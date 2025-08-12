Dyce mum started weight lifting to battle her psoriatic arthritis – now she wants to help others

There were some days Laura Murphy was in such chronic pain that she couldn’t walk.

She’d not long given birth to her first child when she was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis.

The debilitating condition left the new mum from Dyce struggling to open the dishwasher or drive her car.

But she was determined to turn her health around and look after her wee boy.

“I’m a bit stubborn in that way,” she laughed. “When I was in a lot of pain, I got defiant about it.

“Like this condition won’t beat me and I’m not going to walk around with a big victim sign.”

At the age of 33, she started weightlifting as a way to deal with her condition.

Nine years on, the mum-of-two is hoping to use her experiences help others.

Stress triggered the start of psoriasis in her early 20s…

When Laura was 21 and working as an administration manager in corporate finance, her dad became seriously unwell and she tried to carry on as though everything was normal.

Until one day she had heart palpitations and had a massive panic attack at work – something she’d never experienced before. She woke the next morning to find her skin was red and raw.

“It was everywhere, and it was really painful,” she said.

“I went to the doctor and he explained psoriasis can be brought on by extreme stress. If you can’t handle it, it comes out in physical ways.

“And I spent a long time dealing with that.”

She admitted she wasn’t very active and had always told herself that she wasn’t sporty. The psoriasis made her want to move her body even less, and she started to steadily put on weight.

‘I’d wake up and my hands were fused’

In 2014, Laura gave birth to her first child, son Conor. The experience was quite traumatic and triggered the start of psoriatic arthritis – a chronic autoimmune condition that can lead to joint pain, stiffness and swelling.

“I’d wake up and my hands were fused,” she held up both her hands with fingers in a loose fist to demonstrate.

“I couldn’t open the dishwasher, I couldn’t drive, there were so many things I couldn’t do. I was just in chronic pain, and crying in pain.”

For a long time, the new mum couldn’t figure out why this was happening to her. But she eventually realised that she needed to find a tool to manage her stress and release the tension from her body.

Laura needed to make a change… so she bought a squat rack

When Conor was still quite small, she decided to give exercising a go, and would follow workout videos from home.

But then disaster struck in 2016, and their home flooded.

The young family were forced to move out into rented accommodation while their house was being renovated.

That’s when Laura realised her condition was getting worse, and it was now affecting her spine to the point she couldn’t walk some days.

She resolved that she needed to make a change so she could look after her little boy and on a whim bought a squat rack and weights.

It sat in the living room with all the furniture, but she didn’t care – she just needed to see if it would work.

‘The heavier I lifted, the better I felt’

Determined to give it her best shot, Laura watched videos on how to lift with the correct form and started chipping away every day.

And she soon realised that her efforts were making a real difference.

“I found my joints were like a rusty door,” she said. “The less you move it, the worse it’s going to get.

“At the time, my doctor said to me ‘You shouldn’t really be weight training heavy because that’s not good for the condition’.

“And I was just a bit like ‘Well, my body says different’, because I was feeling better and better. The heavier I lifted, the better I felt.”

From there, Laura’s passion for weightlifting really blossomed, and as a result she started losing weight and her immune system got stronger too.

When they finally got to move back home, the squat rack came too.

That’s when she first started posting videos of Instagram of her lifting weights – much to the surprise of many, including herself.

A few years later when the family home flooded again, she had weight training to fall back on as a way to manage her stress.

And although Laura and her family didn’t have to move out of their house this time, she couldn’t train there.

It was then that she decided to join Martyn Paul Fitness Gym.

“The rest was basically history,” she said. “I just started to get more and more into it and felt better and better.”

‘People get uncomfortable when you challenge their normal’

The mum-of-two has been weight lifting for nine years now, and as well as slimming down significantly, she’s also built a lot of impressive muscle.

As she takes a sip of her flat white, I couldn’t help but ask how she deals with people who say the hobby is “manly”.

She puts the cup down and smiles before replying: “It’s always the thing that gets thrown at you. I’ve had comments online from people saying my muscles are ‘horrible’ or ‘disgusting’.

“I always say to people ‘If you think that me lifting weights is weird or it doesn’t make sense to you, then it’s not meant to make sense to you, it makes sense to me and that’s what I like doing’.

“It’s very strange that people feel so triggered by it.”

And while she loves chalking up her hands to lift heavy, the 42-year-old admits she likes “girly stuff” too and stresses you can be both if you want.

“People get uncomfortable when you’re challenging what they think is normal,” she added.

“You also have to remember that whatever people are projecting onto you is how they feel about themselves. Happy people don’t go out of their way to make other people unhappy.”

Overcoming imposter syndrome and launching her own business

For a long time, people kept asking Laura if she would get her qualifications in personal training.

And at first, she’d laugh it off saying lifting was “just a hobby”.

But it eventually planted a seed in her brain, and she thought maybe she could do it just for herself and to learn more.

She hadn’t really planned on starting up her own business, but has now launched Coached by Laura.

“I got a little bit of an imposter syndrome,” she said. “It’s scary to put yourself out there because you all have of these thoughts, like people are going to say ‘who does she think she is?’

“But then I thought, I do have value to add to this space. I do have the experience and the passion for what I do.”

‘My daughter doesn’t know what scales are – and I’m happy about that’

People keep asking Laura how much weight she lost, or what she weighs now.

And she says she has no idea – because the number is “completely uninteresting”.

At one point before discovering weight training, Laura said she would obsess over the scales.

But she had an epiphany, and realised that she was allowing a piece of machinery to decide whether or not she liked herself that day.

She threw out the scales then and there.

Instead she uses progress pictures to see results, and judges how she feels in her clothes and within herself.

“Even now my daughter Ava doesn’t know what the scales are,” she said with a proud smile. “She’s never seen me step on the scales, and I’m happy about that.

“I never want her to see me step on the scales and go ‘oh I put on one pound, and I feel terrible about myself’.”

And she doesn’t expect her clients to hop on the scales either, unless they want to.

Breaking barriers and encouraging other mums to lift

Laura hopes her holistic approach to coaching will help many people overcome any barriers or fears they have about stepping into a gym, picking up some weights, or whatever form of movement they want.

While her classes, and eventually coaching, will be open to anyone she tells me she would really like to work with mums.

Specifically mums who’ve never lifted before, or who just feel their only role is looking after the kids and being a wife.

“A lot of people get told it’s selfish to spend time away from their kids,” she explained. “But it’s not.

“You’re showing up as the best version of yourself because you’re mentally clearer, you’re not getting annoyed or stressed.

“And also, this is a really important thing, especially if you’ve had a daughter. You’re teaching her it’s okay to put time into herself.”

‘I’m anti quick fixes…’

For the personal trainer, it’s not about becoming “Insta-famous” or making a fortune. She says it’s all about helping people, because she knows what it’s like to “feel awful for various reasons”.

She wants to give people the tools to pull themselves out of it, and awaken to their own abilities and strengths.

For now, Laura will be running three classes including a lower, an upper and a glute-focused session from Martyn Paul Fitness Centre in Dyce.

And she hopes to launch her online coaching soon.

“I’m not just about eight weeks to get bikini ready,” she added with earnest. “I’m not offering any of those kind of plans. I’m anti that, I’m anti quick fixes. And I’m anti putting that idea of a bikini body and to get a bikini body, you have to be on a diet. It’s like, nope.

“We’re training to feel strong, capable, independent, and to be able to live life to the full.”

