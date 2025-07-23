Queuing, delays, frustration and total dedication – 24 hours with ambulance crews in Aberdeen

My two 12-hour shifts shadowing dedicated frontline paramedics, technicians, and care assistants in Aberdeen opened my eyes to a crisis so severe I wonder now if what I witnessed is the precursor to the collapse of our region’s ambulance service.

Over the 24 hours I spent in the back of the ambulance, we attended just five emergency calls. More than 14 hours were spent parked outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, waiting for beds to free up so our patients could be handed over to hospital staff.

The crews I encountered during my ride-alongs were unstinting in the care and devotion to their patients.

But they were also candid in sharing their concerns about the pressures on both them and their medical colleagues inside ARI.

Here is my real-time account of what unfolded overnight when I spent 24 hours on the ambulance crews of Aberdeen.

Saturday July 5

7pm – start of the first 12-hour shift:

The new normal

I arrive at Aberdeen Central Station to begin my shift, but it seems my ambulance is missing.

“It’s with a patient who has had leg pains for an hour,” Clinical Team Leader Stuart Richardson tells me. “The ambulance crew only arrived at ARI five minutes ago.”

Stu, a veteran paramedic I am shadowing along with technician Emma, points at a computer screen on his desk and talks me through the current jobs they are dealing with.

It reveals that 14 ambulances are currently parked outside ARI waiting to hand over their patients to hospital staff.

Among the cases are two suspected stroke patients waiting almost 90 minutes and 42 minutes respectively and a seizure patient who is nearing the 30-minute mark.

Five of those ambulances have exceeded waits of an hour, with the longest being just under four hours (and climbing) for a patient experiencing difficulty speaking.

“Our ambulance is the last in the queue, so we may have the longest wait,” Stu says, adding: “That isn’t good for us.”

Having reported frequently on ambulance stacking at ARI, I knew it was an ongoing issue – I just wasn’t expecting to encounter it so soon into my shift.

Stu explains our first job will be to relieve a previous shift’s crew – and pre-warns me that a chunk of our shift could be spent looking after their patient in the back of the ambulance.

“We may be the last vehicle in the queue to leave ARI for call-outs,” Stu says.

On the computer screen, I can see how many ambulances are currently at incident scenes and how many have left to join ARI’s growing queue.

“Five more are heading into this mess,” Emma tells me.

As we prepare to join the queue at ARI, I get a lesson in the colour-coding.

Purple calls concern patients with a significant risk of cardiac arrest or requiring resuscitation.

Red calls are for patients requiring immediate life-saving interventions.

Amber patients need hospital or specialist care, but their condition is not immediately life-threatening.

Patients who need care but are unlikely to need life-saving interventions are in the yellow category.

During her previous shift, Emma was called to transfer a ‘yellow’ patient from their home to the hospital.

“We arrived at 4am this morning, but that call had come in at 5.40pm last night,” she said.

Emma reveals: “Purples, Reds, and Ambers are always going to trump yellows, so the patient waited 11 hours to get an ambulance transfer to the hospital ward.”

Stu adds: “I’ve been to a standard yellow call, not a home to hospital ward transfer, that’s been waiting 24 hours. It’s embarrassing.”

The day shift crew we are replacing arrives to base in a support vehicle. They treated just four patients during their 12-hour shift.

Before setting off for ARI, they have ominous news to share – there are now 18 ambulances stacked outside the hospital, and its waiting room is “completely full”.

On the drive, Stu remarks: “Hospital stacking is the biggest gripe amongst staff in Aberdeen and Grampian at the moment.

“It’s not what we signed up for when we joined the ambulance service. It’s affecting people’s mental health.

“We’ve had lots of people who’ve either changed their jobs within the service to get away from stacking or even completely left the service.”

I count the ambulances lined up outside ARI, ‘One, two, three … 12, 13, 14’ as Stu exclaims, “Look at the state of this.”

We enter our ambulance to meet our first patient, a case of suspected sepsis, who, it turns out, is having to learn the names of his ambulance carers for a fourth time.

Poor Alan Minto, a 92-year-old retired Aberdeen businessman and architect, has already been moved from the Inverurie ambulance that picked him up in Aberdeen to our ambulance. We are the fourth crew to take over his care.

“It’s normal,” Stu remarks with a sigh.

8pm:

‘We need more hospital beds’

Stu goes on to explain: “The biggest issue is a lack of flow in the hospital. We need more hospital beds

“There are a lot of people blocking beds, people who need care but don’t need to be in the hospital for it.

“We don’t have enough facilities in the community. Getting those patients out of the hospital and into community care can be a challenge for the hospital.”

I look at our patient Alan, who has been made as comfortable as possible, lying on a bed that isn’t designed for people to use for nearly as long as he has.

“I left my home at quarter past/half past four,” Alan recalls.

“Of course it bothers me. It would be rather nice if I didn’t have to wait, but the way things are at the moment, you’ve just got to wait.

“If you want help, this is how you get it. The staff are very good and they do help to pass the time. They do a great job.”

The pensioner has previously suffered sepsis twice, a potentially life-threatening infection that can lead to multiple organ failure and death.

His right leg is retaining fluid, causing it to “balloon”.

Some semi-good news will shortly come to Alan, but not before he shares some parting words of wisdom.

“I would love to be able to walk out of the ambulance straight into the hospital without waiting, we all would, but that’s not going to be possible with the way things are.

“It’s not going to be easily fixed. It’s up to the government of the day to tell people what the real position is and how [they’re] going to fix it.

“It needs to be looked at and treated very seriously.”

Watch – Suspected sepsis case speaks out:

Nearly halfway through the hour, the hospital telephones the ambulance to call Alan to a corridor at least inside the building, only to begin another wait, this time for treatment.

The control room receives a Red Immediately Life Threatening (ILT) call.

No ambulances are available to respond, unless a Stonehaven ambulance quickly offloads a patient into a hospital corridor.

The emergency vehicle leaves the site after the frantic effort.

I learn that our ambulance will take on a new patient, an HMP Grampian prisoner previously in the care of a Peterhead ambulance crew.

They were meant to finish at 8pm, 43 minutes ago, but their patient is still waiting to enter the hospital.

The man was assaulted in his prison cell.

9pm:

‘We’ve lost our cohort area’

Almost a quarter of the way into the hour, I count 11 ambulances parked outside ARI.

A recently qualified Peterhead-based paramedic, who’s been doing the job for seven months, talks to me shortly before 9.30pm.

She was meant to finish at 8pm, but her shift is running late. Although it was helpful that my ambulance took on her prisoner patient, she still needs to complete the paperwork – but her printer is broken.

To make matters worse, the young woman has to drive all the way back to the Peterhead ambulance station to pick up her car so she can drive back home to Aberdeen.

Even worse, she is due back at work in Peterhead at 8am tomorrow.

The knock-on effect of the delays at ARI then comes into stark focus.

Because she’ll have worked 90 minutes overtime, the paramedic will be allowed to start the next shift the same amount of time later – but that may mean Peterhead has no ambulance coverage during her compensatory rest period.

Stu exits the hospital and is looking troubled.

“We’ve lost our cohort area – the hospital has taken it away from us, which puts extra pressure on us out here,” he says.

The cohort area is a corridor in ARI that bridges the gap between the ambulance and hospital.

Stu tells me he had wondered why more patients than usual were being swapped from ambulance to ambulance.

“Normally, we’d have one crew looking after four patients in the cohort corridor, so one crew would relieve three ambulances,” he explained.

“They’ve now taken a facility off us that allowed us to get crews back on the road. Not having it makes it more difficult for us to relieve crews at the end of their shift.

“Instead, that Peterhead paramedic has had to wait longer for a patient to go into the hospital to clear an ambulance, ours.”

Stu warns that the “knock-on effect” of losing the cohort corridor may mean “outstanding jobs not getting covered by ambulances”.

They’ve now taken a facility off us that allowed us to get crews back on the road – Stuart Richardson, Scottish Ambulance Service

A Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) spokeswoman later confirmed that the cohorting function has been “undertaken and staffed by NHS Grampian staff”.

Describing the new arrangement as “a positive development,” they added, “it frees up SAS crews to be available again for changing over crew or to attend the next call”.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman added that the change happened “at the request of Scottish Ambulance Service management”.

They went on: “We are trialling a change, whereby three bays within the ground floor of the Emergency Care Centre (comprising the Emergency Department and other clinical spaces) are available for SAS use, 24/7.

“We have converted some space within the Emergency Department for SAS use, and their crews continue to have access to space in the fracture clinic.

“We will fully assess the impact of this once the test of change is complete, however, initial results suggest we have increased our capacity and reduced waits.”

The health board’s optimism is at odds with the scepticism of ambulance personnel I encountered during the shifts, some of whom describe the cohort corridor system’s overhaul as “not what it was before”.

I wonder how hospital stacking is impacting ambulance response times tonight.

My question is answered by a Peterhead woman whose 64-year-old mum suffered a medical episode at the local supermarket earlier that day.

The patient experienced chest and abdominal pains, and was lucky that a nearby shopper happened to be a nurse who placed the woman into the recovery position.

“She was going in and out of consciousness,” the patient’s daughter tells me. “At times we were scared.”

It took the ambulance one hour to arrive at the supermarket.

The woman, who is suspected of having an issue with her heart, has been waiting in the back of an ambulance for three hours and 15 minutes.

As the Stonehaven ambulance returns from the Red ILT call earlier, I am wondering what kind of patient is in the back.

10pm:

‘It’s just not the best for your patient’

Syd, a 25-year-old paramedic based at Stonehaven ambulance station who qualified in October last year, offers to answer my questions.

She has been on shift since 6pm and reveals that her latest patient may have suffered a suspected brain bleed.

But to reach them, Syd first had to unload a Purple call patient with breathing difficulties, with whom she had already waited two hours, into a hospital corridor.

“That patient didn’t have a bed to go into at that point, and they had to remain in a chair, and they had to just sit in the corridor while the nurses tried to find a bed, to the best of their ability – they do a great job.”

While ARI ambulance stacking has been a worsening problem in the last several years, for newly qualified medic Syd, it is all she has ever known.

“I started 2021 post-Covid, so this has always been my reality in Grampian,” she explains.

“There’s always been stacking, and so when I came into this role, it was very much knowing that my shifts would be waiting outside for hours and hours and hours, which is not ideal.

“It is demotivating. I’m also aware that in different parts of the country, when I speak to my friends who started working at a similar time, their day looks completely different.”

Watch – ‘This has always been my reality … It is demotivating’:

Before going back on the road, Syd tells me the crew she relieved from duty had worked 90 minutes over their shift, meaning they’ll start late tomorrow.

A pattern is emerging.

It is 10.38pm and I count 10 ambulances in the queue outside ARI.

Stu and Emma are still looking after the prisoner patient.

I forget exactly how long he has been waiting to be handed over to clinicians, but it is long enough to have been brought five cups of tea.

11pm:

‘Tell the truth’

It is worth pointing out at this point that not a single negative thing that any ambulance worker has told me so far was said in anger or with bitterness – only out of utter desperation.

Despite the demands and challenges they face, every conversation I have had with them has been very matter-of-fact.

In passing, one Scottish Ambulance Service employee practically begs me to “tell the truth” about what is happening at ARI when I publish this article.

“This place is its own disaster,” they state bluntly. “Anyone can make statistics look good, but this is the reality.”

Their attention turns to the bosses of NHS Grampian, the health board responsible for the management of ARI.

“They’re just moving the deck chairs on the Titanic to make it look better. They should just be honest. There’s a big problem.”

As the conversation continues, I hear troubling details that will haunt me almost two weeks later.

“There are probably more pre-hospital deaths than there were before Covid because we’re not getting patients in.

“We get told there are not enough hospital beds. How can it be four years on and nobody’s found a solution? It’s not a new problem.”

It is a valid question.

There are probably more pre-hospital deaths than there were before Covid because we’re not getting patients in – anonymous ambulance worker

The ambulance worker continues: “How can we accept a system that allows seriously ill people to be stuck in the hospital car park?

“We try to treat our patients with as much dignity as we can, but if somebody needs a hip X-ray and they’re in agony, leaving them on a plastic trolley for four hours is not dignified.

“In the winter, we’re sitting in the ambulance with the heater on, with patients asking how long it’s going to be to get into the building.

“Folks mess themselves, exclaiming, ‘Oh, I haven’t made it to the toilet’.

“Staff are demoralised, wondering if we’re all stuck here at the hospital, who’s out in the community responding to calls?”

On some night shifts, the worker tells me, no resources are available should a serious incident unfold.

Why are NHS Grampian bosses, who are paid a lot of money to find solutions, not finding a fix? – anonymous ambulance worker

“The Scottish Ambulance Service gets away with it by the skin of their teeth,” the ambulance worker adds.

“We’re now at the stage of the regular elderly and chronically ill patients refusing to come with us to the hospital because they know what awaits them there.

“Why are NHS Grampian bosses, who are paid a lot of money to find solutions, not finding a fix? Taxpayers are being cheated. People are dying in the community.”

I learn that the Emergency Department is not the only concern at ARI.

“This is only half the problem,” the Scottish Ambulance Service employee tells me. “The other side to this, which is even worse, is the admissions ward for patients who come to us through the Ward 101 Acute Medical Initial Assessment (AMIA) route.

“We call it the black hole because people go there to die, because they just stack all day.

“I’ve heard of a day shift crew with a Ward 101 AMIA patient being relieved by a night shift crew who waited 12 hours with the patient, meaning the day shift crew returned the following day to relieve them of the same patient they’d had the day before.”

It is 11.45pm and there is some good news.

Our prisoner patient is being wheeled into the hospital. The bad news for him is that it is just a corridor where he will have to wait for treatment.

Sunday July 6

ARI records 191 people attending its Emergency Department, 154 categorised as ‘Majors’ or the most seriously ill or injured.

A further 36 people are redirected to more appropriate sources of help or advice.

12am:

My shift’s ambulance gets on the road for the first time

Do not get too excited.

In this hour, Stu and Emma finish cleaning the ambulance, we leave ARI, and visit the main station to replenish medical supplies.

It’s now five hours into our overnight shift, we have only looked after two patients (previously picked up by other crews) and we have still not responded to a single call ourselves.

However, at 12.56am, just as we arrive at our Aberdeen Central Station base to begin our 45-minute break (the total rest time permitted for a 12-hour stint) our ambulance is allocated to its first call of this shift.

1am:

Our first call-out almost six hours into the shift

Just seven minutes later, we arrive at a property in the Woodside area of Aberdeen, the home of a frail woman in her mid-80s.

The poorly pensioner is very weak. She is sleeping all the time and not eating.

She has lost weight and recently suffered three falls.

The patient’s husband of more than six decades, who is in his late 80s, is visibly shaken, not least because this family was told at 11.26pm that they might have to wait seven hours for an ambulance.

Stu says apart from the patient’s breathing being “a little fast,” there is otherwise “nothing hugely concerning” at the moment.

But, in less than an hour, she is assessed and loaded onto the ambulance to be conveyed to the hospital.

2am:

Back at ARI … and into the queue

We arrive with our patient at ARI, adding a seventh ambulance to a queue of six others, making us last in line.

The first ambulance in the queue arrived here at a quarter past midnight.

It will be another wait outside the hospital before our patient is called inside the building.

Seven hours into the shift, just over halfway, Stu, Emma, and I have had no break.

At 2.26am, we are sixth in the queue.

In the main A&E waiting room, the walk-in area is empty.

Those few patents waiting inside have all already been triaged.

3am:

‘That was the quickest we’ve been all night’

Only two minutes into this hour, the hospital has asked for our elderly patient to be brought to the “rapid corridor”.

Stu calls it an “unbelievably short” wait, with Emma adding: “That was the quickest we’ve been all night.”

At 3.09am the pensioner is wheeled into ARI and five minutes later, I count only four ambulances stacked outside.

We set off back to base for a second attempt at having our only break, leaving ARI at 3.40am and arriving at Aberdeen Central Station 12 minutes later.

But our break will have to wait again because at 3.53am our ambulance is tasked to an emergency outside a city centre pub.

About five minutes later we arrive on the scene where a young woman in her early 20s is unconscious after drinking alcohol and taking cocaine.

She has previously vomited five times and then collapsed while walking.

4am:

A night out ends with a morning in hospital

Only 26 minutes after being allocated to the reveller’s aid, we have brought her to ARI.

Having called ahead, the patient is wheeled from the ambulance into the resuscitation area of A&E.

It is a space dedicated to the immediate care of the most critically ill patients.

5am:

Finally, a break, then one last call-out

Three minutes into the next hour, I learn that our young reveller is sitting upright and responsive.

She is asking to go home, so all seems fine.

We leave ARI for a third and final attempt at a 45-minute rest.

That should mean roughly one more hour of work after it.

I glance at Stu’s computer screen, curious to know what other ambulances are up to elsewhere.

There are six ambulances at ARI – two from Aberdeen, two from Peterhead, one from Ellon, and one from Dufftown (thought to be a spare). One has been waiting to offload their patient for more than two and a half hours.

Another has been waiting 130 minutes to hand over a stab victim to hospital staff.

A note reads: “Patient has been stabbed. Injury to face. Bleeding upper torso.”

Four more ambulances are expected to join the queue at ARI.

By 5.58am, our break is over and the control room contacts us to assign what becomes our final, and most distressing, job of the night.

6am:

Five deep cuts and 29 pills

We’re called to the Aberdeen home of a woman in her late 20s, who has reported self-harming and has cut herself with a razor blade.

She first called for help at 4.42am, but the call could not be allocated an ambulance due to none being immediately available.

The patient has since contacted NHS24 to report that she is contemplating overdosing on painkillers because voices in her head are telling her to do it.

Stu and Emma get ready to respond to the Amber call, leaving Aberdeen Central Station at 6.10am.

When we get to the woman’s home, I am horrified to see the patient’s injuries, which look like she has been attacked with a machete.

Within 40 minutes, she is assessed in her home and prepared to be taken to the hospital.

Emma’s care and kindness towards the woman exemplify the tender approach of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

7am – end of the first 12-hour shift:

Going above and beyond

At 7.02am, our ambulance arrives at the hospital, where five or six patient-carrying emergency vehicles are gathered.

Emma, who has built a rapport with the woman, chooses to stay on, working past her finishing time to look after the patient. Another crew member later tells me that Emma ultimately spent three hours waiting with the distressed woman.

Stu and I leave the site at 7.22am and he briefs the day shift team at 7.39am.

My next shift is less than 12 hours away.

7pm – start of the second 12-hour shift:

More stacking

I am shadowing Stu again, but instead of Emma, he is crewed with an ambulance care assistant, who will drive our emergency vehicle with the paramedic in the back with patients.

Like yesterday, our ambulance is not ready for us yet.

We are waiting for the day shift to return to Aberdeen Central Station base with it.

But it can’t get here because that crew is outside ARI, looking after a patient who was transferred from Chalmers Hospital in Banff by another ambulance crew.

The computer on Stu’s desk reveals that nine ambulances are currently stacked outside ARI.

The longest wait to hand over a patient to hospital clinicians is three hours and 14 minutes and counting.

An additional nine ambulances are expected to join the queue, including a Yellow patient and two Amber patients.

Just one of the day shift crew members arrives at Aberdeen Central Station in the support vehicle.

He reports chaos in the ambulance parking area outside ARI, after dozens of people turned up to see a patient and abandoned their vehicles, blocking the passage of ambulances arriving and departing.

Just over halfway through the hour, I arrive at ARI and find our ambulance with the Banff patient, who has now been waiting almost four hours to be handed over to the hospital.

The Scottish Ambulance Service chatter is that my previous shift was a “mad” one and peaked at 19 ambulances stacked in the parking area, more than half of Grampian’s allocated emergency vehicles.

I confirm that number with the Scottish Ambulance Service’s press office later.

However, the NHS Grampian spokeswoman challenged the figure.

She stated “not all” ambulances outside a hospital are “waiting an excessive amount of time” to transfer a patient into the hospital.

“Vehicles may have just arrived or may be preparing to depart,” she said.

“Our own records show the largest number of vehicles waiting to transfer someone into hospital was 12, roughly between 7.45-8.15pm on Saturday evening.

“This number dropped to between 8-10 later that night, reducing further through the early hours of Sunday July 6.

“We acknowledge some of those vehicles waited several hours.”

8pm to 11.59pm:

‘I just want to go hame’

There are 10 ambulances currently stacked at ARI, where just under a quarter of the way into the hour, the Banff patient has waited four and a half hours.

Finally, though, the Chalmers Hospital transfer is called inside.

She is soon replaced with a reluctant, possibly mini-stroke patient in her 50s from Blackburn.

An Inverurie crew brought her to ARI, but the crew needs to be relieved by mine because they have worked two hours overtime.

One has racked up six and a half hours overtime in three days.

Something needs to change – suspected mini-stroke patient

The Inverurie ambulance was tasked with the potential mini-stroke Amber call at 3.59pm, arrived on scene 4.10pm, but only reached the hospital at 7.50pm.

It took the crew almost four hours trying to convince the patient to come to ARI because she kept refusing.

She admits her resistance was because she expected a long delay at the hospital.

“The first crew that came to me, I was reluctant to go with them to ARI because I knew there would be a wait,” she tells me.

“I’ve got a few friends who work here. It’s not working. Something needs to change. I just want to go hame.”

At 10.26pm, our ambulance receives a bulletin that is also relayed over the radio.

An operator states: “For all Aberdeen and Grampian crews. As of now until 0800 hours tomorrow morning, any patients from Huntly through to Banff and west of, are to be taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital.

“This will hopefully ease the current pressure on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The measure is a joint decision between NHS Grampian and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Dr Gray’s goes on to record 89 attendances at its emergency department.

The number of ambulances fluctuates outside ARI between 10 and 13, and the suspected mini-stroke patient moves from fifth in the queue down to third.

At 11.19pm, a nurse enters the ambulance to examine the Blackburn woman and take blood samples.

Just 14 minutes later, she is second in the queue.

Monday July 7

12am:

‘Babysitting is not what you’re getting paid to do’

As the possible mini-stroke patient is called into the hospital at 12.27am, I speak to another paramedic, who sounds increasingly disillusioned and concerned about the stacking situation at ARI.

He tells me about one incident when he was dispatched to a medical emergency in Fraserburgh, which turned out to be cardiac-related.

However, the paramedic was single-crewed, because, as he put it: “My usual colleague is off sick and nobody wanted the overtime.”

That meant he could not look after his patient in the back of the ambulance on the way to the hospital because he had to drive the vehicle, on blue lights, to ARI.

It’s becoming dangerous – rural Aberdeenshire-based paramedic

Every patient transported to the hospital should have a technician or a paramedic in the back with them in case they deteriorate.

“In this particular incident, the patient could have had a cardiac arrest. It’s becoming dangerous.”

When you’ve got years to go, you start wondering how much longer you can go on doing it – rural Aberdeenshire-based paramedic

The paramedic had to stop twice during the 45-minute drive, adding 10 minutes to the journey time.

Speaking about the stacking situation at ARI, he added: “You join the ambulance service for a career.

“But when you’ve got years to go, you start wondering how much longer you can go on doing it, because babysitting is not what you’re getting paid to do.”

1am:

Beaten with a metal walking stick

Just four minutes into the hour, we are called to an incident that was first reported to the ambulance service six hours and 40 minutes ago.

A Hazlehead man in his early 60s has claimed he was attacked in his home by a friend armed with a metal walking stick.

Police officers have already arrested the person allegedly responsible.

Notes for the Amber call state that there was serious bleeding to his head, and he is not responding normally.

After a seven-minute blue light dash, the patient refuses to go to the hospital.

“You need to come with us,” Stu urges the man multiple times, explaining: “You’ve got wounds that need to be looked at.”

He has suffered three head wounds, including a gash down to the bone that needs to be sealed.

With no other choice, the crew is forced to patch him up as best they can with what they have.

2am to 3am:

Hit on the head with a ‘hammer’

We leave the Hazlehead home at 2.34am.

Within a couple of minutes, our ambulance is rushing to help a stricken man in his early 50s at his flat in the Ruthrieston area of the city.

The police are inside his property, where the semi-conscious and thankfully breathing patient claims he was struck on the head.

Officers have examined video footage from the man’s neighbour’s Ring doorbell camera to confirm no one other than the resident has entered or exited the property.

The patient, whose story has changed to three men entering his flat and one punching him in the head, says he has only had “one beer”.

It is thought he may have just fallen over.

The resident is lying on his living room floor, claiming he is in pain.

It is known that the man previously broke his hip two years ago.

An assessment determines that he does not require hospital treatment, so the man is given self-care advice and left in his home with painkillers.

4am to 7am – end of the second 12-hour shift:

The 45-minute break, two quick call-outs, and claims of ‘being a hospital waiting room for four hours’

After nine hours on the job and still three to go, our only 45-minute break begins two minutes into the hour.

We’re back on the road with blue lights flashing at 4.56am, three minutes after a Yellow call from Kintore is assigned to our ambulance.

It is a job that was first called in almost three hours ago.

A man in his 50s is outside a property and has overdosed.

But, before we can get there, the call is cancelled and we are diverted elsewhere.

I later found out that police officers transported the overdoser to ARI themselves.

Next, we are on our way to an unknown patient with abdominal pain in an Aberdeen high-rise.

The Yellow call originally came in just under an hour and a half earlier from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, apparently due to Scotland’s control room being over capacity.

However, when we arrive at the location, a woman answering the intercom states she did not call for an ambulance and does not require one.

I don’t think the public realise how big a black hole there actually is – Banff paramedic Amy Swann

We are stood down from the job.

There are no jobs in the system, so we make our way back to base before being diverted to ARI to relieve a Banff ambulance crew of its patient.

The Aberdeenshire crew has not been able to take the remaining 20 minutes of their break and their shift, after a one-hour and 15-minute drive back to base, is about to end.

Although we prepare to take on their Red call patient from Peterhead, a man in his late 40s who had seizures, he is taken into the hospital very soon after.

The job was first reported at 12.33am, and the Banff-based paramedic and technician arrived here one hour and 17 minutes later.

“He’s waited four hours in the back of the ambulance to get into the triage part of the emergency department, plus the 45-minute drive from Peterhead,” paramedic Amy Swann tells me.

“I don’t know who is going to cover for us being at ARI. I don’t think the public realise how big a black hole there actually is.

“And some people refuse to come to the hospital for treatment because they’re not willing to wait hours in an uncomfortable bed in an ambulance.”

Amy started her night shift at 7pm last night, finally relieving a crew that had worked an extra four and a half hours because no one was available to take over their patient.

Communities like mine back in Banff are waiting for an ambulance, and we’re sitting outside ARI twiddling our thumbs – Charles Mackintosh, ambulance technician

Her technician work partner, Charles Mackintosh, 37, started his shift with Amy late because he worked two and a half hours overtime yesterday.

“Communities like mine back in Banff are waiting for an ambulance, and we’re sitting outside ARI twiddling our thumbs,” he tells me.

“Local community minor injuries and A&Es have been closed, so the only option is to take patients to ARI.”

It is 6.08am and, surprisingly, the patients from all three ambulances remaining outside ARI have been taken into the hospital building.

We return to our base at Aberdeen Central Station, brief the next crew, and leave for home.

Commenting on what I observed during my ride-alongs, an NHS Grampian spokeswoman said hospital staff are not just feeling the pressure at their front door.

“We have fewer beds per head of the population than any other health board in Scotland.

“This means there are occasions when less urgent patients simply cannot be brought straight into hospital, on arrival, because there is no space available to treat them in.

“On the weekend in question, 34 beds were taken up by delayed discharges. These are people who are medically fit to leave hospital but are unable to as there is no care home place or care package ready for them.”

The north-east’s ambulance service risks collapse as 999 crews continue stacking with their patients outside the bed-blocked NHS Grampian hospital