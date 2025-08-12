Dyce mum started weight lifting to battle her psoriatic arthritis – now she wants to help others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dyce mum started weight lifting to battle her psoriatic arthritis – now she wants to help others

Laura Murphy used weight lifting as a way to deal with her psoriatic arthritis. Now she's using her experience to help other women.

Laura Murphy's life completely changed when she picked up a set of weights. Now she wants to help others too. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

There were some days Laura Murphy was in such chronic pain that she couldn’t walk.

She’d not long given birth to her first child when she was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis.

The debilitating condition left the new mum from Dyce struggling to open the dishwasher or drive her car.

But she was determined to turn her health around and look after her wee boy.

Laura Murphy opened up about her journey and how she now wants to help others. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’m a bit stubborn in that way,” she laughed. “When I was in a lot of pain, I got defiant about it.

“Like this condition won’t beat me and I’m not going to walk around with a big victim sign.”

At the age of 33, she started weightlifting as a way to deal with her condition.

Nine years on, the mum-of-two is hoping to use her experiences help others.

Stress triggered the start of psoriasis in her early 20s…

When Laura was 21 and working as an administration manager in corporate finance, her dad became seriously unwell and she tried to carry on as though everything was normal.

Until one day she had heart palpitations and had a massive panic attack at work – something she’d never experienced before. She woke the next morning to find her skin was red and raw.

“It was everywhere, and it was really painful,” she said.

“I went to the doctor and he explained psoriasis can be brought on by extreme stress. If you can’t handle it, it comes out in physical ways.

“And I spent a long time dealing with that.”

Laura says she wasn’t sporty, and was stuck in a cycle. Image: Laura Murphy

She admitted she wasn’t very active and had always told herself that she wasn’t sporty. The psoriasis made her want to move her body even less, and she started to steadily put on weight.

‘I’d wake up and my hands were fused’

In 2014, Laura gave birth to her first child, son Conor. The experience was quite traumatic and triggered the start of psoriatic arthritis – a chronic autoimmune condition that can lead to joint pain, stiffness and swelling.

“I’d wake up and my hands were fused,” she held up both her hands with fingers in a loose fist to demonstrate.

“I couldn’t open the dishwasher, I couldn’t drive, there were so many things I couldn’t do. I was just in chronic pain, and crying in pain.”

For a long time, the new mum couldn’t figure out why this was happening to her. But she eventually realised that she needed to find a tool to manage her stress and release the tension from her body.

Laura needed to make a change… so she bought a squat rack

When Conor was still quite small, she decided to give exercising a go, and would follow workout videos from home.

But then disaster struck in 2016, and their home flooded.

The young family were forced to move out into rented accommodation while their house was being renovated.

She decided enough was enough and that she wanted to take control of her own health. Image: Laura Murphy

That’s when Laura realised her condition was getting worse, and it was now affecting her spine to the point she couldn’t walk some days.

She resolved that she needed to make a change so she could look after her little boy and on a whim bought a squat rack and weights.

It sat in the living room with all the furniture, but she didn’t care – she just needed to see if it would work.

‘The heavier I lifted, the better I felt’

Determined to give it her best shot, Laura watched videos on how to lift with the correct form and started chipping away every day.

And she soon realised that her efforts were making a real difference.

“I found my joints were like a rusty door,” she said. “The less you move it, the worse it’s going to get.

“At the time, my doctor said to me ‘You shouldn’t really be weight training heavy because that’s not good for the condition’.

“And I was just a bit like ‘Well, my body says different’, because I was feeling better and better. The heavier I lifted, the better I felt.”

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

From there, Laura’s passion for weightlifting really blossomed, and as a result she started losing weight and her immune system got stronger too.

When they finally got to move back home, the squat rack came too.

That’s when she first started posting videos of Instagram of her lifting weights – much to the surprise of many, including herself.

A few years later when the family home flooded again, she had weight training to fall back on as a way to manage her stress.

For Laura, lifting is a stress management tool. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And although Laura and her family didn’t have to move out of their house this time, she couldn’t train there.

It was then that she decided to join Martyn Paul Fitness Gym.

“The rest was basically history,” she said. “I just started to get more and more into it and felt better and better.”

‘People get uncomfortable when you challenge their normal’

The mum-of-two has been weight lifting for nine years now, and as well as slimming down significantly, she’s also built a lot of impressive muscle.

As she takes a sip of her flat white, I couldn’t help but ask how she deals with people who say the hobby is “manly”.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She puts the cup down and smiles before replying: “It’s always the thing that gets thrown at you. I’ve had comments online from people saying my muscles are ‘horrible’ or ‘disgusting’.

“I always say to people ‘If you think that me lifting weights is weird or it doesn’t make sense to you, then it’s not meant to make sense to you, it makes sense to me and that’s what I like doing’.

“It’s very strange that people feel so triggered by it.”

And while she loves chalking up her hands to lift heavy, the 42-year-old admits she likes “girly stuff” too and stresses you can be both if you want.

Laura says lifting weights doesn’t make women look manly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“People get uncomfortable when you’re challenging what they think is normal,” she added.

“You also have to remember that whatever people are projecting onto you is how they feel about themselves. Happy people don’t go out of their way to make other people unhappy.”

Overcoming imposter syndrome and launching her own business

For a long time, people kept asking Laura if she would get her qualifications in personal training.

And at first, she’d laugh it off saying lifting was “just a hobby”.

Laura pushed through the imposter syndrome. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But it eventually planted a seed in her brain, and she thought maybe she could do it just for herself and to learn more.

She hadn’t really planned on starting up her own business, but has now launched Coached by Laura.

“I got a little bit of an imposter syndrome,” she said. “It’s scary to put yourself out there because you all have of these thoughts, like people are going to say ‘who does she think she is?’

“But then I thought, I do have value to add to this space. I do have the experience and the passion for what I do.”

‘My daughter doesn’t know what scales are – and I’m happy about that’

People keep asking Laura how much weight she lost, or what she weighs now.

And she says she has no idea – because the number is “completely uninteresting”.

At one point before discovering weight training, Laura said she would obsess over the scales.

But she had an epiphany, and realised that she was allowing a piece of machinery to decide whether or not she liked herself that day.

She threw out the scales then and there.

Laura strives to break diet culture and believes there’s too much comparison nowadays. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Instead she uses progress pictures to see results, and judges how she feels in her clothes and within herself.

“Even now my daughter Ava doesn’t know what the scales are,” she said with a proud smile. “She’s never seen me step on the scales, and I’m happy about that.

“I never want her to see me step on the scales and go ‘oh I put on one pound, and I feel terrible about myself’.”

And she doesn’t expect her clients to hop on the scales either, unless they want to.

Breaking barriers and encouraging other mums to lift 

Laura hopes her holistic approach to coaching will help many people overcome any barriers or fears they have about stepping into a gym, picking up some weights, or whatever form of movement they want.

While her classes, and eventually coaching, will be open to anyone she tells me she would really like to work with mums.

Specifically mums who’ve never lifted before, or who just feel their only role is looking after the kids and being a wife.

Laura says a lot of people think mums should be at home with their kids. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“A lot of people get told it’s selfish to spend time away from their kids,” she explained. “But it’s not.

“You’re showing up as the best version of yourself because you’re mentally clearer, you’re not getting annoyed or stressed.

“And also, this is a really important thing, especially if you’ve had a daughter. You’re teaching her it’s okay to put time into herself.”

But she says its important to carve out time to look after yourself, and to be the best version that you can be. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘I’m anti quick fixes…’

For the personal trainer, it’s not about becoming “Insta-famous” or making a fortune. She says it’s all about helping people, because she knows what it’s like to “feel awful for various reasons”.

She wants to give people the tools to pull themselves out of it, and awaken to their own abilities and strengths.

The personal trainer wants to help others unlock their potential. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

For now, Laura will be running three classes including a lower, an upper and a glute-focused session from Martyn Paul Fitness Centre in Dyce.

And she hopes to launch her online coaching soon.

“I’m not just about eight weeks to get bikini ready,” she added with earnest. “I’m not offering any of those kind of plans. I’m anti that, I’m anti quick fixes. And I’m anti putting that idea of a bikini body and to get a bikini body, you have to be on a diet. It’s like, nope.

“We’re training to feel strong, capable, independent, and to be able to live life to the full.”

