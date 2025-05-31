Inverness bodybuilder with MS inspires millions of people worldwide

When Matthew Green rolled onto the stage at the PCA Scottish bodybuilding championship in Perth, he wasn’t expecting to win.

In fact, he hadn’t even planned a proper routine.

“I had the first pose I wanted to do, and I had the last pose,” says the 34-year-old from Inverness. “The middle bit? I just winged it.”

But nerves that had been building backstage disappeared the moment the spotlight hit.

“All I had in the back of my head was my personal trainer saying, ‘You’ve done the hard work, Matthew. Now just show it off.’”

There are a few amazing aspects to Matthew’s performance that day. The first is that Matthew, who went on to come second in the disabled category, has multiple sclerosis and was on stage in a wheelchair.

The second is that a video of his poses went viral and to date has amassed about 10 million views.

But perhaps the biggest surprise – which the audience had no idea of – was that this was Matthew’s very first body building competition.

From walking sticks to mobility scooter

Matthew’s diagnosis came during a whirlwind few years in his early twenties.

He had just become a dad at 19. At 20, he lost his mum. A year later, he began experiencing strange symptoms — including severe double vision — and was diagnosed with MS.

“It was hard to accept,” he says. “But I always thought I’d be one of the lucky ones. That I’d dip in and out of symptoms but bounce back.”

Over time, though, his condition progressed.

MS causes the body’s immune system to attack nerve fibers, disrupting the transmission of electrical signals to the brain. Matthew’s right side began to weaken, forcing him to swap walking sticks for a frame, then a mobility scooter.

His once-dominant right hand became unreliable, so he painstakingly trained his left to take over — tracing letters in a kids’ book to build back dexterity. “Now I can write and do everything with my left,” he says.

That mindset — “use it or lose it” — became a quiet motto.

“I am disabled,” he says. “I accept that. But I don’t view myself as one.”

Matthew finds a community at Inverness gym

Matthew was medically retired in 2018 from his job as an electrical maintenance technician for drinks giant Diageo.

He had covered a patch that included distilleries across the Highlands, including Glen Ord and Teaninich. But when the job ended, he found himself in need of a new routine.

He began going to the gym more regularly, encouraged by his trainer Jordan and by the community at The Forge Gym in Inverness.

“I didn’t go to the gym much before. I had a membership, but that was about it,” he laughs. “Then it became my therapy.”

Soon, a group of regulars began congregating at a corner near the entrance — jokingly dubbed the “counselling corner”.

“We’d sit there and blether — about life problems, about whatever. Then we’d train. Then blether again. It helped a lot.”

How Matthew became a bodybuilder

Though Matthew found joy in training, bodybuilding wasn’t originally part of the plan.

That changed last year, when he saw others from his gym go through competition prep and step on stage. One day, the gym manager told him: You could go on stage with your body right now.

“That planted the seed,” he says. “And in January, I just thought, screw it. I’m doing it.”

He signed up with a coach, George Rae, and began a three-month cut in the lead-up to the PCA Scottish show in April.

“It was about 1,000 calories a day,” he says. “On my off days, I let myself have 1,007. I held on to those seven calories like you wouldn’t believe.”

There was no practice wheelchair — the one he used on stage was handed to him on the morning of the show.

He hadn’t rehearsed a full routine. But he had confidence in the hours of training he’d put in.

An inspiration to the world as Matthew goes viral

The video of his performance, captured by show organisers, went viral on Instagram.

Strangers from across the world, including a man in Los Angeles, reached out to say he had inspired them to get back to the gym.

Matthew is still adjusting to the attention. “Someone tapped me on the shoulder in Asda the other day and said, ‘You’re an inspiration. Keep going.’ I’d never seen him before in my life.”

He’s gained hundreds of followers on social media, including people with disabilities and able-bodied gymgoers alike. “One guy messaged me in Spanish. Instagram couldn’t translate it, so I had to put it into Google. But I got there.”

Perhaps the proudest reactions came from closer to home. His eldest daughter is 14, and his youngest is six.

“She’s got her own Forge Gym hoodie,” he says. “She comes with me, shouts at me to do more reps. She loves it.”

Does he do it for them?

“Absolutely,” he says. “When they see me at the gym, see what I can do — their faces light up.”

What next for Matthew the bodybuilder?

Matthew is now officially in his “off-season” — eating more, building strength, and preparing for the next cut.

He plans to return to competition next year, with hopes of stepping on stage at the Granite City event in Aberdeen on his birthday.

“I want to hit as many shows as I can,” he says. “One I couldn’t do this year didn’t have stage access. But they’re working on it. Hopefully next year.”

When he returns to the stage, Matthew will be even better prepared — thanks to a few lessons he learned during his debut.

Bodybuilders are known for their deep tans, which help define muscle under the stage lights. But in Matthew’s case, something got lost in translation.

“They tanned my body,” he laughs, “but not my face. So I’ve got a nice brown body and a white face.”

He adds, still grinning: “There’s one photo where I held my pose a bit too long. My face isn’t white in that one — it’s bright red!”