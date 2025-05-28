Newton Dee: Cults care village helps plug NHS gaps, but council cash is drying up

Jake Vollrath is a busy man.

He helps manage a village of nearly 200 people, oversees placements for adults with learning disabilities, supports the running of workshops — and still finds time to appear in Newton Dee’s annual musical.

But since moving to Cults in 2006 from the US, he’s never taken a salary.

“I live together in the house with adults with learning difficulties, with my wife, and I don’t claim a wage,” he says.

“My needs are met by the resources of the community. It’s very efficient for the charity and Aberdeen City, because I’m not building up personal assets.”

A co-worker model that saves money on public health care

Jake is one of many live-in volunteers at Newton Dee, a Camphill community that provides housing, meaningful activity and long-term care for about 80 adults with learning disabilities.

Residents, known as villagers, live and work alongside co-workers in a community that includes a farm, bakery, dairy, cafe and shop.

For people who might otherwise be in isolated housing or institutional care, it’s a transformative model. And for the public purse, it offers a care service that its providers argue offers unbeatable value for money.

“We’ve always felt that what we offer goes way above what the funding covers,” Jake says. “People here live meaningful, fulfilled lives. And because of that, I think we pull very little on other NHS resources — mental health or physical health.”

Funding at risk as council cuts back

But the service, though cost-effective, isn’t cost-free.

Newton Dee receives core funding from local authorities, particularly Aberdeen City Council, which places about half of the current residents. That support is now under threat.

This spring, the community was told its funding would be reduced — with day services such as workshops cut entirely for over-64s, and reduced from five days to two and a half for others. In total, this shortfall will cut Newton Dee’s funding by £250,000.

The council, says Jake, has said residents can self-fund their remaining workshop time, but many can’t afford to — or only partially can.

Jake says the issue isn’t just the amount, but the approach.

“If cuts need to happen, I get that — I think most of us do,” he says. “But we would’ve liked to be part of a conversation about how best to do it. Instead, we were just told this is happening. And because of the way we’re set up, we don’t save money by offering fewer workshops. We still have to run them.”

A different model of care at Newton Dee Camphill Community

Part of the problem, Jake explains, is that Newton Dee doesn’t operate like a traditional service provider.

Its model is holistic — with care, housing and meaningful activity all woven together — which makes it difficult to separate out the parts the council wants to fund from the parts it doesn’t.

For instance, the council provides money for day workshops. But the same volunteers who run those sessions also live with and support the villagers in their homes.

Unless Newton Dee were to hire more staff just for the workshops — which would drive costs up significantly — there’s no easy way to divide the roles.

Newton is one of only a small handful of the 11 Camphill communities in the country that still use the co-worker model. When others moved to the paid staff model, costs rose significantly, according to Jake.

“Our fees are based on what it costs to run the community,” he points out. “We don’t actually save any money by having less people in the workshop. It still costs us the same.”

There’s also a risk to other parts of the care system. Without daytime activity, villagers are left at home for long periods, putting more strain on house-based support and potentially leading to increased challenging behaviour.

“We’re being hampered into keeping people at home, even though we know it’s not good for them,” Jake says. “It’s not good for their mental health, or for the community as a whole.”

What happens at Newton Dee Camphill Community?

Spend time at Newton Dee and the value of the co-worker model is clear. Volunteers like Jake are never off the clock — working with villagers in the bakery, farm or workshops, and living alongside them in shared houses across the site.

Each house follows a set routine, with meals eaten together in the dining room.

Much of the food comes from the community itself — milk from the dairy, vegetables from the garden — and villagers are involved in producing it.

The same ethos prevails in the workshops. In the bakery, villagers make bread for the shop. In the toy workshop, they carve and paint wooden animals to be sold to visitors.

For many villagers, that sense of purpose would be hard — if not impossible — to find elsewhere.

Jake says it’s not just about staying busy, but about identity. Real responsibilities like milking cows, baking bread or making toys allow people to see themselves not as autistic, for example, but as farmers, bakers or craftspeople.

“That matters,” he says.

‘Hard to move forward when you’re firefighting shortfalls’

The team is now looking at alternative solutions — including bursary schemes and fundraising.

But the fundraising environment is increasingly competitive, and Jake is clear: “We shouldn’t be fundraising just to keep services running.”

Newton Dee’s long-term model, built up over decades, is also part of what makes it so effective. “We’re supposed to be building a new bakery and confectionery,” Jake says. “But it’s hard to move forward when you’re firefighting shortfalls.”

The broader point, he believes, is one of recognition.

“The people we support — they’re not here because they don’t need care,” he says. “They’re here because they do. We’re a community, and what we provide works. But if this continues, communities like ours will find it more difficult to survive.”

Aberdeen city health and social care partnership response

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) said funding decisions followed detailed reviews of individual needs.

“Detailed reviews showed that some recipients of services at Newton Dee did not meet our eligibility criteria,” a spokesperson said.

“Those criteria, which are applied across all ACHSCP care packages, ensure that services are funded for those with high, critical and emergency needs.”

The partnership said changes to support were made in collaboration with Newton Dee and individual residents, and that some service-users had been assessed as able to self-fund their activities.

“Our reassessment of clients’ needs also showed that some service-users have sufficient monies to self-fund the activities which they enjoy. Detailed transition plans for those whose services are changing have all now been completed.”

They said efforts had been ongoing for more than a year to find a workable solution.

“We have engaged with Newton Dee for well over a year in an effort to negotiate an equitable solution and hope that they understand that we are duty-bound to make the best possible use of public money.”

The spokesperson added that the council would continue working with Newton Dee on transitions, including for individuals who had already stopped attending workshops before the review process began.

“We continue to work with Newton Dee on successfully transitioning people to new arrangements, including those whose circumstances had changed prior to the reviews and who had stopped attending workshops prior to the reviews.

“We have a statutory duty to review all packages of support annually or if there is a significant change to anyone’s circumstances.”

The Press and Journal is currently shining a spotlight on health and social care provision.

Our extensive investigation has laid bare what YOU have to say about the state of GP appointments, healthcare access, and waiting lists across NHS Grampian and NHS Highlands.

Our survey ran for 21 days, and 1,237 people responded – over one thousand were NHS Grampian respondents.

Over the coming weeks we will be telling the stories you highlighted to us.

Use our form below if you want to share your experience or view on healthcare in our area.