Forglen mum takes on Aberdeen Kiltwalk in memory of ‘amazing’ daughter Keira, 12

On Sunday, June 1, Carol-Ann Bowes will lace up her boots for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk – an 18-mile charity hike from Banchory to Duthie Park.

She’ll be joined by around 30 family members, friends, colleagues, and even a Highland dance teacher – all of them walking in memory of one girl: Carol-Ann’s daughter, Keira.

Keira died on June 28 2023, shortly after her 12th birthday, due to complications related to her bone marrow cancer.

This year’s Kiltwalk falls just days before the anniversary of her death.

“We’re doing it for her,” says Carol-Ann. “To support the charity that gave us hope – and to honour what her brother did.”

Keira’s younger brother, Cameron, was just 14 when he donated his stem cells in a bid to save her life. “He didn’t even hesitate,” Carol-Ann says. “He just wanted her to get better.”

‘The community have been amazing’

Now 16, Cameron will walk the Mighty Stride alongside his mum and dozens of others.

Among the group will be work colleagues, friends of Keira’s and their mums, neighbours, and others from Forglen and Aberchirder, where Keira grew up and Carol-Ann and Keira’s dad Graeme still live.

Some of them will don kilts. All of them will wear specially printed t-shirts featuring Keira’s name on the front and stem cell charity Anthony Nolan’s logo on the back.

“The community have been amazing,” she says, adding that their goal is to raise as much money as possible. “The fundraising so far has been fantastic.”

On Sunday, ‘Keira’s Kilties’, as Carol-Ann calls the group, will be just one small part of an amazing day.

About 5,000 walkers are expected to take part in this year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk, raising money for more than 400 Scottish charities.

Some, like Carol-Ann, will take on the full 18 miles Bellfield Park in Banchory to Duthie Park in Aberdeen, while others will join the shorter, four-mile Wee Wander, beginning at Cults Academy and following the River Dee to Duthie Park.

Last year’s event raised more than £1 million – a record-breaking total that helped causes ranging from baby banks to cancer wards. Thanks to Gift Aid and Kiltwalk’s model, charities typically receive up to 125% of the funds raised in their name.

But the numbers only tell part of the story.

Last year, a huge cross-section of the north-east public walked for charities close to their hearts, either because they helped a loved one or themselves directly.

And this year, the Kiltwalk will again be fuelled by a desire to remember a loved one, or to thank and help fund those who work tirelessly for people in need.

A horror diagnosis before Keira’s 12 birthday

For Carol-Ann, that sense of purpose couldn’t be clearer.

Keira was diagnosed with myelodysplasia syndrome – a rare form of bone marrow cancer – just before her 12th birthday. Her symptoms started with dizziness and fatigue, but Carol-Ann knew something wasn’t right.

“I just had this gut feeling,” she says. “I kept pushing, I knew there was something more going on.”

Blood tests confirmed the seriousness and from there, the family’s world changed overnight. One of the treatments for bone marrow cancer is a stem cell transplant, and Cameron, just a teenager, was found to be a match for his sister.

“I didn’t know much about stem cell donation before,” Carol-Ann says. “But Cameron just said yes with no hesitation. He was so brave.”

The transplant went ahead. Keira fought hard, and for a while, there was hope. But though the transplant was successful, her condition worsened, and she passed away in intensive care in Glasgow.

Carol-Ann’s quest to remember Keira through fundraising

What followed, Carol-Ann says, was unimaginable.

“When a child dies, a part of you dies too,” she says. “It doesn’t heal. You just find a way to keep going – for your other children, for your family.”

One of her ways of coping has been fundraising – not just for Anthony Nolan, but for the many smaller charities who offered help when the family needed it most.

“I’d never realised how much these charities do behind the scenes,” she says. “So I wanted to give back – to say thank you.”

In recent months, she’s organised coffee mornings, head shaves, and local events to raise thousands of pounds. The money has gone directly to wards, families and services in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

This year’s Kiltwalk is the next step in that mission – and also a tribute to Cameron.

“We’re doing this one for him as well,” she says. “He’s young, but what he did was amazing. Donating stem cells saved Keira’s life for a time. It gave us a chance. I just want people to understand how easy it is to sign up – it’s not scary, and it could save someone’s life.”

She hopes the team’s T-shirts will spark conversations on the route – and encourage more people to join the Anthony Nolan register or donate blood.

“It’s no big deal,” she says. “It’s just like giving your blood – and it could save someone’s life.”

Thoughts of Keira never far away from those that loved her

As the big day approaches, Carol-Ann is keeping busy – as she always does. She works full-time for local business Norvite, cares for animals and looks after her family.

“It’s how I get through the day,” she says. “Different people cope in different ways, I just keep myself busy.”

June 1 won’t be easy for Carol-Ann, though she is looking forward to the walk.

“There’ll be a lot of laughter because some of the people walking are real characters.”

But thoughts of Keira won’t be far away. Indeed, they never are.

“Keira’s always on our minds,” she says.

“She was so kind, so considerate – and always smiling. She really was amazing.”

To donate to Carol-Ann’s fundraiser for Anthony Nolan UK, click here.