How Parkinson’s gave Aberdeen comic Jennie Chalmers a new punchline

When Jennie Chalmers created Myrtle Throgmorton — a forthright expat Scot with strong opinions and a sharp tongue — it was clear the comic creation was partly her.

“I’ve always said I’m Myrtle on stage,” says Jennie, who grew up in Belfast and lived in Aberdeen for 30 years.

So when she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s two years ago, it made sense that Myrtle would be, too.

And for Jennie — a former BBC comedy producer who helped discover Scottish stars such as Forbes Masson and Alan Cummings — it also made sense to work it into the act.

The result is Myrtle Throgmorton: Me and Parky, a new one-woman show heading to the Edinburgh Fringe next month for what Jennie says will be Myrtle’s third — and final — outing.

Performed from a chair because of Jennie’s condition, the show follows “certified old trout” Myrtle as she navigates everything from romantic delusions about Dr James Parkinson (the long-dead physician who gave the condition its name) to the realities of pills and tremors.

And, of course, behind all of Myrtle’s comedic difficulties with stubborn coat pockets and interfering alarms for medicine reminders lie Jennie’s own struggles with a disease that has upended her life.

‘Not a huge surprise — but still a moment’

Jennie first suspected something was wrong in 2021, just as she and her husband were preparing to leave Aberdeen after three decades in the city.

“We moved during lockdown — not a good idea,” she says. “When we were packing up the house, I was aware that I couldn’t wrap things in the same way, and my writing was getting very small.”

It took more than a year for Jennie to be referred to a neurologist, who confirmed what she’d started to fear: Parkinson’s.

“I got a letter. It said: ‘As we suspected, you do have Parkinson’s.’ Not a huge surprise — but still a moment.”

She describes the condition as “a bit like Heinz 57 — it affects everyone differently,” and says that while she doesn’t experience strong tremors day-to-day, they do tend to show up on stage.

“When you’re nervous or rushing, it kicks in. So I might have a lot of a tremor during the show — we’ll see.”

Jennie puts Parkinson’s in the script

Though she jokes that a Parkinson’s diagnosis gave her “the perfect excuse” to revive Myrtle, Jennie says the decision to return to the stage wasn’t made lightly.

“I decided quite early on,” she says. “Last year I was already telling people I’d be doing a new show called Me and Parky. The joke is, it’s not Michael Parkinson — though I wouldn’t say no to a stormy affair with him either.”

It’s been six years since Myrtle last appeared at the Fringe, and Jennie knew she couldn’t ignore the impact Parkinson’s was having on her life — physically, mentally and creatively.

But instead of letting it limit her, she made it part of the show.

“There are things I can’t do anymore — I walk more slowly, I have a tremor, I can’t always get things out of my pockets,” she says.

“So I’ve just written that in. If I struggle to get something out of my pocket during the show, I’ll just ask someone in the audience to help. That’s Myrtle. That’s what makes it a conversation.”

Though some friends suggested she should include more material about Parkinson’s, Jennie was cautious about striking the right balance.

“I’m not laughing at it. I’m laughing at Myrtle,” she says. “This is just my take on it — my way of making the most of what I can still do.”

Jennie Chalmers’ Fringe, then and now

Though she jokes about Doctor Theatre giving her the adrenaline to get through each show, Jennie is realistic about the challenges.

She first brought Myrtle to the Fringe in 2015 as a one-off challenge to herself at 60. She returned in 2017, performing alongside a pianist and a dancer in character.

Parkinson’s, however, makes everything slower and more unpredictable.

“I’m probably more nervous this time,” she admits. “Before, I was always quite mobile and energetic on stage. Now I need to pace myself. I’ve gone from doing 21 nights to just six.”

But her joy at being on stage hasn’t dimmed.

“It’s been really good to have this to work on,” she says. “Writing lines you hope people will laugh at, knowing you’ll share something with them in the room — that’s still fun. I’ve always loved the interaction with the audience.”

This year’s Fringe outing is meant to be Myrtle’s last. But Jennie hedges her bets.

“I say it’s the final one, but who knows? If something else comes up, maybe I’ll do it. I probably shouldn’t — but I might.”

After all, she admits, it’s hard to keep Myrtle down.

Jennie will be on stage at 17:20 every afternoon from 11 – 16 August at Venue 236, Greenside @ George St. Tickets are on sale now from www.edfringe.com/tickets.