Michie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Ellon grandad Ali Michie’s life changed forever when he discovered he had leukaemia.

Ali is well known in the community, having worked in the fire service in Aberdeen for 28 years before he retired.

Before that, he was a soldier for nine years, touring in Germany, Belize and Northern Ireland.

Ali Michie alongside his grandnieces. Image: Colleen Michie

Ali also taught Sunday school at Sheddocksley Baptist Church for 26 years.

“I just loved interacting with the kids. They just soak it all in,” he says.

In 2022, the retired firefighter discovered massive unexplained bruises on his stomach. He was also suffering from fatigue.

At first, it was thought to be caused by something he could have picked up while volunteering in Malawi, or the effects of medication taken to prevent malaria.

Trial drugs ‘nearly killed’ Ali

But after blood and bone marrow tests, Ali was diagnosed with Chronic Myelo Monocytic Leukaemia (CMML).

Until October 2023, Ali was quite stable and didn’t require any treatment.

“But then all of a sudden,” the 68-year-old says, “this pain came in my stomach and that changed everything.”

Ali was started on a trial drug. This was initially supposed to be six cycles, but was stopped after just two cycles after Ali almost died in January 2024.

“The second cycle nearly killed me,” he says, “it was very frightening.

Ali alongside his granddaughter Freya and wife Colleen. Image: Colleen Michie

“My blood levels dropped dangerously low, so they stopped those drugs.”

Ali was taken to hospital five times in five months due to infections, including on Christmas Day.

But he still kept a positive attitude.

He says: “They looked after me very well. Santa came to visit me – the staff were brilliant.”

After that, Ali got blood transfusions three or four times a week for six months.

“And then all of a sudden,” he says, “my bone marrow started to function, my blood levels started coming back up, and they were able to stop the transfusions.

“Now, I haven’t had one for six months. And everything is pretty stable.”

‘I don’t know if I’ll ever manage to get back to my golf – but I will try my best’

Ali was very active with golf, walking, running, badminton, squash, football and boxing in the army before his diagnosis.

Though lately, golf has become a struggle for Ali.

“My energy levels are so poor,” he says.

“I’m only a seven minute walk from my house to the golf course, and the fact that I can’t walk down the road and get onto the course is infuriating me.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever manage to get back to my golf – but I will try my best.

“I went one day last year in October and did four holes, that’s what I could manage.”

But Ali gets immense joy out of spending time with his two grandnieces Eve (eight) and Indie (five), and two-year-old granddaughter Freya.

Ali spending time with Eve and Indie. Image: Colleen Michie

“Looking after them is a real highlight,” says Ali.

“The girls have me doing all sorts – I’ve done make-up and everything with them.

“We’re always at the dining table doing crafts.

Ali enjoys crafting with his grandnieces. Image: Colleen Michie Date; Unknown

“And they like to put nail polish on my nails, do my hair and eyebrows – they’re just so much fun.

“And they’re helping me with my moves for the catwalk.”

Ali to model for Friends of Anchor event Brave 2025

Ali is also one of the 24 men taking part in Friends of Anchor’s Brave event in May.

He will be doing a bit of boxing, saluting and marching – a nod to his time as a corporal and physical training instructor in the army – as well as some air guitar on the stage.

“I’m a bit apprehensive. But the rehearsals are going quite well now,” he says.

“After the first rehearsal, I thought ‘I’ll never manage this’.

“But after the third one, when my wife came along, I felt better.

“The men and women performed for one another and I have to say the men were much better than the women,” he jokes.

20 of the 24 Brave models at P&J Live back in February. Image: ByRhea.

His granddaughter and grandnieces are coming to see him, alongside other family and friends, meaning altogether Ali will have a huge 39-strong group cheering him on.

For Ali, taking part in Brave was a no-brainer.

“I just felt that because Friends of Anchor had done so much for me, I wanted to give something back to them,” he says.

“I phoned and put my name in, and was accepted.

“Apparently all my family had put in letters of support – that felt brilliant.

Ali at his Ellon home. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I’m so chuffed that so many of them want to come and support me.

“I have a very supportive family. My wife is always there for me.

“My son got his football team to donate, and my daughter is doing the Kilt Walk through my Just Giving page.”

Ali is also raising funds for Friends of Anchor with a daily 10-minute walk.

“My target was £500, and I actually made that in two days,” he says.

“So I increased it to £1,000 and I’ve now reached £1,800.”

Ali has dedicated his life to charity work

He is honorary president of the YMCA in Aberdeen, and took part in a cycling tour back 2005. The group cycled all the way from Regensburg – a German city twinned with the Granite City – back to Aberdeen over 10 days.

Ali with the group from YMCA Aberdeen in Regensburg during a ten-day cycle for charity. Image: Colleen Michie

The group cycled from 7am to 6pm each day and raised a total of £10,000, splitting the funds between the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust for the city branch of the MS Society and the YMCA’s work with local young people.

Ali teaching children in Zambia. Image: Colleen Michie

Ali and his wife, Colleen, 67, volunteered in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi for eight to 14 weeks every year for five years, working with charity Mwana Ministries.

There, they helped teach children to read, and taught them stories from the Bible too.

Ali Michie volunteering in Zambia. Image: Colleen Michie

For Ali, it is his religion that has helped him through his leukaemia, as well as the support from his wife and family.

“My faith in God helps me,” he says, “we’ve got a very strong Christian faith.

“We pray every night at 9 o’clock for healing for me, and believe God will heal me.

“And I think in many ways, He has. I believe God’s healing power has come into my life.”

Donate to Ali’s Just Giving page here, and find out more about Brave 2025 here.

