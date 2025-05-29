20 years after losing his mum, Darren still asks: ‘What would she think?’

Darren Sutherland is 39, has two children and a job in oil and gas. But he’s more than happy to admit he is a mummy’s boy.

“Definitely,” he laughs. “A big mummy’s boy.”

It’s been almost 20 years since his mum Lorraine died of cancer, a loss that hit just as Darren was starting out in adulthood, and not long after he’d embarked on an apprenticeship.

“She kind of protected me and did everything for me,” he says. “She believed everything I told her, even when I came home with detentions from school. It was never my fault in her eyes.”

Now, as the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, the Aberdonian is lacing up his trainers to take on his first ever Aberdeen Kiltwalk in Lorraine’s memory.

He’s doing so with a close group of friends, some of whom he’s known since primary school and who also knew Lorraine well.

A couple even brought takeaway food to the Sutherlands in Roxburghe House, the end-of-life care facility in Aberdeen where Lorraine spent her final days.

“We were all camped out there, waiting with my mum,” Darren says. “It’s mad to think it’s 20 years later and we’re still best mates.”

Taking on the Aberdeen Kiltwalk for Clan Cancer Support

Together, the group of nine will tackle the Kiltwalk’s 18-mile Mighty Stride on Sunday, June 1, raising funds for Clan Cancer Support — the charity that supported Lorraine during her illness and helped Darren’s family after her death.

“She loved going to Clan,” he says. “They ran coffee mornings and offered treatments, anything to help people take their minds off things. After she died, we went to Clan for grief counselling. They did a lot for us.”

Darren hadn’t planned on taking part until last year, when he met his uncle at the Kiltwalk finish line and bumped into a few familiar faces.

“One of my cousin’s wives does it every year, and I kind of said, half-joking, ‘We’ll do it next year.’ Then I realised it’s the 20-year anniversary [of my mum’s death] this year, I turn 40 in July… and I’d opened my mouth. So that was that.”

He sent a message to the group WhatsApp chat, which included friends from Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don and even some from Darren’s primary school, Glashieburn Primary. The responses came flying back.

“I said I was doing it for Clan, for my mum, and they were all just like, ‘Yeah, I’m in.’ Some of them have done loads of training, some have done none, but they’re all in.”

Making Lorraine a part of Darren’s life

Darren describes Lorraine as someone who was “born to be a mum” — someone who put everything on hold to raise her children while her husband worked away offshore.

“She gave up her career to look after me and my sister,” he says. “She did everything for us. My dad was away a lot in the ’80s and ’90s, so it was just her at home. She only went back to work once we were older.”

Darren makes sure she’s still part of his daughters’ lives — his eldest carries Lorraine as her middle name.

There’s a photo of Lorraine in the house, and Darren’s youngest daughter gives it a kiss every day.

“She says how much she loves her,” Darren smiles. “We try to take them to visit her gravestone when we can, and we talk about her all the time. She’s still very much present in our house.”

The horror months that led to Lorraine’s death

Lorraine was diagnosed with secondary stomach cancer in June 2005. The pain had been building for some time, but doctors initially dismissed it.

“She’d been going back and forth to the GP for months — maybe even a year or more — with stomach pains,” Darren recalls.

Then one day, she collapsed at home.

“I remember it got a bit heated,” he says. “I was 20 and terrified and I told the doctor, ‘Get an ambulance, now.’ She was taken to hospital, and after that it all happened so fast.”

At the time, Darren had just left university and was preparing to start his apprenticeship. He wasn’t fully aware of how serious things were.

“I was probably a bit naïve,” he says. “I thought she’d get better. My parents didn’t tell me straight away how serious it was. I think they were trying to protect me. But when she was going into Roxburghe House, that’s when I realised how bad it really was.”

Lorraine died on November 6, just five months after her diagnosis.

‘Would my mum be proud of this?’

In the weeks and months that followed, Darren struggled to cope.

“I just went off the rails a bit,” he admits. “I was out all the time, drinking loads, I was angry at life. None of my mates had been through anything like that, and I guess I felt a bit like, ‘Why me?’”

Eventually, after one too many nights ending in trouble, he reached a turning point.

“I just thought, what am I doing? I was in a good apprenticeship, with a future in oil and gas and I realised I was throwing it all away. And I thought, would my mum be proud of this?”

That question became his compass and from there Darren focused on his career, moving into senior roles and eventually starting a family.

He and his wife settled in Bridge of Don, just a few doors down from his dad Alan — a full-circle nod to the closeness he once shared with his mum.

“I always used to say I’d buy the house next door to her,” he laughs. “She used to say, ‘Your wife might not want that!’ But here I am, 10 doors down from my dad.”

Walking for Lorraine at Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Lorraine is never far from his thoughts, especially during life’s big moments such as Darren’s wedding to wife Stacey.

And on Sunday, as he counts off the miles to Duthie Park, surrounded by his friends, he’ll be thinking of her every step of the way

“Everything I do now is just to try and make her proud,” he says.

