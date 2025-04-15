Huntington’s disease: Moray man lifts lid on life with condition as residents warned over high rate of gene in region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntington’s disease: Moray man lifts lid on life with condition as residents warned over high rate of gene in region

Research show people in the north and north-east are among the most likely in the world to have Huntington’s disease.

By Chris Cromar
Brian Watt.
Brian Watt from Hopeman is living a positive life, despite having Huntingdon's disease. Image: Aberdeen University.

A “healthy lifestyle” and “positive attitude” are a Moray man’s key tips for living with Huntington’s disease.

Brian Watt’s advice comes as figures show that the north-east and Highlands and islands have one of the highest rates of Huntington’s disease in the world.

The number of people who have the gene that causes Huntington’s across the region has been accurately counted for the first time in 35 years after new research from Aberdeen University.

It is the first time in a generation that the study counts the number of people who have the gene but have not been tested.

Mr Watt, a former manager of Chivas whisky distillery in Keith, received the diagnosis in 2016 and recalled: “I knew there was Huntington’s disease in my family – my father and my sister were both diagnosed.

“I wasn’t sure whether to go ahead with the test, but I am glad I did.”

Brian received counselling – offered by the Huntington’s disease clinic in Aberdeen – before taking the test.

The 69-year-old felt this was “hugely important” to be able to process the news, regardless of the result.

More than five times the estimated worldwide rate

The research used NHS family-based records to find out there are more than 160 adults living across the north and north-east who are in this situation.

However, the scientists behind the study believe the figure will be even higher. This is because not everyone with Huntington’s disease symptoms seeks a diagnosis.

The study, published in the medical journal Neuroepidemiology, confirmed that 14.5 per 100,000 people live with the disease across Grampian, the Highlands, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

This figure is more than five times the estimated worldwide rate of 2.71 per 100,000 people.

Foresterhill Health Campus sign.
The area covered by NHS Grampian has one of the highest rates of Huntington’s in the world. Image: NHS Grampian.

Huntington’s disease runs in families and every child of someone affected has a 50:50 chance of inheriting the gene.

The gene slowly damages the brain, eventually taking away the person’s ability to walk, talk, eat and drink.

This new analysis showed that, on average, every person who has been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease will have at least another 2.2 relatives who have the gene.

As a result, this means there are hundreds of people across the region who could be considered for effective treatments for the disease when these become available in the future.

Sandy Patience.
Sandy Patience was diagnosed with the disease in 2017. Image: Aberdeen University.

Inverness man ‘blighted’ by Huntington’s disease

62-year-old Sandy Patience from Inverness was diagnosed with Huntington’s in 2017 and his family has been “blighted” by the disease his whole life.

Both his mother and grandmother had Huntington’s, while his sister Helen passed away with it in 2020.

However, he was overjoyed to find out that his daughter Kim tested negative for the gene.

“By the grace of God, Kim tested negative about a year after my diagnosis.

“Now we know that my three beautiful grandchildren are safe from this horrific disease.

“Our tears at Kim’s negative test was something I waited all Kim’s life to witness, it was truly amazing.

“I can fight for my own life now I know I’m the last person in my family with this.”

Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka.
Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka led the research. Image: Aberdeen University.

The research was led by Aberdeen University Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka.

NHS Grampian genetic counsellor Heather Cruickshank was also involved.

The authors stress the importance of a clear picture of the number of people with Huntington’s disease in the region. This would ensure that care planning objectives are met.

They said it also reinforces the need to invest in specialist care and support for those with the condition.

Professor Miedzybrodzka said: “A 2022 Scottish Government report underestimated Huntington’s disease rates and did not account for numbers of people at risk in a way that our clinic and lab data has.”

Ms Cruickshank added: “Having a test remains a free choice for people from Huntington’s disease families and our research means that care can be planned for all those at risk, without people who don’t want a test having one.”

