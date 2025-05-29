20 years after losing his mum, Darren still asks: ‘What would she think?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

20 years after losing his mum, Darren still asks: ‘What would she think?’

Darren from Aberdeen is lacing up his trainers to take on his first ever Aberdeen Kiltwalk in memory of his amazing mum Lorraine.

Darren Sutherland with his mum, Lorraine. Darren will walk 18 miles in support of Clan Cancer Support, which helped his mum when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2005. Image: Clan Cancer
Darren Sutherland with his mum, Lorraine. Darren will walk 18 miles in support of Clan Cancer Support, which helped his mum when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2005. Image: Clan Cancer
By Andy Morton

Darren Sutherland is 39, has two children and a job in oil and gas. But he’s more than happy to admit he is a mummy’s boy.

“Definitely,” he laughs. “A big mummy’s boy.”

It’s been almost 20 years since his mum Lorraine died of cancer, a loss that hit just as Darren was starting out in adulthood, and not long after he’d embarked on an apprenticeship.

“She kind of protected me and did everything for me,” he says. “She believed everything I told her, even when I came home with detentions from school. It was never my fault in her eyes.”

Darren with his mum, Lorraine. Image: Darren Sutherland

Now, as the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, the Aberdonian is lacing up his trainers to take on his first ever Aberdeen Kiltwalk in Lorraine’s memory.

He’s doing so with a close group of friends, some of whom he’s known since primary school and who also knew Lorraine well.

A couple even brought takeaway food to the Sutherlands in Roxburghe House, the end-of-life care facility in Aberdeen where Lorraine spent her final days.

“We were all camped out there, waiting with my mum,” Darren says. “It’s mad to think it’s 20 years later and we’re still best mates.”

The friends that Darren will do the Aberdeen Kiltwalk with. From left to right, Steven Wares, Craig Shewan, Dougie More, Lee Thornton, David Ramage, Darren, David Glennie and Stewart Campbell.  Image: Darren Sutherland

Taking on the Aberdeen Kiltwalk for Clan Cancer Support

Together, the group of nine will tackle the Kiltwalk’s 18-mile Mighty Stride on Sunday, June 1, raising funds for Clan Cancer Support — the charity that supported Lorraine during her illness and helped Darren’s family after her death.

“She loved going to Clan,” he says. “They ran coffee mornings and offered treatments, anything to help people take their minds off things. After she died, we went to Clan for grief counselling. They did a lot for us.”

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2025 will start in Banchory and end in Duthie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Darren hadn’t planned on taking part until last year, when he met his uncle at the Kiltwalk finish line and bumped into a few familiar faces.

“One of my cousin’s wives does it every year, and I kind of said, half-joking, ‘We’ll do it next year.’ Then I realised it’s the 20-year anniversary [of my mum’s death] this year, I turn 40 in July… and I’d opened my mouth. So that was that.”

He sent a message to the group WhatsApp chat, which included friends from Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don and even some from Darren’s primary school, Glashieburn Primary. The responses came flying back.

“I said I was doing it for Clan, for my mum, and they were all just like, ‘Yeah, I’m in.’ Some of them have done loads of training, some have done none, but they’re all in.”

Making Lorraine a part of Darren’s life

Darren describes Lorraine as someone who was “born to be a mum” — someone who put everything on hold to raise her children while her husband worked away offshore.

“She gave up her career to look after me and my sister,” he says. “She did everything for us. My dad was away a lot in the ’80s and ’90s, so it was just her at home. She only went back to work once we were older.”

Darren makes sure she’s still part of his daughters’ lives — his eldest carries Lorraine as her middle name.

Darren Sutherland and wife Stacey with daughters Payton and Colbie. Image: Darren Sutherland

There’s a photo of Lorraine in the house, and Darren’s youngest daughter gives it a kiss every day.

“She says how much she loves her,” Darren smiles. “We try to take them to visit her gravestone when we can, and we talk about her all the time. She’s still very much present in our house.”

The horror months that led to Lorraine’s death

Lorraine was diagnosed with secondary stomach cancer in June 2005. The pain had been building for some time, but doctors initially dismissed it.

“She’d been going back and forth to the GP for months — maybe even a year or more — with stomach pains,” Darren recalls.

Then one day, she collapsed at home.

“I remember it got a bit heated,” he says. “I was 20 and terrified and I told the doctor, ‘Get an ambulance, now.’ She was taken to hospital, and after that it all happened so fast.”

Lorraine fell ill in June 2005. Image: Darren Sutherland

At the time, Darren had just left university and was preparing to start his apprenticeship. He wasn’t fully aware of how serious things were.

“I was probably a bit naïve,” he says. “I thought she’d get better. My parents didn’t tell me straight away how serious it was. I think they were trying to protect me. But when she was going into Roxburghe House, that’s when I realised how bad it really was.”

Lorraine died on November 6, just five months after her diagnosis.

‘Would my mum be proud of this?’

In the weeks and months that followed, Darren struggled to cope.

“I just went off the rails a bit,” he admits. “I was out all the time, drinking loads, I was angry at life. None of my mates had been through anything like that, and I guess I felt a bit like, ‘Why me?’”

Eventually, after one too many nights ending in trouble, he reached a turning point.

“I just thought, what am I doing? I was in a good apprenticeship, with a future in oil and gas and I realised I was throwing it all away. And I thought, would my mum be proud of this?”

Darren with his mum and older sister Kelly. Image: Darren Sutherland

That question became his compass and from there Darren focused on his career, moving into senior roles and eventually starting a family.

He and his wife settled in Bridge of Don, just a few doors down from his dad Alan — a full-circle nod to the closeness he once shared with his mum.

“I always used to say I’d buy the house next door to her,” he laughs. “She used to say, ‘Your wife might not want that!’ But here I am, 10 doors down from my dad.”

Walking for Lorraine at Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Lorraine is never far from his thoughts, especially during life’s big moments such as Darren’s wedding to wife Stacey.

Darren with his Clan Cancer T-shirt, ready for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk. Image: Clan Cancer Support

And on Sunday, as he counts off the miles to Duthie Park, surrounded by his friends, he’ll be thinking of her every step of the way

“Everything I do now is just to try and make her proud,” he says.

To donate to Darren’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk on behalf of Clan Cancer, click here.

Conversation