Elsie Normington: How one Inverness mum’s family heartache built £4.8m respite centre

When Elsie and George Normington’s second child arrived, things were good.

Julie was six when her little brother Andrew was born and, as Elsie herself puts it, “life was going along nicely”.

But by the time little Andrew was four, the bright and chatty wee boy had been diagnosed with with a severe form of epilepsy that would never be properly controlled.

He was having up to 5,000 seizures daily – from the most subtle that were over in a blink of an eye to sustained seizures.

Although Elsie, now 73, says there were very dark times when Andrew was first diagnosed, she somehow found a way through – and then some.

The mum-of-two and former piano teacher became an uber-campaigner, super-fundraiser and a voice for those who had none.

She started a group for parents of disabled children, launched a charity or two and once used First Minister’s Questions as a warm-up act to her campaigning.

The end result? A £4.8 million respite and activities centre in Inverness called the Haven.

But what was different about Elsie that made her so determined to make things better for other children like Andrew and their parents?

Here, she takes us through her and Andrew’s journey from those first frightening years to now…

Elsie Normington: Andrew’s story

There is a little story that sums up Elsie Normington perfectly.

Early in the interview, while I was getting the ages, titles, and spelling of names out of the way, I asked where Andrew lives now.

Elsie confirmed that he lives in North Kessock in a “lovely wee bungalow” near his mum.

George died in 2016.

Elsie had been watching a new development go up in the village.

She thought it would be perfect for Andrew, who was 27 at the time. But instead of joining a waiting list like most people, she was a little more route one in her investigations.

She said: “I went and asked if I could have one of the council houses for Andrew. They said you can’t just walk in here and ask. I said just watch me.”

Despite the initial reaction, Elsie ended up in an office with the developer’s chief executive, picking Andrew’s new home from a site plan rolled out on the table.

Andrew was 27 at this point. But his fight began many, many years ago.

Pre-school Andrew was a chatterbox, according to his mum. But he started having “funny jerks”, and Elsie and George took him to see a doctor.

He was diagnosed with severe epilepsy, which turned out to be Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome.

Epilepsy is a broad term which covers lots of different types of disorder.

Lennox-Gastaut affects around 1 or 2 in every 100 children with epilepsy.

Andrew’s condition is intractable, which means it can’t be controlled by drugs.

Elsie said: “The diagnosis was quite a shock. Andrew got medication, but it was getting worse.”

By this point, Andrew was having full-blown seizures, often dropping to the ground.

Elsie added: “Even now, if he has a seizure-free day, it’s very unusual.”

During the primary school years, Andrew went through the mill of trying different drugs, with their often-unbearable side effects.

He spent nine months at a specialist school called St Piers in Surrey for assessment. The end diagnosis was unchanged – but they recommended he attend Drummond School.

Elsie Normington and the Haven

In Inverness – and further afield – Elsie Normington is pretty much a celebrity – and rightly so.

But her “public” story came from a comparatively minor decision years ago, still in the turmoil of Andrew’s ongoing treatments and tests.

After St Piers, Andrew started at Drummond School with other Highland children with additional needs.

This was a great step forward for him – Elsie says she can’t praise Drummond enough – but it left his mum with some unexpected emotions.

Elsie explained: “Andrew was picked up every day and dropped back home after school. I didn’t meet any other parents – I just felt acutely isolated.”

Elsie had the bright idea of setting up a group to support parents – she laughs now at the rather prosaic name of Drummond Parents Support Group.

But it worked.

The addition of a “wee Friday night club” in the city’s Spectrum Centre soon became the charity SNAP.

Elsie ran it herself for five years, but it’s still going today and operates out of the Haven.

In 2012, Andrew left school and got his own house.

He still lives independently from his mum (in the “wee council house”) with 24-hour support.

This was another turning point for Elsie.

She decided to write the book that had been “in her heart for years” – with the poignant title, the Silent Doorbell.

Elsie added: “It was the fact that Andrew couldn’t go out to play with all the other pals in the street – the doorbell didn’t ring for him.

“There were no sleepovers, birthday parties, all the normal things that children do. I really wanted to tell that story.”

After the Silent Doorbell, another project reared its head – the one we’re sitting in doing this interview.

Having now spent years speaking to parents of children with additional needs, Elsie was hearing repeatedly that the Highlands needed a centre to support these families.

As was now becoming her MO, she took that slightly vague and multi-million pound ball and ran with it.

In 2014, she and six choirs (obviously) took to the stage at Eden Court Theatre for a launch event.

Not one for half-hearted hopes, Elsie remembers: “I got up and I said in front of all these people and said: ‘We’re going to build the Haven’.”

And that was it. She had made a very public pledge to build a £4.8 million centre.

Community fundraising accounted for a staggering £250,000 of that total.

Elsie has amazing tales of generosity – one lady brought her “a wee brown envelope” with £5 in it every week for two years. A choir member saved pound coins.

But after years and years of work, it all came down to 10 minutes at Holyrood and, later, a phone call from Fergus Ewing.

In March 2020, Elsie and co got the great news that they had been successful in getting £1.1 million of lottery funding.

The caveat was that they had to raise the remaining £1.75 million to get to their total within a year.

(And yes, that’s the same March 2020 when the world went into lockdown.)

MSP Ed Mountain invited Elsie to speak to a cross party group in Holyrood.

Elsie said: “I got 10 minutes after First Minister’s Questions. I really, really practised what I had to say.”

Ultimately, it worked. There was more agonising waiting, but one day a call from Fergus Ewing brought good news.

Elsie laughed: “Fergus said: ‘I think there’s a fair wind blowing’. My heart began to thud, I thought ‘this is it’.”

And that was it. We’re now sitting in the bustling cafe of the Haven in Smithton, while groups and classes make use of the facilities round about us.

Elsie said: “I feel quite strongly that everyone should have as normal a life as they can create.

“Life skills are so crucial – Andrew can write his name on a birthday card to me and it’s so precious. Some days he says ‘hi mum’ when I come in and it’s music to my ears.

“What we have here at the Haven is a real sense of community cohesion.

“And there is still more to do.”

And with that, the force of nature that is Elsie Normington is off again. Anyone fancy funding the Haven’s garden makeover? Because she’s looking for a sponsor…

If you enjoyed reading this story, you might like these My Family stories:

‘I just want my little girl to go to school’: Roybridge mum of school refuser with autism tells of desperate fight for help

The Tarland farm that will transform thousands of lives – and the most touching £10k donation