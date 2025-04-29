Aberdeen man reveals how he lost six stone in eight months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen man reveals how he lost six stone in eight months

Barry Henderson changed his lifestyle after he found himself bingeing eight bags of crisps in a row.

Barry Henderson.
Barry Henderson has lost more than six stone in eight months. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

An Aberdeen man who lost six stone in eight months has told The Press and Journal how his weight loss has changed his life.

Barry Henderson was bingeing on junk food and revealed he would eat eight packets of crisps in one sitting.

The Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) storeman has now dropped from 19st 12lbs to 13st 4lbs after he radically improved his lifestyle.

He has now gone from an XXXL clothes size to a large.

Barry Henderson.
Barry Henderson before his remarkable transformation. Image: Barry Henderson.

Trauma put Barry on the wrong path

In 2019, his life changed when he was attacked.

The injuries he suffered left him with a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and 13 metal stitches in his head

The assault led to him having a “dark, dark depressive episode”.

“Since then it’s been highly traumatic for me,” he said,

The passionate Aberdeen FC supporter admitted he was living like a “hermit” and cut off all his friends.

“Stuck in a rut,” Barry’s routine would be work, come home, binge eat and gamble, with his bed becoming a “safe place”.

Suffering from anxiety, depression and stress, the NHS Grampian employee, who is a massive fan of TV sitcom Only Fools and Horses, decided to enlist one of his heroes to help him.

David Jason inspired Barry

Sir David Jason, who played Derek “Del Boy” Trotter on the show is one of Barry’s heroes. He met him in Milton Keynes in August, which he described as being a “dream”.

Barry Henderson.
Barry is happier and healthier. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Despite being “very, very nervous” about meeting the actor, Only Fools and Horses is one of Barry’s coping mechanisms.

He said to the celebrity: “I’m Barry, I suffer with severe anxiety, stress and depression, but thank you for changing my life.”

Giving him advice, Sir David told him he was waking up in the morning with a “non-positive attitude”, adding: “You can’t change the past, but you can change the future.

“Get up tomorrow, feel today could be the best day of my life, and you’ve got to do things to change, and you’ll slowly see yourself getting better physically and mentally.”

Sir David Jason.
Barry was inspired by his hero Sir David Jason. Image: Matt Squire/BBC.

Crisps and cola diet had to stop

And Barry took the actor’s advice with full throttle and was inspired by it.

Taking up regular walking, he stopped binge eating, which was causing him problems.

He would sometimes walk from his home in Sheddocksley to Tesco on Lang Stracht at 11.30pm at night after getting an “unbearable urge” to eat unhealthy snacks.  He would buy 24 packs of crisps and a box of eight Coca-Cola.

“Before I knew it, I’d eat eight bags of crisps and drunk four tins of Coke, and I’d only been home two hours, if that, maybe an hour.

“And that was my thing, my coping mechanism.”

Barry Henderson.
Barry with football shirts from singer Ian Brown, who he counts as a friend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Knowing that he may have a second chance to meet Sir David in either February or March 2025, this inspired him to make the change.

“That stuck in my head. I can actually prove to myself and to David Jason that we can do this together. Just with his words and my actions, we can do this.”

Barry Henderson.
The NHS worker has replaced fast food with healthy food. Image: Barry Henderson.

Barry also joined the gym. He had been “self-conscious” about going to it but it is now “second nature” to him.

Admitting that he will always suffer from anxiety and depression, as it is part of his “psyche”, he now turns to “positive releases”, including the gym and buying healthy food.

Going from a size XXXL to a large people’s positive comments helped him keep losing weight.

His waist size went from 44 inches to 34 inches.

Reunited with David Jason

Barry said: “Once you lose the first bit of weight, you might get one or two people mention you’ve lost a bit of weight.

“That spurs you on a bit more to keep going and to keep going.”

And last month, he met his hero in Milton Keynes again and Sir David noticed the difference.

Barry told The P&J:  “He said, ‘you look so much better and you’re feeling good within yourself’. He really made me feel great that I met him again and everything was good.”

“He said this encounter will “spur him on” as he continues his ongoing journey.”

