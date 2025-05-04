Aberdeen dad whose sore shoulder led to a shock cancer diagnosis – just like Chris Hoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen dad whose sore shoulder led to a shock cancer diagnosis – just like Chris Hoy

Runner Gareth Dunnett, 59, thought he had a simple muscle injury — but was diagnosed with the same aggressive prostate cancer as cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy.

Gareth Dunnett at home in Aberdeen as he continues his recovery from prostate cancer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Gareth Dunnett shakes his head with amusement at the suggestion he is the Sir Chris Hoy of the north-east of Scotland.

“I don’t have his Olympic medals,” he says with a laugh.

But the parallels are striking. Last August, Gareth was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer — the same aggressive form that Hoy revealed he is now facing.

And though at 59 Gareth has a decade on Sir Chris, both are extremely-fit-for-their-age family men who mistook early warning signs for minor injuries.

There is one important difference, however. While Hoy’s prognosis made headlines — with a doctor giving him two to four years to live — Gareth has reasons to feel more optimistic.

“They told me my cancer is controlled,” he says. “I’m still uncertain about the future, but they’ve given me hope that there are years ahead of me yet. I’m hanging on to that.”

How Gareth Dunnett received his cancer diagnosis

For Gareth, an active member of Aberdeen’s Fit Like Joggers running club and a familiar face leading tours of the city’s Nuart Aberdeen street art festival, the diagnosis was a devastating shock.

“There were no symptoms at all — no getting up at night, no problems that would have made me think of prostate cancer,” he says. “It was just that sore shoulder. It got worse and worse, until the pain became intense.”

Gareth Dunnett discusses his prostate cancer at home in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When blood tests revealed a dangerously high PSA level — a marker for prostate issues — things moved quickly.

Within days, Gareth was undergoing scans and tests at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The cancer had spread from his prostate to his bones: his pelvis, spine, ribs, shoulder blades and even the base of his skull.

It was a lot to take in.

“My dad had prostate cancer when he was older, but it was slow-growing and manageable,” Gareth says. “When they told me mine was stage four, I thought, ‘This is it.’

“I started writing my life story, I started making plans for the end. I honestly didn’t know if I would see Christmas.”

Gareth wasn’t sure if he would make it past Christmas. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by ongoing hormone therapy. The treatment was gruelling — but it worked.

“It brought the cancer under control. I’m now classed as ‘controlled’, not cured — but controlled.

“There’s uncertainty, of course. It could come back in a year, two years, five years… or longer.

“But the doctors have said if it comes back, they can treat it again. That’s given me the breathing room to start thinking about the future.”

Finding strength in community

Running has been Gareth’s constant throughout his ordeal.

He baulks at the idea that he’s a ‘keen’ runner – “I’m not one for long runs,” he says – but he is definitely an active one.

Last weekend, he took part in Run Balmoral as he works his way back to full fitness.

Even during chemo, he ran with Aberdeen running club Fit Like Joggers, and the support from fellow runners proved invaluable.

Gareth taking part in Run Balmoral. Image: Supplied

“They’ve been brilliant,” he says. “Checking in on me, encouraging me. They’re more than a running club — they’re a community.”

His wife, son Hamish and daughter Sarah have also been by his side every step of the way. Sarah recently dedicated her dissertation for her final year at Glasgow Caledonian University to her dad.

“Every late night, every word, every moment of doubt, I did this for you,” she wrote. “Your strength gave me mine.”

“There’s no manual for how to act when you get cancer,” Gareth says. “At first I didn’t know what to say or do. I just decided to be honest — to tell people.

“And I think that helped, because people rallied around.”

He also found comfort in local support groups, joining monthly sessions at Maggie’s and taking part in a 12-week “Prostate Fit” programme at Pittodrie, run by the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Gareth Dunnett says talking about his cancer has helped a lot. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It was strange at first, talking openly about cancer,” he admits. “But sitting in a room with other men, some just starting treatment, some 18 years down the line — it gives you perspective.

“You hear their stories, you share your own. It makes it feel less isolating.”

A leap out of his comfort zone

In another twist, Gareth is also about to take on a challenge he never imagined: strutting down a catwalk in front of hundreds of people.

He’s taking part in Brave, the annual fashion show at P&J Live organised by another local cancer support group, Friends of Anchor, to raise funds for cancer and haematology services in the north-east.

“I was very close to deleting the application email,” Gareth laughs. “It’s way outside my comfort zone. I thought, ‘No, that’s not me.’

Gareth running on Aberdeen beach at Christmas 2024 a few months after his diagnosis. Image: Gareth Dunnett

“But a few days later, I changed my mind. I realised I needed a distraction, a project — something positive to focus on.”

Training for Brave, alongside others who have faced cancer, has been emotional but uplifting.

“We’re all in the same boat,” he says. “Everyone’s nervous, but there’s a great sense of camaraderie. And it’s for such an important cause.”

He’s already raised more than £5,000 — smashing his original target — and will be cheered on by dozens of friends from Fit Like Joggers, former workmates and family.

Gareth’s determination to live in the present

As for the future, Gareth is keeping things open.

After years working as a data manager and software specialist in the oil and gas industry — including postings in more than 30 countries — he’s now weighing up whether to return to work or embrace retirement.

“I feel too young to stop completely,” he says. “But after everything, you think differently about time. You think, ‘What do I want to do with the time I have?’”

Gareth in front of one of the Nuart Aberdeen murals. Image: Gareth Dunnett

He continues volunteering with Nuart, helping artists create the colourful murals that brighten Aberdeen’s streets.

He’s also kept up his hobby of pumpkin and neep carving, something he picked up during his time working in Texas.

The practice has paid off – he’s twice been crowned Aberdeen’s “Neep Carving Champion” and is contemplating a tilt at a third win.

One of Gareth’s Halloween carved neeps. Image: Gareth Dunnett

But it’s the small, everyday things that Gareth treasures most now: a jog with friends, or a good laugh with his support groups.

“It’s good just to get out,” he says. “And continue as much as normal as possible.”

A cancer support group with an Olympic legend

Sharing a diagnosis with one of Scotland’s most famous athletes still feels surreal to Gareth.

At Maggie’s support groups, he’s found it invaluable to learn from others further down the road — people who have lived for years with prostate cancer and can share what to expect.

With Sir Chris, it’s like being in another support group, but one that has an Olympic legend in it.

Gareth Dunnett is looking to the future as he continues to face cancer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Gareth has even read Hoy’s book, All That Matters, though unlike most of its other readers, he did so for the practical advice.

He came away disappointed.

“It was inspiring, definitely,” he says. “But it didn’t have the detail I was looking for — the symptoms, the treatments, the day-to-day reality. That’s what I’m still figuring out.”

For now, Gareth is focused on writing his own story, one in which his family and friends are at the centre.

“Cancer forces you to live in the moment,” he says. “You don’t know what’s around the corner, but none of us do, really.

“So you make the most of every day you’re given.”

To donate to Gareth’s fundraiser, click here.

Conversation