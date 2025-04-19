The check-up that caught cancer: Why this Aberdeen man wants you to see your dentist

Colin Soulsby’s cancer wasn’t discovered by a doctor – it was his dentist who ended up saving his life.

The Aberdeen chemical engineer was having a routine check-up when his dentist asked about a lesion on his tongue. Colin was aware of it, but hadn’t given it much thought.

Urged to follow it up, he eventually underwent a series of biopsies. In January 2023, he was diagnosed with tongue cancer.

“I thought that was it for me,” says Colin, 67. “I honestly thought I was dead.”

The diagnosis was devastating on its own. But it came at the tail-end of an already traumatic period for the 67-year-old, whose life had been turned upside down just months earlier.

In June 2022, Colin had finally undergone spinal fusion surgery; a long-awaited procedure that had been delayed by Covid. The operation was a success. But shortly after, he suffered a catastrophic brain bleed.

“It was a rupture in my head,” he says. “The blood filled the cavity and squashed the brain. That’s what does the damage.”

The bleed required emergency surgery to save his life. He had to relearn how to walk, talk and understand again, spending two-and-a-half months in rehabilitation at Woodend Hospital.

It was during this long recovery that his dentist pushed again for him to chase up the suspicious lesion on his tongue.

“I’m still here because that dentist made me investigate the lesion,” Colin says. “The dentist saved my life.”

Why Colin is sometimes mistaken for being drunk

The diagnosis that followed led to major surgery. Surgeons removed the tumour and rebuilt part of Colin’s mouth using tissue from his shoulder. Blood and nerve supply were pulled up through his neck. Several lymph nodes were also removed and tested for cancer.

During this part of the operation, a nerve in his tongue was severed, resulting in reduced movement and sensation. The after-effects have been life-changing.

Eating became difficult. Speaking, frustrating. Colin, once a confident communicator, now finds conversations tiring and can sometimes slur his speech.

“I went to a family event and someone incorrectly thought I’d had too much to drink,” he says. “That was hard.”

He was also left with a painful injury from the operation that led to complications, keeping him in hospital far longer than expected.

But despite all the setbacks, Colin considers himself lucky. “It was a rough journey, but I’m still here,” he says.

How did Colin get his cancer?

Like many people who’ve faced cancer, Colin can’t help but wonder what caused it. Having worked in chemical engineering for decades, often in hazardous environments, it’s a question that has crossed his mind more than once.

“I’ve worked with carcinogenic substances all over the world,” he says. “And I do wonder if any of that might have contributed.”

He knows he can never be certain, however. As a chemical engineer, he spent his career making sure people – himself included – worked in safe environments.

Now semi-retired, he misses the structure of working life.

“Engineers have to be good with people. You need to communicate ideas, solve problems, work as a team. I miss that,” he says. “And I miss the routine.”

Despite being two years past his diagnosis, the mental and physical impact lingers. The fear of recurrence is hard to shake. Because of the nature of tongue cancer, the medical community doesn’t consider a patient “clear” until 10 years have passed.

“I’m only two years in,” Colin says. “So for eight more years, I’m still at risk.”

Yet he is determined not to let fear rule his life. He has worked hard to regain independence. Getting his driving licence back was a major milestone. Attending neuro-rehab gym sessions has helped him build strength and improve mobility.

Colin speaks often of the people who helped him along the way. From the dentist who first spotted the lesion, to the speech therapists, nurses, and specialists who supported his recovery.

“It’s not just about the surgeon,” he says. “It’s everyone.”

Colin ready to hit the catwalk with Brave at P&J Live

In May, Colin will continue his fight back from cancer by talking part in Brave, the annual fashion show fundraiser at P&J Live that raises thousands of pounds for Aberdeen-based charity Friends of Anchor.

He admits that walking down the catwalk alongside 23 other men with their own cancer stories is far outside his comfort zone.

And while he’s doing it to say thank you to everyone that has helped him, and raise awareness of tongue cancer, there has been the additional side effect of him realising that his encounter with the disease has left more of an imprint on him than on others.

“That’s what was upsetting me more than anything,” he says. “It’s problems that have nothing to do with cancer. It’s the side effects of the treatment.”

But he refuses to be angry. Or willing to consider if he has paid a higher price from his cancer than others.

“I’m not going to say that,” he says, firmly. “I see the objective, which is no cancer. The rest is a hindrance.”

And whenever he does feel overwhelmed, he remembers something that a friend used to say: “It’s just another razor blade on the banister of life.”

The last word from Colin

These days, he’s focused on spending time with his family, his dog Milo and staying active. He’s even got his eye on wearing a blue Armstrong tartan at Brave, in honour of his mother’s maiden name.

And he has one message for others: don’t skip your dentist appointments.

“I didn’t know about tongue cancer,” he says. “But the dentist spotted it. He made me follow it up. And that saved my life.”