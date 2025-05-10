How a Dyce mum told her daughters she had cancer

The sun pours through the windows of Mhairi and Russell Anderson’s kitchen in Dyce.

It’s a warm day; just right for a snooze on the sofa or crosswords around the kitchen table.

Instead, Mhairi — perched on a tall stool and clasping her hands together — is talking about the time she told her daughters she might not live.

It was June 2024 and Mhairi, who had just turned 50, was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of renal cancer.

The prognosis was bleak: without surgery, she had six months to live.

Even with a high-risk operation to remove her kidney and reconstruct the vein leading to her heart, the odds of a cure were fifty-fifty.

“There’s no chemo, no radiotherapy that works for this kind of cancer,” she says. “I was told, this is it — you either have this operation or you die.”

Mhairi tells her daughters she has cancer — twice

Mhairi and Russell have two daughters, Leah, 25 and Niamh, 20.

At the time of her diagnosis, Leah was at home in Aberdeen, but her partner Callum was in Germany for the Euros football tournament.

Niamh had just left on holiday to Spain.

“We didn’t want to tell Leah without Callum being here,” Mhairi says. “That’s her support. And I asked the consultant, should I bring Niamh home? He said no, tell her when she comes back.”

When Callum returned on the Friday, they sat Leah down and told her.

“She was laughing, joking with him, just being her usual self,” recalls Russell, sitting alongside Mhairi at the kitchen table. “And I remember looking at her, thinking — in a minute, your whole world’s going to change.”

Five days later, they had to do it all over again with Niamh.

“Ideally, we would have had them both there at the same time,” says Mhairi. “But it didn’t work out that way. So we told them separately. And it was just… awful. The hardest thing we’ve ever done.”

What made it worse, she says, was watching them cry, knowing they were trying to be brave for her.

“I didn’t tell them everything at first,I said I was going in for major surgery, but I kept it upbeat — like, once it’s out, I’ll be fine. I just couldn’t have them lying awake at night thinking, ‘Mum might not come out of surgery.’”

Nearby, Niamh sits on a seetee. She’s been listening as her mum speaks.

“All I knew was that she might have had a kidney stone,” she chips in. “She’d been going to so many appointments… I had no idea that was happening.”

She even phoned home from her holiday in Spain after hearing a close family friend had died of cancer, not knowing her mum was fighting her own battle.

“And then I came home and obviously was told that day and was just like — the last thing we ever expected.”

Russell’s anxious wait in a car park for news of the operation

Mhairi’s surgery was on Wednesday July 3, 2024, and lasted nine hours. For Russell, who dropped her off that morning not knowing if he’d see her again, it was a surreal day.

“I gave her a kiss and said we loved each other,” he remembers. “But in that second, I’m thinking is this the last time?”

Friends took him out for lunch to take his mind off things, but by 4pm the nerves kicked in.

By six, he’d driven to Westburn Park and was sitting alone in his car, waiting for the consultant’s call.

It was a long way from the couple’s first meeting in December 1994, at Cupids nightclub in Aberdeen. Russell was 24, Mhairi just 20.

He spotted her across the dancefloor and got her number — scribbled on the back of a dentist appointment card — but waited a few days to call. Eventually he did, and within six weeks they were engaged.

Now, 30 years later, in Westburn Park, Russell’s phone was ringing. It was two minutes past six.

“Mr Anderson?” the consultant said. “Everything went really well.”

Russell burst into tears. “One of the best feelings I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Mhairi faces a fresh challenge with Courage on the Catwalk

The surgery removed the cancer, but Mhairi’s life is still permanently changed.

Now on lifelong blood thinners and receiving immunotherapy every six weeks, she lives with overwhelming fatigue.

Some days, even climbing the stairs leaves her breathless.

On Saturday night, however, she faces another kind of walk — one that will take her to the end of a runway at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, where she’ll appear as a Courage on the Catwalk model.

Mhairi is one of 24 women taking part in the Friends of Anchor charity fashion show, running across this weekend. All of the models have a cancer diagnosis in their past and many are still living with the condition.

Months in the planning, the show will raise thousands of pounds for Anchor, adding to the millions already raised since its launch in 2013.

But alongside the fundraising is something just as powerful: the emotional lift it gives the women taking part — even when it takes time for them to realise it.

“At first, I said absolutely not,” says Mhairi. “I’m not a spotlight person. But my friend who convinced me to apply said, ‘You don’t know you need it yet. But you do.’ And she was right.”

Tears and joy as Mhairi steps out on stage

The rest of the Andersons will be at P&J Live. The family has always been close but, says Russell, Mhairi’s cancer has brought them closer.

“We’re so lucky that she’s here,” he says. “So easily, it could have been just the three of us right now.”

So when Mhairi steps out under the lights — walking the runway with the moves she’s practised over the past few weeks — there will, inevitably, be tears.

In fact, the family can even tell you in what order.

“Leah’s a much bigger crier,” says Niamh. “So she’ll cry, and then I’ll see Mum cry.”

Russell laughs. “And I’ve got to watch both of them cry while I’m trying not to!”

For more of our My Family stories: