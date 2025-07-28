I’ve cycled around the world — here’s how Aberdeen’s bike lanes compare

Spend a day cycling through the Netherlands and you quickly understand exactly what good bike paths can achieve.

At 8am, pristine cycle highways fill with commuters pedalling serenely to work or school.

By mid-morning, it’s pensioners with supermarket baskets. Later, children chatter their way to school trips. By 5pm, it all flows in reverse — with cars unbothered, quietly making way.

It’s easy to romanticise Dutch cycling, but having cycled in cities across Asia, Europe and the UK, I can say: the admiration is justified.

In the Netherlands, bikes are king. Towns are linked by uninterrupted lanes that glide around roundabouts with their own traffic lights. Cycling isn’t just safe — it’s automatic. Why wouldn’t you take the bike?

In Aberdeen, the question is usually the opposite: why would you?

It’s an unfortunate conclusion for a city that over the past 20 years has spent millions on bicycle infrastructure, with bold plans for more.

But I’m not here to bash Aberdeen City Council, or to make the obvious point that Aberdeen’s bike lanes compare unfavorably with The Netherlands’. Everyone’s bike lanes compare unfavourably with The Netherlands’.

Instead, I want to ask a simpler question: how does Aberdeen stack up now for people who want to get around by bike? How close are we to having a network that people not only want to use but would use without thinking about it?

To find out, I cycled across the city, testing four different routes. I rode in and out of town at rush hour, took detours through parks and side streets, and tried to follow official signage (with varying degrees of success).

What I found was a network that’s sometimes frustrating, occasionally excellent, and still very much a work in progress.

Route 1 — Marischal College to Kingswells

Aberdeen City Council has earmarked a handful of routes for its bike path ambitions. One of the key ones is the stretch from the city centre out to Westhill, so it made sense to start here.

It also brought me directly into contact with one of the major problems facing cyclists in Aberdeen: riding in the city centre is a free-for-all.

I’ve biked through the busy streets of New York, Hanoi, and Shanghai, but I still get nervous in the Granite City. The only bike lanes are bus lanes, with taxis thrown in for added spice. I’d rather take my chances with a car than go toe-to-toe with a double-decker.

The chaos forces you to ride aggressively, physically asserting your place on the road. Which is why in the UK we have those subjects of car drivers’ ire — the combative men in lycra, whose aggressiveness is partly down to how vulnerable they feel.

I saw it in London, where cyclists rode like they were heading into battle. No wonder it often ends in shouting matches.

Cycling along Skene Street, I felt the fear myself. All of the passing cars gave me plenty of room, which was encouraging, but I still felt that I didn’t belong there.

Will it change? One answer to that is the roundabout at the Queen Victoria statue on Carden Place, which the city council had once kicked around plans to build a Dutch-style junction, complete with segregated cycle tracks and dedicated bike signals.

But last year, any plans were shelved after councillors argued it would cause too much disruption for motorists. One even claimed, bizarrely, that upgrading the junction would be “interfering with history.”

Decisions like this mean Aberdeen’s cycle network may only ever be part-completed, which is almost as bad as not being started in the first place, and probably more costly.

And that is a shame, because once past the entrance to Hazlehead park, I joined a proper segregated cycle path, blocked off from traffic and smooth underwheel — a joy to ride.

The path runs all the way to Kingswells, and it’s the kind of infrastructure that invites you to use it.

Travel time: 25 minutes

Cycling experience: 2.5/5

Stage 2 – Northfield to Marischal College

I’m a big fan of Nae Bad Spud, the baked potato takeaway that’s had queues down the street since opening in Northfield this summer.

So I set myself a practical challenge: could I bike one of their tatties to the P&J office before it went cold?

With my piping-hot spud safely stowed in the saddlebag, I set off from Byron Square in Northfield and quickly found myself on a quiet residential road that runs parallel to Provost Rust Drive.

There wasn’t much traffic, but the cars that were there didn’t seem to notice me. (There was also an ambulance parked squarely in the middle of the road — though I resisted the temptation to complain. I might need them later if things went badly.)

The road eventually ran out, and I was faced with two choices: either launch myself into a busy roundabout, or dismount and take the long way round using the pedestrian crossings.

Knowing my editor wanted me back in one piece, I took the safer route. The downside? As I waited for the lights to change, I could feel my baked potato cooling by the second.

Once across, I ploughed down Rosehill Drive, where I came across bike lane markings so terrifying I stopped to take a photo — baked potato be damned.

Take a look for yourself. I think the markings are mainly there as a warning to both cyclists and motorists, but they don’t fill me with confidence.

After that, I raced down Powis Place and across Mounthooly roundabout – scary even in a car – and then into my office opposite Marischal College.

And my baked potato? Full details below, but spoiler alert: it was delicious.

Travel time: ~20 minutes

Cycling experience: 2/5

Tattie: still lovely and hot

Stage 3 – Duthie Park to Cults

Finally, a chance to breathe.

This route follows the former Deeside railway line, which slices through Aberdeen’s south-west all the way to Banchory and beyond.

It’s Aberdeen’s best cycle path — and almost a victim of its own success, especially on sunny weekends when it’s packed with walkers, dogs, prams and e-bikes.

That’s when another issue with some of Aberdeen’s cycle paths rears its head – shared-use paths.

In many parts of Europe, including Berlin — where I spent a blissful few days cycling last month — pavements and paths are clearly divided into pedestrian and cycle lanes. Everyone understands the system, and the culture reflects that: cyclists look out for pedestrians, and pedestrians expect bikes.

Here, the culture is different, and while cyclists often deride the actions of motorists, on shared-use paths pedestrians can feel the same about cyclists, especially when riders come barrelling down the Deeside path like it’s their own private time trial.

But when it’s a quiet Tuesday afternoon, as it was for me, there’s nothing better in the city than coasting along this leafy, traffic-free corridor.

It’s even better when your destination is Boxcar Coffee & Yard in Cults — tucked just off the railway line — and you’re tucking into one of their Biscoff-flavoured rocky road tray bakes.

Travel time: a leisurely 15 minutes

Cycling experience: 4.5/5

Stage 4 – Robert Gorden University campus to Kings Church in Bridge of Don

This is the big one. Cross-town, south-west to north-east and right through the middle of town.

It started well, in the bike-friendly RGU campus and the discovery of a National Cycle Network route into the city centre that I decided to follow instead of my usual Google Maps.

I know the NCN well from trips around the UK – the little blue, white and red signs help cyclists criss-cross the country, taking them through some of the most scenic areas.

Miss one turn, however, and you are hopelessly lost. Which is exactly what happened to me in the middle of a Garthdee housing estate.

So I soldiered on into town, battling buses and cars as the afternoon rush began to build. Union Street was, frankly, chaos.

The Granite Mile is undergoing a major redevelopment that will include separate bike lanes, but for now I’m back in the bus lanes, double-deckers up my panniers.

Finally, I made it to King Street — and that’s when things really started to unravel.

I once rode a bike part-way down Vietnam’s National Route 1, the road that runs the length of the country, all the way from north to south.

The highway is famous for its fatalities, and a UN worker I spoke to said the high rate of death was not because of high speeds but the large differential between the slowest vehicles on the road and the fastest. Ox carts, trucks, mopeds, Toyota Hiluxes and buses all jostling for position.

Well, King Street is our equivalent. You’ve got everything from local buses and articulated lorries to cars, e-bikes and Aberdeen University students all moving at wildly different paces.

And at the bottom of the food chain is me on my bicycle. In this analogy, I am the ox cart.

There is a bike lane, but it’s full of obstacles that force you to swerve out into traffic. I nearly got taken out at a roundabout after I misjudged a gap. Pot holes and drain covers threatened to jolt me off my bike and the overall state of the road was poor.

I was sweating as I crossed the Don river, and not just from the cycling.

But finally, across the bridge, I reached relative peace: a shared-use pavement, wide and calm, which took me to King’s Church.

I took a photo, congratulated myself on still being alive, and pointed the bike towards the beach for the journey home. I wasn’t tackling King Street again.

There was a moment near the end when I saw a cyclist riding confidently in a bus lane, no hands, no fear. Maybe I need to be braver.

But then again — should commuting by bike really require bravery?

Travel time: a frantic 40 minutes

Cycling experience: 1/5

So… how close is Aberdeen to becoming a cycling city?

Aberdeen’s cycle network is neither a disaster nor a triumph. It’s a patchwork — some of it excellent and much of it unfinished.

Rachel Martin is from Aberdeen Cycle Forum, which campaigns for better bike routes in the city. She says this is the core problem: the network doesn’t work as a network.

“You’ll be on a painted lane, then it ends. You’ll be on a shared pavement, then it disappears. There’s no clear, continuous route — it’s like a jigsaw that doesn’t quite fit.”

And when it comes to painted lanes?

“They’re not proper infrastructure. In fact, there’s evidence drivers actually pass closer to you when there’s a painted line. It can make things worse.”

As for bold proposals like the Dutch-style junction at Queen Victoria roundabout — which was recently scrapped — Rachel says the problem is political will.

“When good infrastructure is proposed, it often gets shelved because of worries about parking or disruption to traffic. But if you’re serious about active travel, you have to prioritise people — not just cars.”

The good news? Rachel says the number of cyclists in Aberdeen is growing — but slowly, and often in spite of the infrastructure rather than because of it. “You only get so many chances to convince someone that cycling is for them,” she says. “If it feels scary or awkward, people stop trying.”

Meanwhile, the segregated path to Kingswells, the Deeside Way and new links near Hazlehead show what’s possible.

But until those good bits are connected and the city feels safe to ride everywhere — not just in pockets — the question remains:

Why would people risk taking the bike?