Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen comic wrote first stand-up routine while recovering from 32-hour cancer surgery – now he’s landed a gig with ‘comedy idol’

Aiden Cowie will perform his dream show, opening for Romesh Ranganathan.

Aiden Cowie with Romesh Ranganathan.
By Ross Hempseed

Sitting in a hospital bed recovering from marathon 32-hour surgery to remove cancer may not be the typical circumstance to start a career in comedy.

However, for Aberdeen’s Aiden Cowie, it was the ideal time as he jotted down his first 10 minutes of material while recovering in hospital.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at just 18, which grew to the size of a man’s fist.

However, Aiden underwent major surgery, which cost him his eye, cheekbone, teeth and part of his jaw.

This is where inspiration struck the rising comedian.

Aiden Cowie to open gig for his comedy hero

He told The Press and Journal: ‘Stand-up was something I watched religiously as a teenager, and I’d always dreamt of how great it must feel to be able to make a room full of people howl with laughter.

‘So while I was stuck in my hospital bed recovering from over 30 hours of surgery, I started writing my first 10 minutes of material for an open-mic night that I’d not even applied for yet, and with no idea how good – or bad – it might be.

‘Fast-forward six months and I’m coming off stage after my first gig on cloud nine, having received an incredible response from the audience.

‘That’s when I knew I wanted to pursue a career in comedy.’

Aiden Cowie on stage. Image: Teenage Cancer Trust.

From there, Aiden began performing his material. His comedy focuses on his cancer diagnosis as well as tales from his time at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

‘Whether I knew it or not at the time, it initially was an amazing form of therapy for me.

‘To be able to go on stage and vent all my frustrations felt like a massive weight had been lifted. At the same time as addressing the very obvious elephant in the room.’

Aiden’s gruelling battle has been documented in a short film shown at the Royal Albert Hall last month.

Through Teenage Cancer Trust, Aiden was able to meet his comedy hero, Romesh Ranganathan, a long-time supporter of the charity.

‘Laugh even in the darkest moments’

In addition, Romesh invited Aiden to be his opening act at a future gig.

“Meeting Romesh was everything I hoped it would be. He’s been my hero for years and it was surreal to chat to him about my experience.

“I never expected that he would invite me to open for him at a comedy gig. I was so blown away and overwhelmed.”

Aiden Cowie and Romesh Ranganathan. Image: Teenage Cancer Trust.

Aiden affirms that he is proof there is life after cancer. He says ” It fundamentally changes you”, but is grateful for his diagnosis as it has made him the person he is today.

Aiden is making the most of his second chance at life after being given a 5% chance of survival.

He added: ‘I hope it shows people that you can – and need to – laugh even in the darkest moments.

‘I think that’s a big part of my personality and I hope it comes across in my stand-up.

‘Yes, life is full of hard moments, but it can also be full of laughter, and that for me is infinitely better.’

The 26-year-old was one of Brave models who, last May, took to the catwalk for the annual fashion fundraiser in aid of Friends of Anchor.

He will also headline a show for the charity on May 2 at the Breakneck Comedy Club. 

There is an additional date on May 3.

You can read a first-hand account of Aiden’s journey here.

